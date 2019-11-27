U.N. report: Global greenhouse gas emissions must fall dramatically to avoid climate crisis

In order to avoid a climate catastrophe, global greenhouse gas emissions must drop by 7.6 percent every year for the next decade, a new United Nations report warns.

"Our collective failure to act early and hard on climate change means we must now deliver deep cuts to emissions," U.N. Environment Program Executive Director Inger Anderson said. "This shows that countries simply cannot wait." More and more areas of the world are already experiencing stronger hurricanes and heatwaves, and if global temperatures stay on track to rising by as much as 7 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of the century, the oceans would become more acidic and rising seas would threaten coastal cities.

President Trump has rolled back many climate regulations, and after a few years of decline, the United States' CO2 emissions rose 2.7 percent in 2018.

