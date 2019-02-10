U.N.-recognised government of Libya says its forces reach El Sharara oil field

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Forces belonging to the internationally-recognized government of Libya reached the El Sharara oil field on Sunday, a Tripoli-based government source said.

The North African nation's biggest field is a focus of the conflict between the Tripoli-based government and a rival administration based in eastern Libya.

Separately, an eastern Libyan military plane intercepted on Sunday a civilian plane after it took off from the El Feel oilfield, forcing it to land in the southern region of Sebha, said a source from the eastern-based armed forces.

Both fields are located in southern Libya.

