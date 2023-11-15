U.N.: Israel allows fuel shipment into Gaza, but nothing for hospitals

The daily struggle in Gaza to find drinking water could be set to get much more difficult despite the arrival Wednesday of the first fuel shipment into the strip since the war started October 7, because Israel has mandated it cannot be used for water or hospitals. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Gaza received its first shipment of fuel Wednesday since the start of the Israel-Hamas war more than five weeks ago, the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees said Wednesday.

However, the 6,083-gallon delivery -- restricted by Israel for transport of aid from the Rafah crossing and banned from going to hospitals or being used for water desalination and pumping -- is only a fraction of that needed for "life-sustaining purposes," UNRWA Affairs Director Thomas White wrote on X.

"No fuel for water or hospitals. This is only 9% of what we need daily to sustain lifesaving activities."

In a separate social media post, UNWRA said the shipment was the equivalent of half a truck of fuel.

"Not at all enough! Much more is needed. Fuel is being used as a weapon of war. This must stop," the post reads.

Children sit by a woman preparing traditional unleavened bread on an open fire as Palestinian families fleeing Israeli attacks in northern Gaza Strip take refuge in a school belonging to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Meanwhile, Israel was conducting a "targeted" military strike inside Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, where it accuses Hamas of setting up a command post. Thousands of Palestinians are believed to be sheltering at the hospital, which has run out of fuel.

UNWRA warned that the delivery of humanitarian aid on which more than 2 million people depend would grind to a halt Wednesday unless Israel allowed in fuel shipments.

Amal al-Robayaa, 44, washes kitchen utensils amid the ruins of the family home destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

"UNRWA set off alarm bells over the fuel situation three weeks ago, warning about its fast-depleting supplies and the impact on lifesaving operations. Since then, we have heavily rationed the use of fuel and accessed pre-existing, limited amounts stored in a depot inside the Gaza Strip, through close coordination with Israeli authorities," said Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

"The depot is now empty. It is very simple. Without fuel, the humanitarian operation in Gaza is coming to an end. Many more people will suffer and will likely die."

Imad Rabayaa, 48, plays the ney amid the ruins of the family home destroyed in an Israeli strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Lazzarini said he found it inconceivable that humanitarian agencies had been starved of material to the point they were barely hanging on and had to plead for fuel.

"Since the beginning of the war, fuel has been used as a weapon of war and this should stop immediately. I appeal to all parties to make fuel available now and stop using humanitarian assistance for political or military gains."

Israeli bombing of northern Gaza Strip is seen from southern Israel on Tuesday. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI

White warned Monday that two of the agency's main water distribution contractors had ceased operations because they had run out of fuel resulting in 200,000 people losing access to potable water.