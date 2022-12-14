U.N. member states oust Iran from women’s rights panel

A U.S.-led effort to push Iran off a United Nations panel that promotes women’s rights succeeded on Wednesday, the latest move in a broader Western effort to punish Iran for its crackdown on widespread protests.

The resolution to oust Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women passed with 29 votes in favor and eight against, and overall it is a win for the Biden administration against a long-time adversary.

Yet of the 54 countries eligible to vote, at least 16 abstained — a sign of the wariness about setting a precedent of the U.S. dictating who’s deserving of U.N. panel memberships.

Nonetheless, the overall vote was the latest international embarrassment for Iran’s Islamist regime as it has faced an extraordinary challenge to its rule.



Iran’s membership on the decades-old panel is “an ugly stain on the commission’s credibility” said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. She then echoed a prominent slogan used by Iranian protesters: “Let’s do this for women, for life and for freedom.”

Iranians have been protesting across their country since mid-September after the death of a young woman who had been detained by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not properly covering up.

Many of the protesters are demanding an end to the Islamist regime that has ruled Iran for more than 40 years. And many of the demonstrators are young, spelling future trouble for the aging clerics who lead the regime.

Iran called the U.S. resolution “illegal,” and it received backing from countries like Russia and China, who warned that such moves undermined the credibility of the overall U.N. system.