U.N. investigators seek evidence of criminal orders by Myanmar junta

·2 min read

GENEVA, March 17 (Reuters) - A U.N. team of investigators on Myanmar appealed on Wednesday for people to collect and preserve documentary evidence of crimes ordered by the military since a Feb. 1 coup, in order to build future cases against its leaders.

More than 180 protesters have been killed in the southeast Asian nation by security forces trying to crush a wave of demonstrations since the junta seized power, says activist group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

"The persons most responsible for the most serious international crimes are usually those in high leadership positions," Nicholas Koumjian, the head of the U.N. team, said in a statement.

"They are not the ones who physically perpetrate the crimes and often are not even present at the locations where the crimes are committed.

"To prove their responsibility requires evidence of reports received, orders given and how policies were set."

People with such information should contact the investigators through secure means of communication, he added, citing apps such as Signal or a ProtonMail account.

On Tuesday, the U.N. human rights office condemned the use of live ammunition against the Myanmar protesters, saying, "We call on the military to stop killing and detaining protesters."

Myanmar has been in turmoil since its military ousted the elected government of Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, detaining her and members of her party, drawing wide international condemnation.

The U.N. investigators are collecting evidence of the use of lethal force, unlawful arrests, torture, and detentions of people whose families are not told of their whereabouts, an illegal practice known as enforced disappearance, the statement said.

The Geneva-based Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar was set up by the U.N. Human Rights Council in Sept. 2018 to consolidate evidence of the most serious crimes and violations of international law committed in Myanmar since 2011.

Koumjian has worked in courts prosecuting figures including former Liberian President Charles Taylor and former Cambodian President Khieu Samphan and his chief ideologist of the brutal Khmer Rouge Nuon Chea, the statement said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • OVS Latest Signatory of Clean Clothes Campaign Supporting Myanmar Workers

    The Clean Clothes campaign urges apparel brands and manufacturers to stand by pro-democracy protesting workers in the country.

  • Deadly violence resumes in Myanmar after peaceful protests

    At least two people protesting last month's military coup were reported shot and killed by security forces Tuesday after a morning of peaceful marches in parts of Myanmar.

  • Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine briefly detained while leading protests

    Uganda's opposition leader Bobi Wine was briefly detained on Monday as he led an anti-government demonstration in the capital, his latest effort to reject the results of a January presidential election he says he won. A tweet on Wine's Twitter handle said Wine was arrested while leading MPs in a peaceful protest at City Square in Kampala against "the abduction, torture and murder of his supporters". Police spokesman Patrick Onyango was not immediately reachable.

  • Kamala Harris makes U.N. debut, pledges to fight for women, democracy

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made her debut at the United Nations on Tuesday, telling a meeting on gender equality that democracy fundamentally depends on the empowerment of women and that democracy globally is increasingly "under great strain." The United States would work to improve both, Harris said in a video statement to the 65th Commission on the Status of Women.

  • Is Home Depot Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Home Depot is one of the biggest companies in the United States and a stock leader on the Dow Jones industrials, but is Home Depot stock a buy right now?

  • Team NZ accepts first challenge for next America's Cup

    Team New Zealand no sooner had retained the America’s Cup in the 36th Cup Match than it accepted the first challenge for the 37th Cup. Team New Zealand sails for the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron which has formally accepted the new challenge. While the RNZYS didn’t reveal Wednesday who the challenger is, local reports have suggested it will be the Royal Yacht Squadron of Britain.

  • Taiwan bolsters South China Sea deployments, gets U.S. submarine parts approval

    Taiwan's newly-appointed defence minister said on Wednesday it has strengthened deployments in the disputed South China Sea and that the United States has approved the export of sensitive technology to equip Taiwan's new submarine fleet. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has increased its military activity near the island in recent months seeking to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's sovereignty. Taiwan has vowed to defend itself.

  • A declassified US intelligence report threw cold water on Republican conspiracy theories about mail-in ballots

    The report flew in the face of Trump and Bill Barr's suggestion that foreign actors produced fake mail ballots to rig the 2020 election.

  • Biden trade nominee Tai wins unanimous U.S. Senate backing in procedural vote

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's nominee for U.S. Trade Representative, won unanimous support in a U.S. Senate procedural vote on Tuesday and appeared set for confirmation on Wednesday. The rare 98-0 vote on the motion to end debate on the nomination means Tai, 47, will easily win bipartisan confirmation. Plans for a Wednesday vote on her nomination were confirmed by a spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.

  • 5 people and movies that don't deserve their Oscar nominations - sorry

    Glenn Close received a nomination for her role in "Hillbilly Elegy," despite many critics panning her performance as over-the-top.

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Blood clots are not a typical vaccine side effect, despite questions raised by AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

    Some priority groups are high-risk for blood clots, regardless of vaccines. Experts say even they shouldn't be concerned about getting a vaccine.

  • Child border crossings surging, straining US facilities

    A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive, with the head of Homeland Security acknowledging the depth of the problem Tuesday but insisting it’s under control and saying he won’t revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children. The number of migrants being stopped at the U.S.-Mexico border has been rising since last April, and the administration is still rapidly expelling most single adults and families under a public health order issued by President Donald Trump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 4,000 migrant children were being held by the Border Patrol as of Sunday, including at least 3,000 in custody longer than the 72-hour limit set by a court order, according to a U.S. official.

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.

  • AstraZeneca COVID vaccine temporarily banned in growing list of countries. Here’s why

    At least 16 of the more than 50 countries allowed to use the vaccine have issued temporary bans.

  • We will not back down under sanctions, China warns EU

    China warned the European Union on Tuesday against planned EU sanctions for human rights violations, saying Beijing would not yield if Brussels interfered in its internal affairs. EU ambassadors are expected on Wednesday to give the go-ahead for sanctions in response to alleged human rights abuses against China's Uighur Muslim minority. Zhang rejected accusations of persecution and forced labour of Uighurs in China's far west region of Xinjiang, saying "China haters" were spreading lies for political gain.

  • World's top vaccine maker India criticised at home for exports as infections rise

    India's main opposition Congress party on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for exporting nearly twice the number of coronavirus vaccine doses than immunisations conducted at home, despite a surge in infections. India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has gifted or sold https://www.mea.gov.in/vaccine-supply.htm 59 million locally produced doses compared with 33 million doses given to its own people since its inoculation campaign began in mid-January. While some rich countries such as the United States are being accused of vaccine nationalism, India is being lauded globally for sending shots to 71 countries, mainly the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as some of Bharat Biotech's homegrown product.

  • Trump tells Republican supporters to get vaccinated

    Many pro-Trump Republicans have expressed reluctance to take up the offer of a Covid-19 jab.

  • Here's what US snipers say they have to think about before they pull the trigger

    "We know what a bullet does," a former sniper said, explaining that they know "not just what the bullet's doing but why it's doing it."