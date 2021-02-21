U.N. nuclear chief says Iran to grant ‘less access’ to program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran will begin to offer United Nations inspectors “less access” to its nuclear program as part of its pressure campaign on the West, though investigators will still be able to monitor Tehran’s work, the U.N. atomic watchdog’s chief said Sunday.

Rafael Grossi’s comments came after an emergency trip to Iran in which he said the International Atomic Energy Agency reached a “technical understanding” with Tehran to continue to allow monitoring of its nuclear program for up to three months. But his remarks to journalists underlined a narrowing window for the U.S. and others to reach terms with Iran, which is already enriching and stockpiling uranium at levels far beyond those allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“The hope of the IAEA has been to stabilize a situation which was very unstable,” Grossi said at the airport after his arrival back in Vienna, where the agency is based. “I think this technical understanding does it so that other political consultations at other levels can take place and most importantly we can avoid a situation in which we would have been, in practical terms, flying blind.”

Grossi, the IAEA’s director general, offered few specifics of the agreement he had reached with Iranian leaders. He said the number of inspectors on the ground would remain the same but that “what changes is the type of activity” the agency was able to carry out, without elaborating further. He stressed monitoring would continue “in a satisfactory manner.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who under President Hassan Rouhani helped reach the atomic accord, said the IAEA would be prevented from accessing footage from their cameras at nuclear sites. That came during a state TV interview Sunday even before his meeting with Grossi.

“This is not a deadline for the world. This is not an ultimatum,” Zarif told the government-run, English-language broadcaster Press TV. “This is an internal domestic issue between the parliament and the government.”

“We have a democracy. We are supposed to implement the laws of the country. And the parliament adopted legislation — whether we like it or not.”

Zarif’s comments marked the highest-level acknowledgement yet of what Iran planned to do when it stopped following the so-called “Additional Protocol,” a confidential agreement between Tehran and the IAEA reached as part of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal. The IAEA has additional protocols with a number of countries it monitors.

Under the protocol with Iran, the IAEA “collects and analyzes hundreds of thousands of images captured daily by its sophisticated surveillance cameras,” the agency said in 2017. The agency also said then that it had placed “2,000 tamper-proof seals on nuclear material and equipment.”

In his interview, Zarif said authorities would be “required by law not to provide the tapes of those cameras.” It wasn’t immediately clear if that also meant the cameras would be turned off entirely as Zarif called that a “technical decision, that’s not a political decision.”

“The IAEA certainly will not get footage from those cameras,” Zarif said.

Grossi didn’t address Zarif’s camera remarks Sunday night, but stressed that European and U.S. leaders needed to salvage the situation through negotiations.

“What we have agreed is something that is viable. It is useful to bridge this gap,” Grossi said. “It salvages this situation now, but, of course, for a stable, sustainable situation there will have to be a political negotiation and that is not up to me.”

There are 18 nuclear facilities and nine other locations in Iran under IAEA safeguards.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. unilaterally out of the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, saying it needed to be renegotiated.

Even as Iran has backed away from restrictions of the deal since then to put pressure on the other signatories — Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China — to provide new economic incentives to offset U.S. sanctions, those countries have insisted it’s critical to keep the deal alive so that inspectors are able to continue to verify Iran’s nuclear activities.

From Washington, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said President Joe Biden remained willing to negotiate with Iran over a return to the nuclear deal, an offer earlier dismissed by Zarif.

“He is prepared to go to the table to talk to the Iranians about how we get strict constraints back on their nuclear program,” Sullivan told CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “That offer still stands, because we believe diplomacy is the best way to do it.”

On U.S. citizens being held by Iran, Sullivan added: “We have begun to communicate with the Iranians on this issue.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told state TV late Sunday night responding to Sullivan that “there are no direct talks between Iran and the U.S. in any field.” However, Khatibzadeh said the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, which has looked out for American interests in the decades since the 1979 hostage crisis, has passed messages between the countries on prisoner issues since Biden took office.

Grossi met earlier Sunday with Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program.

Iran’s parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of U.N. inspections of its nuclear facilities if European signatories do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by Tuesday.

Already, Iran has slowly walked away from all the nuclear deal’s limitations on its stockpile of uranium and has begun enriching up 20%, a technical step away from weapons-grade levels. It also has begun spinning advanced centrifuges barred by the deal, which saw Iran limit its program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

An escalating series of incidents since Trump’s withdrawal has threatened the wider Mideast. Over a year ago, a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general, causing Tehran to later launch ballistic missiles that wounded dozens of American troops in Iraq.

A mysterious explosion also struck Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility, which Iran has described as sabotage. In November, Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who founded the country’s military nuclear program some two decades earlier, was killed in an attack Tehran blames on Israel.

Zarif brought up the attacks in his interview with state TV, saying the IAEA must keep some of its information confidential for safety reasons.

“Some of them may have security ramifications for Iran, whose peaceful nuclear sites have been attacked,” Zarif said. “For a country whose nuclear scientists have been murdered in terrorist operations in the past — and now recently with Mr. Fakhrizadeh — confidentiality is essential.”

Recommended Stories

  • IAEA strikes deal with Iran to cushion coming blow of slashed access

    The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it had struck a deal with Iran to cushion the blow of steps Tehran plans to take this week that include ending snap inspections, with both sides agreeing to keep "necessary" monitoring for up to three months. The announcement by International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi, made at Vienna airport after a weekend trip to Iran, confirmed that Tehran would go ahead with its plan to slash cooperation with the agency on Tuesday. Iran has been gradually breaching terms of a 2015 nuclear pact with world powers since the United States, under former President Donald Trump, withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

  • U.N. nuclear chief arrives in Iran ahead of deadline

    The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog Saturday arrived in Tehran ahead of Iran’s plan for partly suspending inspections by the agency to the country’s nuclear facilities, the official IRNA news agency reported. Rafael Grossi will meet Iranian nuclear officials including Ali Akbar Salehi, head of the country’s nuclear department and a vice-president to President Hassan Rouhani. Iran’s parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of U.N. inspections of its nuclear facilities under a 2015 nuclear deal, if European signatories to the deal do not provide relief from oil and banking sanctions by Feb 23.

  • Ricki Lake Announces She's Engaged to Her Boyfriend Ross Burningham

    Ricki Lake is ready for her next chapter. The actress and former talk show host shared the exciting news that she's engaged to Ross Burningham after dating for over a year.

  • Southern Baptists divided over politics, race, LGBTQ policy

    Divisions over race, politics, gender and LGBTQ issues are roiling America’s largest Protestant denomination, the Southern Baptist Convention, ahead of a meeting of its executive committee next week. On the agenda are two items reflecting those divisions: A recommendation that a church in Kennesaw, Georgia, be ousted from the SBC because it accepted LGBTQ people into its congregation, contravening Southern Baptist doctrine; and a report by an executive committee task force criticizing the widely respected leader of the SBC's public policy arm, the Rev. Russell Moore.

  • Michael Gove blamed for orchestrating No 10 aide's departure

    Michael Gove has been accused of orchestrating the removal of the Prime Minister's chief adviser on the Union in an attempt to retain his position at the heart of Government. Multiple Whitehall sources have told The Telegraph that Mr Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, had masterminded Oliver Lewis’s dramatic departure from Downing Street on Friday after becoming concerned he was being sidelined by the Prime Minister. Mr Lewis, a close ally of Dominic Cummings, resigned from his job as head of Number 10’s Union Unit after just two weeks in the post, following a bitter power struggle with Mr Gove’s supporters that made his position “untenable”, sources claimed. It is alleged that Carrie Symonds, the Prime Minister’s fiancee, and Henry Newman, another Downing Street adviser, accused Mr Lewis of briefing newspapers that Mr Gove’s influence was waning because he had lost his responsibility for managing relations with the EU to Lord Frost. Both deny that claim, but it is understood that Mr Johnson did summon Mr Lewis on Thursday to rebuke him for speaking to journalists, something Mr Lewis denies. Mr Gove’s brief was reduced this week to Union issues and civil service reform after Lord Frost, the architect of Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, was appointed as a Cabinet minister for EU matters.

  • Blue Origin and Telesat Team Up Against SpaceX Starlink

    Launching atop Blue Origin rockets, Telesat "Lightspeed" satellites will soon offer corporate customers a new way to access high-speed internet.

  • Iranian-backed militias likely behind deadly rocket attack on U.S.-led base, experts say

    For the administration “right now it's convenient to not know who did this attack," said Michael Knights of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

  • New WTO boss backs British calls for new services rules

    The new World Trade Organization chief has backed Britain’s push for a shake-up of global rules in services trade, but warned sweeping reforms of the under-fire organisation will take a long time. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first African and first woman to head the trade referee, said the “sooner we can pin down the rules” in trade in services the better after the UK called for them to be modernised. The former Nigerian finance minister also told The Daily Telegraph that wider WTO reforms would help Britain’s post-Brexit trade thrive as she vowed to push to reduce export restrictions blocking vaccine and medical supplies. Dr Okonjo-Iweala, who was appointed WTO director general last week, inherits an organisation in crisis and in need of huge reform after failing to cope with the surge in protectionist trade policies in recent years. She said trade in services will be the “wave of the future” as she admitted the beleaguered trade referee has “nowhere to go now but up”. In response to the UK’s calls for a trade in services revamp Dr Okonjo-Iweala said: “I do agree that this is an area in which the WTO can really help and do much better to get the multilateral trading system working… Trade in services is growing in leaps and bounds.” International trade secretary Liz Truss has repeatedly called for the WTO to help liberalise trade in services as part of wider reforms. Last month she said the UK wanted to “lead the creation of new rules in areas like digital and data, services and the environment”.

  • WHO Panel to Recommend ‘Deeper’ Study into First COVID Patient

    A World Health Organization panel will recommend more comprehensive contact tracing of the first known COVID-19 patient in Wuhan, China and the supply chain of the wildlife market where it is thought to have originated in its preliminary report into the origins of the coronavirus. The panel will call on Chinese officials to conduct a deeper investigation into the contact history of the first known patient, who is believed to have contracted the virus on December 8, 2019, according to CNN. Investigators have described the patient as a white-collar worker in his forties who “lived a typical urban life.” “He did not do crowded sporting activities. His main hobby was surfing the Internet,” said Peter Daszak, a member of the WHO investigation team. The patient, who reportedly did not have a history of traveling far from home, revealed to the WHO team that his parents had visited a wet market in Wuhan shortly before he was infected. “Then he said at the end of the interview — and it was all being translated and the translator, specifically said — ‘My parents visited a local community wet market,'” Daszak said. That market is separate from the Huanan seafood market where experts believe the virus originated. “Now, to use the term ‘wet market,’ especially under this political constraint we were under, tells me something very significant: that the other markets in Wuhan — not [only] Huanan market, other markets — sold wildlife products,” Daszak said. Professor Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, told the network he was shocked that Chinese officials had not investigated “two important clues like that.” “They have top-notch scientists, who are much more knowledgeable than most in terms of recognizing the importance of this information,” he said. The panel will also recommend an immediate probe into the supply chain of the Huanan seafood market, according to CNN. Chinese scientists gave the WHO team a list of farms in the southern provinces of Yunnan, Guangxi, and Guangdong that supplied the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan with wildlife, Daszak said. “There will be recommendations that will include going down to those farms, testing farmers, interviewing and testing relatives, and finding out if there is any evidence that there were outbreaks down there before Wuhan,” Daszak said. The team announced earlier this month that the virus was likely spread from an animal to humans, calling a theory that the virus was released in a lab accident “extremely unlikely.” “Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek said then. “However, the findings suggest that the laboratory incidents hypothesis is extremely unlikely to explain the introduction of the virus to the human population,” Embarek said. “Therefore it is not a hypothesis that we advise to suggest future studies . . . into the understanding of the origin of the virus.” Health experts have said that the novel coronavirus likely originated in Wuhan, China in November 2019. Scientists in recent months have questioned whether the virus originated at a live animal market in Wuhan or was the result of a lab accident at one of the city’s two laboratories — the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the Wuhan Centers for Disease Control — that had been studying coronaviruses that originated in bats. China has argued that the virus did not start within its borders and instead has peddled other theories that the virus may have originated elsewhere. The WHO team, which draws on experts from ten countries, is considering several theories for how the disease first ended up in humans. The team’s work is meant to be an initial step in investigating the origins of the virus, which is believed to have originated in bats before being passed to humans via another species of wild animal, such as a pangolin or bamboo rat.

  • New York City principal asks parents to become 'White traitors'

    Discovery Institute director Christopher Rufo pushes back against radical education programs on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'

  • Luna Rossa beats Team UK in Prada Cup final

    Italian challenger Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli will race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th match for the America’s Cup after beating Britain’s Ineos Team UK in two races Sunday to seal a 7-1 win in the best-of-13 race challengers series final. Thriving in light winds, it controlled and comfortably won the second race by 45 seconds to clinch the series and set up a showdown with Team New Zealand in the Cup match which begins on March 6. Italy’s race boat Luna Rossa clearly demonstrated it’s speed advantage over Team UK’s Britannia in light winds and that was evident again in both of Sunday’s races — the seventh and eighth of the series.

  • Small business owners adapt to stay afloat amid pandemic

    Medium Rare restaurant owner Mark Bucher and Little Believers Academy owner Cassandra Brooks share how they've adjusted to the new normal.

  • Proposal would make police misconduct complaints public

    A major police accountability bill that would allow police misconduct complaints to become public is advancing in the state Senate, but not without a fight. Republicans and Democrats are sparring over making unsubstantiated complaints against officers public. Some acts committed by officers usually only come to light after cellphone video of an incident goes viral.

  • 'Slavery ended over 130 years ago': Former NFL player Herschel Walker says Black Americans shouldn't get reparations

    "Reparations teach separation," he said. "Slavery ended over 130 years ago. How can a father ask his son to spend prison time for a crime he committed?"

  • Passenger video shows terrifying moment engine of United Flight 328 was in flames

    People aboard the flight from Denver to Honolulu recorded the engine in flames as it sailed through the sky.

  • Ted Cruz under fire after Texas winter storm ‘photo op’ shows him handing out water to residents

    In the pictures, he was seen loading packages of bottled water into residents’ vehicles

  • 'Saturday Night Live' parodied Ted Cruz apologizing for his Cancun trip on a 'Britney Spears' talk show

    The "SNL" cold open parodied Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on an apology-themed show hosted by a fictional Britney Spears, featuring a NY Gov. Cuomo character.

  • An Oath Keepers leader arrested for participating in the Capitol riot said she met with Secret Service and was providing 'security' to legislators and other key figures

    In a statement to Insider, a spokesperson US Secret Service said it did not employ the assistance of any private citizens on January 6.

  • His Lights Stayed on During Texas' Storm. Now He Owes $16,752.

    SAN ANTONIO — As millions of Texans shivered in dark, cold homes over the past week while a winter storm devastated the state’s power grid and froze natural gas production, those who could still summon lights with the flick of a switch felt lucky. Now, many of them are paying a severe price for it. “My savings is gone,” said Scott Willoughby, a 63-year-old Army veteran who lives on Social Security payments in a Dallas suburb. He said he had nearly emptied his savings account so that he would be able to pay the $16,752 electric bill charged to his credit card — 70 times what he usually pays for all of his utilities combined. “There’s nothing I can do about it, but it’s broken me.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Willoughby is among scores of Texans who have reported skyrocketing electric bills as the price of keeping lights on and refrigerators humming shot upward. For customers whose electricity prices are not fixed and are instead tied to the fluctuating wholesale price, the spikes have been astronomical. The outcry elicited angry calls for action from lawmakers from both parties and prompted Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, to hold an emergency meeting with legislators Saturday to discuss the enormous bills. “We have a responsibility to protect Texans from spikes in their energy bills that are a result of the severe winter weather and power outages,” Abbott, who has been reeling after the state’s infrastructure failure, said in a statement after the meeting. He added that Democrats and Republicans would work together to make sure people “do not get stuck with skyrocketing energy bills.” The electric bills are coming due at the end of a week in which Texans have faced a combination of crises caused by the frigid weather, beginning on Monday, when power grid failures and surging demand led to millions being left without electricity. Natural gas producers were not prepared for the freeze either, and many people’s homes were cut off from heat. Now, millions of people are discovering that they have no safe water because of burst pipes, frozen wells or water treatment plants that have been knocked offline. Power has returned in recent days for all but about 60,000 Texans as the storm moved east, where it has also caused power outages in Mississippi, Louisiana, West Virginia and Ohio. The steep electric bills in Texas are in part a result of the state’s uniquely unregulated energy market, which allows customers to pick their electricity providers among about 220 retailers in an entirely market-driven system. Under some of the plans, when demand increases, prices rise. The goal, architects of the system say, is to balance the market by encouraging consumers to reduce their usage and power suppliers to create more electricity. But when last week’s crisis hit and power systems faltered, the state’s Public Utilities Commission ordered that the price cap be raised to its maximum limit of $9 per kilowatt-hour, easily pushing many customers’ daily electric costs above $100. And in some cases, like Willoughby’s, bills rose by more than 50 times the normal cost. Many of the people who have reported extremely high charges, including Willoughby, are customers of Griddy, a small company in Houston that provides electricity at wholesale prices, which can quickly change based on supply and demand. The company passes the wholesale price directly to customers, charging an additional $9.99 monthly fee. Much of the time, the rate is considered affordable. But the model can be risky: Last week, foreseeing a huge jump in wholesale prices, the company encouraged all of its customers — about 29,000 people — to switch to another provider when the storm arrived. But many were unable to do so. Katrina Tanner, a Griddy customer who lives in Nevada, Texas, said she had been charged $6,200 already this month, more than five times what she paid in all of 2020. She began using Griddy at a friend’s suggestion a couple of years ago and was pleased at the time with how simple it was to sign up. As the storm rolled through during the past week, however, she kept opening the company’s app on her phone and seeing her bill “just rising, rising, rising,” Tanner said. Griddy was able to take the money she owed directly from her bank account, and she now has just $200 left. She suspects that she was only able to keep that much because her bank stopped Griddy from taking more. Some lawmakers and consumer advocates said the price spikes had made it clear that customers did not understand the complicated terms of the company’s model. “To the Texas Utilities Commission: What are you thinking, allowing the average type of household to sign up for this kind of program?” Tyson Slocum, director of the energy program at Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said of Griddy. “The risk-reward is so out of whack that it never should have been permitted in the first place.” Phil King, a Republican state lawmaker who represents an area west of Fort Worth, said some of his constituents who were on variable-rate contracts were complaining about bills in the thousands. “When something like this happens, you’re in real trouble” with such contracts, King said. “There have got to be some emergency financial waivers and other actions taken until we can work through this and get to the bottom of it.” Responding to its outraged customers, Griddy, too, appeared to try to shift anger to the Public Utilities Commission in a statement. “We intend to fight this for, and alongside, our customers for equity and accountability — to reveal why such price increases were allowed to happen as millions of Texans went without power,” the statement said. William W. Hogan, considered the architect of the Texas energy market design, said in an interview this past week that the high prices reflected the market performing as it was designed. The rapid losses of power — more than a third of the state’s available electricity production was offline at one point — increased the risk that the entire system would collapse, causing prices to rise, said Hogan, a professor of global energy policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School. “As you get closer and closer to the bare minimum, these prices get higher and higher, which is what you want,” Hogan said. Robert McCullough, an energy consultant in Portland, Oregon, and a critic of Hogan’s, said that allowing the market to drive energy policy with few protections for consumers was “idiotic” and that similar actions had devastated retailers and consumers following the California energy crisis of 2000 and 2001. “The similar situation caused a wave of bankruptcies as retailers and customers discovered that they were on the hook for bills 30 times their normal levels,” McCullough said. “We are going to see this again.” DeAndré Upshaw said his power had been on and off in his Dallas apartment throughout the storm. A lot of his neighbors had it worse, so he felt fortunate to have electricity and heat, inviting some neighbors over to warm up. Then Upshaw, 33, saw that his utility bill from Griddy had risen to more than $6,700. He usually pays about $80 a month this time of year. He had been trying to conserve power as the storm raged on, but it didn’t seem to matter. He also signed up to switch to another utility company, but he is still being charged until the change goes into effect Monday. “It’s a utility — it’s something that you need to live,” Upshaw said. “I don’t feel like I’ve used $6,700 of electricity in the last decade. That’s not a cost that any reasonable person would have to pay for five days of intermittent electric service being used at the bare minimum.” As Texas slowly thaws out, Tanner is allowing herself a small luxury after days of keeping the thermostat at 60 degrees. “I finally decided the other day, if we were going to pay these high prices, we weren’t going to freeze,” she said. “So I cranked it up to 65.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • An Arkansas man stormed the Capitol waving the US flag and used its pole to beat a police officer, said a federal grand jury. He faces up to 40 years in prison.

    Trump supporter Peter Stager of Conway, Arkansas, has been indicted on seven charges for his role in the Capitol riots.