U.N. expert decries "gerrymandering" in parts of U.S. that denies minority voting rights

GENEVA (Reuters) - A United Nations human rights expert said on Monday that electoral measures in some parts of the United States including Texas may undermine democracy by depriving millions of people who belong to minority groups of the equal right to vote.

Fernand de Varennes, speaking on the final day of a two-week official visit to the United States, decried Texas legislation that he said resulted in "gerrymandering" and dilution of voting rights of ethnic minorities in favour of white Americans there.

"It is becoming unfortunately apparent that it is almost a tyranny of the majority where the minority right to vote is being denied in many areas, in parts of the country," he told a news conference.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans)