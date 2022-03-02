U.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to censure Russia

WASHINGTON — The U.N. General Assembly voted Wednesday to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces.

The General Assembly voted 141 in favor and 5 opposed, with 35 nations abstaining on the draft resolution “Aggression against Ukraine” which has been co-sponsored by 94 countries.

"We believe this is a simple vote," said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield during remarks on Wednesday. "Vote yes if you believe U.N. member states, including your own, have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for his actions. Vote yes if you believe in upholding the U.N. Charter and everything this institution stands for."

Russia vetoed a similar draft resolution last week from the U.N. Security Council.

Thomas-Greenfield accused Russian forces of moving "exceptionally lethal weaponry into Ukraine, which has no place on the battlefield" based on videos she had seen. She did not show the video.

"That includes cluster munitions and vacuum bombs, which are banned under the Geneva Convention," she continued.

Separately, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., announced Wednesday they were offering separate resolutions urging the ICC and ICJ to investigate Putin for war crimes and crimes against humanity, which have been leveled by some critics for the use of weapons that Thomas-Greenfield described.

"There will come a day when the rule of law will trump the rule of the gun and that day I hope will come sooner rather than later," said Graham during a press conference.

Graham said in the coming days he hopes to garner bipartisan support for the resolution to hold Putin accountable.

"This is a proper exercise of jurisdiction. This is what the court was created for because there is no venue absent this court in my view to hold Putin and those who follow his orders accountable," said Graham.