U.N. food agency says debris from drone strike hit truck in northern Ethiopia

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations headquarters building is pictured though a window with the UN logo in the foreground in the Manhattan borough of New York
1
·1 min read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Debris from a drone strike in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region hit a World Food Programme truck carrying humanitarian aid and injured the driver, a WFP spokesperson said on Monday.

WFP, a United Nations agency, helps coordinate humanitarian assistance to Tigray, where a nearly two-year conflict has killed thousands and left millions in need of aid.

WFP "has received report of a drone strike that took place near the Zana Woreda, in the Tigray Region's North-western zone on the morning of 25 September," a spokesperson told Reuters in a text message.

"Flying debris from the strike injured a driver contracted by WFP and caused minor damage to a WFP fleet truck," the spokesperson said.

The truck was delivering food to internally displaced people in Tigray, where fighting resumed late last month after a five-month ceasefire.

Two humanitarian workers in Tigray confirmed the incident and shared pictures of the damaged truck.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not respond to requests for comment.

WFP says an estimated 13 million people in Tigray and the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar are in "desperate need of food assistance".

The conflict pits Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government against the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which governs Tigray and used to dominate Ethiopia's ruling coalition.

The government accuses the TPLF of trying to reassert Tigrayan dominance over Ethiopia. The TPLF accuses Abiy of over-centralising power and oppressing Tigrayans.

(Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom; Editing by Aaron Ross and Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • As Ukraine claws back territory, the IMF is crucial to gaining more financial support from Kyiv’s allies, says National Bank chief

    Cooperation with the IMF sends “an important signal” to other creditors, Kyrylo Shevchenko, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine, told MarketWatch.

  • Cattle rustlers kill at least 11 people during ambush in Kenya

    Eight police officers said to be among the victims of the violence in Turkana County on Saturday.

  • India stays neutral on Ukraine war, previews G-20 term at UN

    India's foreign minister laid out the country's plans for its turn at the G-20 presidency during his speech Saturday in front of the U.N. General Assembly. India assumes the mantle of the consortium of leading developed and developing nations in December. Subramanyam Jaishankar said India's approach would be “based on principles of mutual respect and national ownership with a commitment to sustainable development for all.”

  • Military enlistment offices set on fire in another 3 Russian regions

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 25 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:11 Military enlistment offices in Kaliningrad and Leningrad oblasts of the Russian Federation, and in the Republic of Mordovia (a federal subject of Russia) were set on fire on Sunday, 25 September.

  • Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in first trailer for Netflix's Enola Holmes 2

    Move over, hot girl summer: who-dunit fall is in full swing this autumnal season. From peeling back the layers of a crime most foul in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to Saoirse Ronan uncovering a theater-based murder in See How They Run, mysteries have taken over as the chosen film genre for the cooler weather. There can never be enough secrets to uncover, as we get another addition to the who-dunit/fall pairing with Netflix’s first trailer for Enola Holmes 2.

  • Russian governors criticise unnecessarily massive scale of mobilisation

    SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:42 So far three governors of Russian regions have criticised military enlistment offices for mobilising everyone, even those who are not subject to conscription. These governors have been joined by the so-called head of Sevastopol [the main city in temporarily occupied Crimea - ed.

  • Democrats divided over whether to send Ukraine long-range weapons to use against Russia

    Democrats on Capitol Hill are divided on whether it’s time to start providing Ukraine with more advanced weapons systems as Kyiv proves itself capable with its recent counteroffensive. Kyiv has reclaimed thousands of square miles of land in recent weeks that had been under Russian control since it launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb.…

  • 70-hour weeks, taking selfies for Ice: life as a migrant trucker in California

    Like many of the state’s long-haul truckers, Gurpreet Singh is awaiting asylum hearings amid a life of extreme uncertainty

  • Italy on track to elect first right-wing prime minister since World War II, first female to hold the office

    Italy's parliamentary election on Sunday is expected to end with a win to Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party. Meloni would be Italy's first female prime minister

  • Pakistan newspaper headline doctored to suggest floods caused by 'not reading Koran'

    A screenshot appearing to show a report by Pakistan's oldest English-language newspaper Dawn attributing devastating floods to people "not reading the Koran" is circulating online, prompting Indian social media users to mock their Pakistani neighbours. However, the image was doctored and does not show a genuine article. The screenshot apparently showing an article by Dawn was posted on Facebook on September 1.It features the headline: "Flood in Pakistan is not due to Climate Change, but because

  • Cambodia celebrates Festival of the Dead

    STORY: Hundreds gathered at Vihear Suor pagoda, some 46km outside of Phnom Penh to watch the races and also traditional wrestling matches for the first time in two years. his year, about 60 buffalos and horses competed in the comical race which saw decorated water buffalos thundering by with riders clinging onto their broad backs.In the pagoda, people were busy filling monks' alms bowls with cooked rice, laying out a lavish feast for the monks and donating money to buy food for them. These acts are believed to reach the souls of deceased family members.People come seeking luck and prosperity gather from all over the country for the two-week long festival which ends on the 15th day of the 10th month of the Khmer calendar.The Festival of the Dead honours ancestors but it has become more significant since the fall of the Khmer Rouge. From 1975-79, millions were executed or died of torture, starvation, or exhaustion during the Khmer Rouge's disastrous bid to create a peasant utopia.

  • Woman's TikTok Goes Viral for Documenting a Stranger Following Her During a Run

    You should always trust your gut.

  • They said it: Leaders at the UN, in their own words

    Many leaders saying many things about many topics that matter to them, to their regions, to the world: That’s what the U.N. General Assembly invariably produces each year. Here, The Associated Press takes the opposite approach and spotlights some thoughts — delivered universally from the rostrum at the United Nations following successive years of a virtual, then hybrid summit — from leaders who might have not captured the headlines and airtime on Saturday, the fifth and penultimate day of the 2022 debate.

  • ‘The American lawn feels irresponsible’: the LA homes ditching grass for drought-friendly gardens

    With water a precious commodity in California, residents are turning to native plants – saving money without sacrificing beauty

  • Mali prime minister lashes out at France, UN, regional bloc

    Mali’s prime minister lashed out Saturday at former colonizer France, the U.N. secretary-general and many people in between, saying that the tumultuous country had been “stabbed in the back" by the French military withdrawal. In the same remarks, Abdoulaye Maiga praised the “exemplary and fruitful cooperation between Mali and Russia.” Maiga was directly criticizing U.N. Secretary-General Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by the fourth sentence of his speech to the General Assembly.

  • Saudi Arabia claims Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange was facilitated “on humanitarian grounds”

    Saudi Arabia was guided by humanitarian principles in its efforts to mediate a major prisoner of war exchange between Russia and Ukraine, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud claimed in an interview with the BBC on Sept. 23.

  • Informants of occupiers exposed in Dnipro and Pokrovsk

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:00 The Security Service of Ukraine reported that it had exposed another interregional Russian agent network after conducting a multi-course operation.

  • MLB Network host correctly predicted Albert Pujols' 700th HR back in April

    Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols joined the 700 home run club Friday, and MLB Network's Greg Amsinger saw the historic night coming months ago.

  • Mexico's missing students: Where are the key players now?

    Eight years after 43 students vanished in Guerrero state, Mexicans are still demanding answers.

  • What's next for the Jan. 6 committee?

    What's next for the Jan. 6 committee?