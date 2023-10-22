U.N. reports more evidence of Russian war crimes, kidnapping in Ukraine invasion

Ukrainian farmer Yakiv Marynchenko, 67, inspects the rubble of a destroyed grain storage on his farm, near the frontline town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, southeastern Ukraine, on Sept. 14. Photo by Kateryna Klochko/EPA-EFE

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A new United Nations report details evidence that Russia has committed war crimes in its invasion of Ukraine.

The report by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry dated Thursday alleges that Russia has committed the crimes of willful killing, torture, rape and other sexual violence, as well as deported children to the Russian Federation.

"The Commission's investigations confirmed its previous finding that Russian authorities have used torture in a widespread and systematic way in various types of detention facilities which they maintained," the report says.

"Interviews with victims and witnesses illustrated a profound disregard towards human dignity by Russian authorities in these circumstances."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The U.N. reported that there are documented cases of Russian soldiers bursting into homes in the villages they are occupying and raping women.

A handout picture made available by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows firefighters working in the aftermath of a rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Aug. 9, amid the Russian invasion. At least two people died and seven others were injured when a rocket hit a church, the State Emergency Service reported. File Photo courtesy of the State Emergency Service/EPA-EFE

It also notes that there are three cases of Ukrainian authorities committing human rights violations against people they accused of collaborating with Russia.

"The Commission is concerned at the gravity of the documented violations and crimes and their impact on victims, survivors, and the affected communities," the report says. "It calls upon the concerned conflict parties to halt war crimes and violations of human rights."

The focus of the investigation is on Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces. It asserts that Russian forces have transported unaccompanied Ukrainian children either from one area of Ukraine which they controlled to another, or to the Russian Federation on at least three occasions.

At least 31 children were transported from Ukraine to Russia in May 2022.

The commission recommends that Russia return the children and anyone who has been deported back to Ukraine.

Last month, a U.N. report accused Russian forces of "widespread and systematic" torture.