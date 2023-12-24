U.N.: Hard to wish ‘Merry Christmas’ with deaths in Gaza

An injured Palestinian woman looks on in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, December. 24, 2023. UNRWA says it "cannot deliver meaningful aid" under intense Israeli bombardments of Gaza after the UN Security Council called for increased access. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The United Nations' Agency for Palestinian Refugees said Sunday that at least 142 human rights workers with the organization have been killed in Gaza.

"In this somber moment, it's hard to wish those celebrating 'Merry Christmas,' with ongoing loss, grief and destruction," the UNRWA said in a statement.

"Our teams are doing the impossible to help people in need. We mourn the loss of more UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza, now 142, the majority with their families." And at least 69 journalists have been confirmed dead.

The statement came after the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution for more aid to Gaza amid Israel's war on Palestine, despite the abstention of the United States -- Israel's closest ally.

Israel continued to strike houses in southern Gaza on Christmas Eve, photos taken by UPI show. The UNRWA said it cannot give "meaningful aid" to civilians enduring the humanitarian catastrophe under such conditions.

In one photo, a Palestinian woman can be seen suffering from injuries while trying to salvage her belongings.

The Israeli Defense Forces alleged its troops had found boxes of children's toys filled with "dozens of mortar shells, warheads and RPG type anti-tank missiles in a kindergarten in Gaza," sharing a photo as evidence. UPI could not independently verify the weapons were in fact hidden among children's toys.

"IDF troops located a Hamas weapons compound -- including explosive belts adapted for children, dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades, and intelligence documents-located near schools, a mosque and a medical clinic," the IDF alleged in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gaza is down to just nine partially functional hospitals since Israel started its bombardment of the occupied Palestinian territory earlier this year, Al-Jazeera reported.

Protests continued Sunday in countries including Turkey and Morocco, where marchers in Rabat called for an end to diplomatic relations with Israel. And in London, protesters called for the boycott of brands linked to Israel, such as the fashion giants Puma and Zara.