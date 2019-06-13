U.N. rights boss welcome in China, including Xinjiang - envoy

GENEVA, June 13 (Reuters) - China's envoy in Geneva said on Thursday that he hoped U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet would visit China, including Xinjiang region, where he said "education training centres" were helping to stamp out extremism and give people new skills.

"We hope to see the High Commissoner pay a visit to China including a trip to Xinjiang to see by herself ... Seeing is believing," Chen Xu, China's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, told his first news conference since taking up the post. "The invitation to the High Commissioner is always there, we hope to define a time which is convenient to both sides", he said. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)