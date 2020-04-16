U.N. health agency faces two storms: Coronavirus and Trump's criticism

What is the WHO? The U.N.’s global health agency, tasked with fighting outbreaks of serious illness, has taken a leading role in the coronavirus crisis, and has also drawn the ire of President Trump.

Speaking at the White House, Trump announced Tuesday that he would temporarily halt U.S. funding for the Geneva-based World Health Organization. That sparked a wave of criticism, some of it fierce, but also highlighted long-standing scrutiny of the agency’s effectiveness in times of crisis.

The world is in the throes of a pandemic whose like has not been seen in a century. Global cases of the new coronavirus stand at more than 2 million, and more than 136,000 people have died. Economies including that of the United States are plumbing depths not seen since the Great Depression, and daily lives have been thrown into chaos by strict stay-at-home orders.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking Wednesday in Geneva, defended the agency’s performance since the virus emerged in China late last year, and expressed regret over Trump’s move. He pledged to work with partners to make up any shortfall and press ahead with the organization’s role as a front-line public health entity.

The agency urged keeping the focus on the coronavirus fight, with special envoy David Nabarro saying in an online briefing that any recriminations should wait until the outbreak is quelled.

Here is a look at the WHO and its mission:

WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM?

The United States is the largest donor, covering about one-fifth of the organization's costs with an annual contribution of more than $400 million. Other major funding sources include the Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, whose work focuses on global health and development, and the United Kingdom, which has pledged more than $80 million to the WHO's coronavirus response.

WHO receives regular assessed contributions from member states that are earmarked for its principal functions and solicits voluntary funds for specific programs and public health emergencies. It wasn’t immediately known whether any action by the Trump administration would affect both types of funding. And a country’s assessed contributions are normally made toward the end of the year, leaving open the prospect for a resolution before then.

WHEN AND WHY WAS WHO CREATED?

Set up by the United Nations in 1948, the Geneva-headquartered agency's aim is improving health standards worldwide. WHO now has offices in 150 countries and operates in many others. High-profile actions have included a lead role in the 1970s in the push to eradicate smallpox, and coordination of the international battle against other epidemics, including Ebola. It has also been involved in combating AIDS, malaria, polio and other infectious diseases.