U.N. General Assembly elects António Guterres as secretary-general for second term

The United Nations General Assembly elected António Guterres for a second term as its secretary-general on Friday.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Why it matters: The Portuguese statesman will remain as the head of the U.N. until 2027. Guterres has been steering the organization through the coronavirus pandemic, which he has described as its greatest challenge since its founding, according to the New York Times.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.