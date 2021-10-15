U.N. deal offers no guarantees of free movement for Rohingya on island - leaked copy

FILE PHOTO: A view of the tin shed concrete houses at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district
Poppy McPherson
·2 min read

By Poppy McPherson

(Reuters) - A deal for the United Nations to start work on a remote Bangladeshi island where the government has sent thousands of Rohingya refugees offers no guarantee they will be allowed to move freely to the mainland, according to a copy of the agreement.

The Bangladesh government has moved nearly 19,000 Rohingya refugees, members of a persecuted mostly Muslim minority from Myanmar, to Bhasan Char island from border camps, despite protests by refugees and opposition from rights groups, who have likened it to an island jail and said some relocations were involuntary.

Refugees have called for freedom of movement between the remote and floodprone island, several hours off the coast, and the sprawling mainland camps near the port town of Cox’s Bazar, while dozens have died in recent months attempting to flee on rickety boats.

The U.N refugee agency, which had previously refused to provide humanitarian services on Bhasan Char until assessments were completed, did not respond to request for comment on why the deal, signed in early October, had not been made public or its contents.

In an Oct. 9 statement, the agency said the agreement covered “key areas of protection, education, skills-training, livelihoods and health, which will help support the refugees to lead decent lives on the island and better prepare them for sustainable return to Myanmar in the future”.

Bangladesh government officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

A leaked copy of the deal seen by Reuters says the United Nations would be “permitted unhindered access” to the population and further relocations would be voluntary. But it says any travel between the island and mainland would be on an “as needs” basis, the precise details of which would be determined between the United Nations and Bangladesh.

They can “move on and within Bhasan Char for their daily activities”, it says.

The deal refers to Rohingya as "forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals/refugees", reflecting the refusal of Bangladesh, which is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, to confer refugee status on the group.

In a statement on Friday, the non-profit organisation Fortify Rights, which said it had examined the agreement, called on the United Nations and Bangladesh to revise it to include freedom of movement to the mainland.

“UNHCR’s lifesaving services are essential and needed on the island, but the agency must ensure it is not propping up a refugee prison with this agreement,” said the group's regional director, Ismail Wolff.

More than a million Rohingya live in Bangladesh after fleeing Myanmar, the vast majority in 2017 after a military crackdown that included mass killings and gang rapes and which the United Nations said was carried out with genocidal intent.

Myanmar denies genocide, saying it was conducting a legitimate campaign against insurgents who attacked police posts.

(Reporting by Poppy Elena McPherson; Editing by Robert Birsel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia says it won't compromise on demands for Myanmar progress

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Malaysia does not want Myanmar's junta chief to attend an upcoming Southeast Asian leaders' summit if he fails to honour his commitment to a peace plan, its foreign minister said on Friday, ahead of a meeting to decide on a regional response. The minister, Saifuddin Abdullah, said he was informed Erywan Yusof, a special envoy for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), planned to visit Myanmar next week, and the bloc's foreign ministers would hold a virtual meeting on Friday to assess the junta's commitment to the peace process. Myanmar's military seized power in a Feb. 1 coup led by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, which ended a decade of tentative democracy and triggered a backlash that has plunged the country into chaos.

  • Australia PM Morrison says he will attend U.N. climate summit

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he would attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions. Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit on Oct. 31-Nov. 12 because of the situation with COVID-19, but those concerns are easing as Sydney ends its quarantine requirements on Nov. 1. World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to attend the meeting in Scotland.

  • Norway court to decide on detention of bow-and-arrow attacker

    A Norwegian court will decide on Friday how long a man suspected of killing five people with a bow and arrow and other weapons can initially be held in detention, police said. Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen who has lived for most of his life in Norway's Kongsberg municipality where the attacks https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/man-kills-several-people-norway-bow-arrow-attacks-police-say-2021-10-13 took place on Wednesday, has acknowledged killing the victims, investigators have said. Braathen, a convert to Islam who had shown signs of radicalisation, went on a rampage through the small town, attacking people in a store as well as on the streets and in their homes in an apparent "act of terror" https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/suspect-norway-bow-and-arrow-killings-is-danish-man-police-say-2021-10-14, according to police.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Sydney will allow in fully vaccinated travellers from overseas from Nov. 1 without the need for quarantine, the Australia's most populous state said on Friday, although the easing of strict entry controls will initially benefit only citizens. As well ditching plans for home quarantine, which had been expected to replace the hotel stays, New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said New South Wales would welcome all overseas arrivals. Four months into one of its worst COVID-19 outbreaks, Israel is seeing a sharp drop in new infections and severe illness, aided by its use of vaccine boosters, vaccine passports and mask mandates, scientists and health officials said.

  • Tony Stewart starting two-car NHRA team with fiancée Leah Pruett as Top Fuel driver in 2022

    Tony Stewart will start a two-car NHRA team next season with fiancee Leah Pruett as its Top Fuel driver and with past champion Matt Hagan in Funny Car.

  • Andrew McCabe, the former FBI official who was fired under Trump just hours before his retirement, won back his pension in a settlement with the DOJ

    McCabe was fired in 2018 after multiple public attacks from Trump. In a lawsuit against the Justice Department, he alleged the firing was political.

  • The Melania and Donald You Don't See, According to Ex-Aide: 'I Miss Them and I Hope I Never See Them Again'

    "This book is for the public to read and they can believe, look and decide for themselves if I've been honest," Stephanie Grisham says of her new memoir

  • Trump Must Testify on Camera in Lawsuit Filed by Trump Tower Protesters, Judge Orders

    The former president's legal troubles are starting to catch up to him

  • Trump brought up an unsubstantiated claim in the Steele dossier to the National Republican Senatorial Committee: 'I'm not into golden showers'

    The dossier contains an unsubstantiated claim that a "pee-tape" was used by Russia as blackmail against Donald Trump.

  • US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

    Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump's ire, was fired in March 2018 after the Justice Department's inspector general concluded he had authorized the release of information to a newspaper reporter and then misled internal investigators about his role in the leak. The termination by Jeff Sessions, the attorney general at the time, came hours before McCabe was due to retire, denying the FBI official his pension.

  • Donald Trump Waxwork Stares At His Phone, Ignores Melania Trump In New Display

    "He looks very real, but he’s not quite orange enough," one visitor said of the Trump figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Dubai.

  • Russia Throws Tantrum Over ‘Crazy’ American Women in Government

    Alex Wong/Getty ImagesOn Tuesday, talks between Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov ended with a dramatic threat to potentially shutter all Russian diplomatic missions if the U.S. didn’t lift all sanctions against Moscow. Nuland’s response? A resounding “Nyet,” much to Ryabkov dismay.But Russia’s attitude towards Nuland goes beyond her politics: Apparently, Moscow’s misogynists would rather not deal with a woman at all.Russian state media l

  • Why Does The Government Want to Know How Much is in Your Bank Account?

    If you're concerned that the U.S. government wants to monitor your bank account, you're not alone. Plenty of lawmakers, consumers and banking trade groups are pushing back against the idea, which was...

  • Alitalia dies after 75 turbulent years, hands over to ITA

    Alitalia, a one-time symbol of Italian style and glamour brought low by economic mismanagement, will operate its last flight on Thursday after 75 years, before handing over to its downsized successor Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA). The traditional choice of popes, prima donnas and Italy's political elite, Alitalia has been run by state-appointed administrators since 2017 to avoid being liquidated. As has often been the case during its lifetime, Alitalia's last rites were surrounded by political dispute, with the far-right opposition party Brothers of Italy blaming Prime Minister Mario Draghi's government for its demise.

  • Gov. Greg Abbott doesn’t have power to tell businesses they can’t mandate vaccines

    Readers also weigh in on the Legislature’s redistricting maps, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s racist emails and climate change. [Opinion]

  • Christopher Steele comes ‘out of the shadows’ for Stephanopoulos interview

    Christopher Steele has come “out of the shadows” for an interview with Bill Clinton's former communications director George Stephanopoulos just weeks after special counsel John Durham indicted a Hillary Clinton campaign-linked lawyer.

  • Environmentalists sue Texas officials, claiming the repeated closing of public beaches so that Elon Musk's SpaceX could test its rockets is unconstitutional

    "This isn't rocket science," a board member of Save RGV said. "In Texas, access to public beaches cannot be restricted."

  • White cops complain new chief is promoting officers based on race, sexual orientation, gender

    At least two Fort Lauderdale cops are complaining they have been passed over for promotions in favor of minority colleagues based on race, sexual orientation and gender by the new police chief, who they claim has made public comments about a “minority-first agenda.” Attorney Tonja Haddad Coleman represents the officers, who are white. She confirmed one complaint was formally filed Tuesday and ...

  • Guinea strongman Doumbouya sacks 44 military brass

    Guinea's strongman Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who seized power last month, has sacked 44 generals and admirals in an apparent purge of the military top brass.

  • Lt. Gov. McGeachin blasts Idaho attorney general, media after public records lawsuit loss

    “This entire matter is an excellent demonstration of why government should seek legal counsel that it needs to hear instead of what it wants to hear,” the AG’s office said.