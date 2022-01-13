U.N. report projects global economy growth to slow in 2022, 2023

·1 min read

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The global economy is projected to grow by 4% in 2022 - down from 5.5% last year - and expand 3.5% in 2023 amid new waves of COVID-19 infections, labor market challenges, supply-chain constraints and rising inflation, according to a U.N. report released on Thursday.

The World Economic Situation and Prospects 2022 report said 2021 growth momentum - following a contraction of 3.4% in 2020 - began to slow by the end of the year, including in big economies like China, the European Union and the United States, as the effects of fiscal and monetary stimuli faded and major supply-chain disruptions surfaced.

Along with the ongoing pandemic, "rising inflationary pressures in major developed economies and a number of large developing countries present additional risks to recovery," according to report by the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs.

"Global headline inflation rose to an estimated 5.2 percent in 2021, more than 2 percentage points above its trend rate in the past 10 years," it said.

The report also warned that an emerging longer-term consequence of the coronavirus pandemic was higher levels of inequality within and between countries.

"For the vast majority of developing countries, a full recovery of GDP per capita will remain elusive. The gap between what they will achieve and what they would have achieved without the pandemic will persist well into 2023," the report projected.

"In contrast, GDP per capita in the developed economies is expected to almost fully recover by 2023 relative to pre-pandemic projections," it added. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. oil and gas M&A activity slows in fourth quarter - Enverus

    M&A activity in the industry took a hit in 2020 from the pandemic pushing oil and gas prices to record lows, although commodity prices made a strong rebound last year, sparking a wave of consolidation. The slow end to the "second year of a COVID-influenced market" held total deal values below the $72 billion average from 2015 to 2019, Enverus said in a press release. Continental Resources Inc's $3.25 billion purchase of Delaware assets from Pioneer Natural Resources topped the charts for oil M&A in the fourth quarter, followed by Southwestern Energy Co's takeover of Blackstone-backed GeoSouthern's assets in the Haynesville for about $1.85 billion.

  • Police disperse Bedouin protesters in southern Israel

    Israeli police on Thursday fired tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of Bedouin Arabs protesting a tree-planting campaign they say is aimed at pushing them off disputed land. It was the third consecutive day of demonstrations by Bedouin residents of southern Israel's Negev desert against a forestry project they say is aimed at seizing land near unrecognized villages. Police then intervene with tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades to clear the road.

  • Analysis-Buy the bounce? Investors watch valuations, technical levels to decide

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed up 1.4% on Tuesday, a day after falling more than 10% from its Nov. 19 record close during intraday trading before rallying at the end of the session. Yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury have risen by 20 basis points this month in anticipation of a more hawkish Federal Reserve and stand near their highest level since January 2020. Growth and tech stocks can be particularly sensitive to higher yields as they threaten to erode the value of future cash flows.

  • S.Korea authorises Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, imports Pfizer pills

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea is turning to additional pharmaceutical tools as it looks to pre-empt a surge of COVID-19 omicron infections, authorising the use of Novavax Inc's vaccine on Wednesday and preparing to distribute the first of Pfizer's antiviral pills. At least 21,000 of Pfizer's antiviral pills, called Paxlovid, will arrive in South Korea on Thursday, with another 10,000 more expected to arrive by the end of the month, the health ministry said.

  • Gold slips as yields edge up, Fed rate hikes loom

    Gold prices retreated on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher with the Federal Reserve likely to stay on course to raise interest rates in March. Spot gold fell 0.5% to $1,815.42 per ounce by 10:52 ET (1552 GMT). Gold's retreat also came despite a subdued dollar, which makes bullion cheaper for overseas buyers, and data showing initial claims for unemployment benefits in the U.S. increased to 230,000 compared with expectations of 200,000 applications for the week ended Jan. 8.

  • No issue with EU airport slot rule, no sign of ghost flights, EU says

    Europe's use it or lose it airport slot rule has not created issues for airlines during the COVID-19 pandemic nor is there any evidence of carriers operating ghost flights because of the rule, a senior European Commission official said on Thursday. "For the current winter scheduling season, the Eurocontrol air traffic has been so far in the range of 73-78% of 2019 and the annual 2022 air traffic is forecast to be at 88% of 2019 levels," Commission spokesperson Stefan De Keersmaecker told reporters. The EU executive's comments came a day after a spat between Lufthansa and Ryanair over the rule, which the Commission has relaxed to allow major carriers to preserve airport access during the crisis despite a sharp drop in traffic.

  • Jobless Claims Higher Than Estimates but Still Point to Tight Jobs Market

    The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 last week, surpassing economists’ expectations but continuing to point to a tight labor market. Initial jobless claims for the week ended Jan. 8, rose 23,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 207,000, according to the Labor Department. Economists surveyed by FactSet were expecting claims to clock in at 205,000.

  • Chelsea 'play with fire' to reach League Cup final

    Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea reached the League Cup final despite "playing with fire" as Antonio Rudiger's goal and three VAR decisions helped the Blues seal a 1-0 win at Tottenham on Wednesday.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Germany on Thursday reported a record of more than 81,000 COVID-19 infections in a day as the government's coronavirus crisis manager warned of possible bottlenecks in testing. The previous daily record, on Wednesday, was 80,430 new cases. Germany's STIKO vaccine committee recommended that all children between the ages of 12 and 17 receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

  • N.Korea's Kim calls for more 'military muscle' after watching hypersonic missile test

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for boosting the country's strategic military forces as he observed the test of a hypersonic missile https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/nkorea-launches-possible-ballistic-missile-japan-says-2022-01-10, state media said on Wednesday, officially attending a missile launch for the first time in nearly two years. On Tuesday authorities in South Korea and Japan detected the suspected launch, which drew condemnation by authorities around the world and prompted an expression of concern from the U.N. secretary-general. The second test of a "hypersonic missile" in less than a week underscored Kim's New Year's vow to bolster the military with cutting-edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled.

  • White House braces for brutal inflation report, hopes it will ease by year end

    The White House is bracing for another bad report Wednesday on inflation — but now expects it to slow down by the end of the year, administration officials tell Axios.Why it matters: The Biden administration had been labeling price hikes as "transitory." By publicly warning the Consumer Price Index December reading shows inflation will linger through 2022, officials are trying to temper public expectations and minimize the bad-news blow.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Trump’s new Manhattan bar: serving rip-off drinks and a side of narcissism

    45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president’s latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience – if you can find anyone to let you in Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan. There are 39 photos of the former US president in the 45 Wine and Whiskey bar. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images If you are a man who has failed in an attempt to launch a vodka brand, done the same with a line of steaks, and bankrupted several casinos and hotels, leaning further into the hospitality business m

  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proposes 4% flat tax, cuts to unemployment in Condition of the State

    Gov. Kim Reynolds laid out her 2022 agenda Jan. 11, touching on tax cuts, Iowa's workforce shortage, education and other issues.

  • Joe Scarborough Rips 'Gutless' Kevin McCarthy With What He Said Exactly 1 Year Ago Today

    It’s a stark reminder of “just how shameless” the top House Republican is, said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Gov. Newsom Has Plan to Give Californians a Break on Gas Prices

    Allen Martin reports on Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to give the state a "gas tax holiday" (1-11-2022)

  • Desperate Kim Jong Un Pleads With Citizens to Make More Poop

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastSEOUL—North Korea is placing as much emphasis on producing manure as it is on firing missiles, and it doesn’t matter whether it comes from people or animals.While test-firing two missiles in less than a week, North Korea has been waging “the battle for manure,” which is far more vital for average North Koreans than the splash of another test-shot into the sea off the east coast.The quest has reached crisis level over the past two years as fertili

  • Trump, his sister and estate of his late brother ask judge to dismiss lawsuit by Mary Trump

    Former President Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry and the estate of his late brother Robert Trump tried on Tuesday to convince a New York judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Mary Trump that accused her family of swindling her out of at least $10 million. Attorneys for the Trump siblings argued Mary Trump's claims are time-barred by a six-year statute of limitations and prohibited by legal releases she signed in 2001 when the family settled the estate of Fred Trump Sr., the former president's father. The Trumps also argued Mary Trump possessed "boxes and boxes of information" about the estate settlement that should have given rise to any claims at the time.

  • Idaho’s 12 most embarrassing news stories of 2021: Red-faced in a red state

    Proud to be an Idahoan? You might not want to read this.

  • Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe

    Eric Trump, the son of twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, took to Twitter to voice his complaints about the investigation […] The post Black Twitter comes for Eric Trump after he attacks Letitia James for Trump probe appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Putin is Threatening a War. Are Russians Willing to Fight It?

    Russians largely believe Putin is right about Ukraine and NATO. But it’s not clear whether they are willing to go to war.