U.N. envoy Griffiths in Iran for first time to discuss Yemen crisis: TV

Meeting on Prisoners' Exchange Agreement in Yemen, in Glion
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Nations special envoy on Yemen is visiting Iran for the first time to discuss Yemen's crisis, Iranian state TV reported on Sunday, days after Washington announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.

A Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015, backing government forces fighting Iran-aligned Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia and Iran compete for influence across the Middle East, from Syria to Iraq and Yemen.

"The U.N. Special Envoy Martin Griffiths has arrived in Tehran for a two-day visit, during which he will meet with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials," state TV said.

Griffiths' office said the visit was part of his diplomatic efforts to support a negotiated political solution to the conflict. His immediate priority was to support agreement between the warring parties on a ceasefire, urgent humanitarian measures and a resumption of the political process, it said in a press release.

Griffiths' spokeswoman, Ismini Palla, said the visit had been planned for some time, adding it comes at a time when he is trying to bring together more diplomatic, regional and international support to his efforts to end the war.

"Griffiths will consult with Iranian officials on ways to alleviate sufferings of the Yemeni people," Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

On Saturday, Iran welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden's move on Thursday to end Washington's support for offensive operations in the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen as a "step towards correcting past mistakes".

When asked whether the U.S. decision will produce the opportunity to end the war in Yemen, Zarif told CNN: "I certainly hope that it does ... it is best for the United States to show some tough love to its allies and tell them to stop this atrocity. They will never win in Yemen."

Reversing one of former U.S. President Donald Trump's most criticised last-minute decisions, Washington also said on Friday it intended to revoke a terrorist designation for the Houthi movement in response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, where the United Nations says some 80% of the population is in need.

(Additional reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai and Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Frances Kerry and Susan Fenton)

Latest Stories

  • Is former San Diego mayor 'best shot' to flip blue California in recall election?

    “He’s failed us,” Republican Kevin Faulconer said of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday punted on a question about why President Biden’s son Hunter Biden still holds an investment in a Chinese company. Asked during a press conference at the White House whether she had an update on Hunter Biden’s divestment from his ten percent stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Psaki referred a reporter to the younger Biden’s lawyers. “He has been working to unwind his investment,” Psaki said, adding, “as a private citizen, I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” In December, Biden assured voters that he and his family would not be involved in any business dealings that appear to conflict with the office of the president. “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with the appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” Biden said during a CNN appearance. Hunter Biden was reportedly in the process of divesting from his equity stake in BHR in late December, but as of last week, he appears to have retained his investment through his company, Skaneateles LLC. BHR, whose largest shareholder is the Chinese government-controlled Bank of China, has invested about $2.1 billion. Hunter Biden came under scrutiny last year for his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine, referring to the elder Biden as “my guy.” He also attracted criticism for entering into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned Hunter Biden $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to come out on April 6. The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented drug abuse issues, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his $2 million bail

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired John Pierce, a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

  • ‘Pink hat lady’ arrested after Capitol riot defends herself as a cheese purveyor with ‘no military background’

    'I have no military background ... I’m a mom with eight kids. That’s it. I work. And I garden. And raise chickens. And sell cheese at a farmers’ market'

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • Nearly 90% of Military Hazing Complaints Come from the Marine Corps, Data Shows

    The newly obtained report said 60% of hazing incidents in the Marine Corps were physical.

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. "The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help," Yellen said on CNN’s "State of the Union." The White House has said it is open to negotiation on who should be eligible to receive the proposed $1,400 checks, and has declined to specify where it thinks the income cutoff should be.

  • 10 Not-Cheesy Valentine’s Day Gifts to Give Your Friends

    Okay, one does include actual cheeseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • ‘Something has gone seriously awry’: Supreme Court strikes down California’s Covid ban on church worsip

    The court rejected similar restrictions in New York

  • Biden administration suspends Trump asylum deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

    The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies. In a statement, State Department Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States had "suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden."

  • Capitol rioter asked family if he could stay with them — one called the FBI, feds say

    Federal prosecutors said the man was captured on video yelling “F— the blue” at police officers.

  • Second wave of snow to strike the East

    "Do not drive unless necessary," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

  • Judge Declares Republican Claudia Tenney Winner of NY Congressional Race

    A New York judge has ordered the state to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the victor in the state’s 22nd Congressional District elections, after months of delays brought on by errors in the vote-counting process. The decision narrows the already slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, which now stands at 221 seats compared to Republicans’ 212. Tenney defeated incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes, winning back the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018. The election was marred by problems including the discovery of uncounted ballots and what local media dubbed “StickyGate,” in which identifying post-it notes mysteriously fell off a batch of disputed ballots, leaving elections officials unsure if those ballots were counted or not. Additionally, a local county failed to process 2,400 voter registration applications before election day. New York Supreme Court justice Scott J. DelConte ruled that despite the errors in the election, the court was compelled to order the certification of Tenney as the winner. DelConte did not find evidence of election fraud. “The record in this election reflects that both candidates suffered the effects of systemic violations of state and federal election laws,” DelConte wrote in his ruling. The court “cannot investigate or respond to these systemic infringements upon voters’ rights.” Such an investigation would fall under the purview of the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Justice Department, or the governor. Nevertheless, DelConte wrote, “every single valid vote that was cast in New York’s 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted.” Tenney welcomed the judge’s ruling. “I’m honored to have won this race,” Tenney said in a statement. “It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it’s time for the results to be certified.” The Brindisi campaign may continue to appeal the election results. Brindisi could also appeal to the House, which has the power to order a recount and even a new election. “I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count,” Brindisi said. “I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

  • Republican Sen. Josh Hawley used campaign funds to pay for $197 in food during family Universal Studios trip

    Campaign finance rules prohibit politicians like Hawley from using campaign funds to cover personal spending.

  • ‘Keep the faith’: Biden relaunches ‘fireside chats’ with emotional call to woman who lost job due to Covid-19

    'We’re putting together a plan that provides for emergency relief to people who are desperate now,' president says in new weekly address to the American people

  • Best Countertops for Busy Kitchens

    Replacing a scratched, scorched, stained, or just plain unattractive countertop can transform any kitchen. Happily, there are lots of options in a wide range of prices. A new laminate countertop ...

  • Pence's plans post-Trump administration take shape

    The former vice president is going to host a podcast and join two conservative groups.

  • Fairfax County Schools to Reopen with ‘Classroom Monitors’ as Thousands of Teachers Stay Home

    Fairfax County schools are set to reopen classrooms for in-person learning this month, but thousands of teachers plan to continue working from home. Fairfax County Public Schools plans to have students and teachers return to classrooms on February 16. However, 2,300 of the district’s 15,000 teachers many teachers will continue to instruct their classes virtually even while their students are physically present in the classroom. Because of this, classroom monitors will be present in the classroom with children during class. So far, 645 classroom monitors have been hired, and the school district needs 205 more, Fox 5 DC reported. The teachers who will stay home received approval for their American Disabilities Act requests submitted back in the fall before distribution of the coronavirus vaccine to Fairfax County teachers began. School unions across the country have balked at returning to in-person classes, arguing that it is still not safe for them to return to work due to the pandemic. However, some data suggests that fears of contracting the virus in a school setting have been overblown. A study from the American Academy of Pediatrics offered the striking finding that among the 90,000 students and staff observed in the study who returned to in-person classes, there were zero instances of child-to-adult transmission within schools. Among the 11 North Carolina school districts that participated in the study over nine weeks, there were 773 community-acquired coronavirus cases, and an additional 32 infections were acquired in schools. The Fairfax County public school system, which enrolls 186,000 students, will prioritize vulnerable students for in-person learning, including those with disabilities and those learning English. The reopening plan, which will allow any student to come to school for two days of in-person classes per week by March 16, was unanimously approved by the county School Board. “We acknowledge that no situation is risk-free, but the risks are greater in not returning students at this time,” said Fairfax Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand. “Our president has asked for this, and we must come together now.”