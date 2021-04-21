U.N. rights chief says George Floyd murder case shows scale of systemic racism

A local resident walks along the "Say Their Names" cemetery on the day of verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday welcomed as "momentous" the verdict in the George Floyd case which she said had highlighted how much remains to be done to end systemic racism against people of African descent in the United States.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of murdering Floyd in May 2020, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a rebuke of law enforcement's treatment of Black Americans.

A 12-member jury found Chauvin guilty of all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after considering three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses. The 45-year-old could face 40 years in prison.

"As the jury recognised, the evidence in this case was crystal clear. Any other result would have been a travesty of justice," U.N. rights chief Michelle Bachelet said.

She called for more cases of excessive use of force by police or killings by police to be brought before the courts, saying it was time for an end to such crimes going unpunished.

"This case has also helped reveal, perhaps more clearly than ever before, how much remains to be done to reverse the tide of systemic racism that permeates the lives of people of African descent."

Protesters in Minneapolis on Tuesday called for justice in the case of Daunte Wright, a Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer after a routine traffic stop on April 11, just a few miles from where Chauvin stood trial.

"As we have painfully witnessed in recent days and weeks, reforms to policing departments across the U.S. continue to be insufficient to stop people of African descent from being killed," Bachelet's statement said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alex Richardson and Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • Evidence was overwhelming in Derek Chauvin case, jury got it right: Turley

    Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley on police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death.

  • Netflix shares tank as it predicts slowest growth in history

    Netflix shares tanked as the streaming giant revealed it had signed up 12m fewer subscribers in the first three months of the year than in 2020, signalling the pandemic-induced box set binging boom may be coming to an end. The streaming giant booked revenues of $7.2bn (£5.2bn) but signed up just 4m new people, the lowest first quarter figure for four years, and shy of its 6m forecast made three months ago. It also warned shareholders that growth will slow even further in the next quarter to a record low of just 1m subscribers, partially because of lack of content until the second half of the year.

  • Netflix's subscriber growth, stock zapped as pandemic eases

    Netflix’s pandemic-fueled subscriber growth is slowing far faster than anticipated as people who have been cooped at home are able to get out and do other things again. The video-streaming service added 4 million more worldwide subscribers from January through March, its smallest gain during that three-month period in four years. The performance reported Tuesday was about 2 million fewer subscribers than both management and analysts had predicted Netflix would add during the first quarter.

  • New enrollments push Anthem beyond expectations in Q1

    Anthem delivered a better-than-expected first quarter and pushed its 2021 forecast past expectations, as growing enrollment and a pharmacy benefits business lifted the health insurer. It also runs a pharmacy benefits management business called IngenioRx. The enrollment growth and IngenioRx boosted the company’s operating revenue by 9%, to $32.1 billion in the quarter.

  • ‘Justice has been served’ – Lewis Hamilton welcomes George Floyd murder verdict

    Former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter following a three-week trial.

  • Wednesday at 4 PM EDT – Join “The Future of Security” with CEOs of Evolv Technology & NewHold Investment

    Metal detectors and security checks may soon be a thing of the past. Evolv Technology, an AI security screening company, already uses its platform at amusement parks, concert halls and stadiums across the country to provide safety for large crowds. IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a live fireside chat […]

  • Netflix Always Gets the Last Laugh

    Wall Street hates Tuesday afternoon's earnings report. It's not the first time the market has gotten it wrong with Netflix.

  • How Minneapolis police initially described George Floyd's murder

    A Minneapolis Police Department press release from the day of George Floyd's death last year went viral Tuesday in the wake of Derek Chauvin's conviction on murder charges.The big picture: MPD's initial description of the tragedy, which set off a massive global movement that culminated in the jury's guilty verdict on all charges, claimed that Floyd "physically resisted officers" and "appeared to be suffering medical distress" after being handcuffed. It made no mention of the kind of force Chauvin used on the 46-year-old Black man.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: "To a reader on May 25, 2020, that description depicts an immediately connected chain of events: as Floyd is handcuffed, it is noted that he in distress," writes the Washington Post's Philip Bump."But in reality, the preceding paragraph includes the longest “and” in the history of the English language. It is an over nine-minute- 'and,' linking the moment when Floyd was placed in handcuffs to the time at which that 'medical distress' necessitated that he be moved to an ambulance," Bump continues."It’s an 'and' that silently includes more than a minute in which Floyd had already lost consciousness."Background: John Elder, the Minneapolis Police Department director of public information who wrote the press release, told the Los Angeles Times that he got his information from sergeants who worked in the area where Floyd was killed and a computer log of communications between officers and dispatchers.Elder told the L.A. Times the log did not include any details about the use of force and that he did not review body-camera footage, which he said would have required him to wait several hours. He realized that the press release was inaccurate only after cell phone footage emerged.“This had literally zero intent to deceive or be dishonest or disingenuous. Had we known that this [situation] was what we saw on the video, that statement would have been completely different,” Elder told the Times.Full press releaseMan Dies After Medical Incident During Police InteractionMay 25, 2020 (MINNEAPOLIS) On Monday evening, shortly after 8:00 pm, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress. Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence.Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate this incident at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department.No officers were injured in the incident.Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident.The GO number associated with this case is 20-140629.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • First Glimpse of EU’s Green Rules Shows Climate Goal Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union agreed its first criteria for green investments on Wednesday, in a move that could set a benchmark for the world to follow.The stakes are high: the EU wants to raise up to 250 billion euros ($301 billion) using its first green bonds, and private funding is likely to follow into the approved industries seen helping reach a legally-binding goal to eliminate emissions. Forestry and bioenergy are in, while the controversial sectors of agriculture, natural gas and nuclear power have been excluded -- for now.Forming this so-called taxonomy was a political battleground for the bloc, as member states pushed to protect their own interests, exposing just how tough it is to make economies and markets eco-friendly. Any weakening of the rules risks harming the EU’s climate leadership credentials, at a time when investors are scrutinizing whether feel-good green assets live up to the hype.“If you want a science-based taxonomy, you need to keep the standard high,” said Maia Godemer, an analyst at BloombergNEF. “But changes as a result of lobbying push it away from that. The goal is to drive investment to where we need to be by 2050. It’s awaited by everyone -- China, Singapore and the U.K. are all building their own taxonomies and looking to the EU as a model.”EU lawmakers and the bloc’s governments reached a deal in principle early Wednesday to make its climate neutrality goal legally binding and to reduce 2030 emissions by at least 55% from 1990 levels. The new taxonomy will be adopted at the end of May and will apply from 2022.“We are stepping up our sustainable finance ambition to help make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050,” said Mairead McGuinness, the EU’s financial services chief. “Now is the time to put words into action and invest in a sustainable way.”Yet in markets, a rally in the region’s renewable stocks has faded this year and there are concerns about soft targets set by companies issuing sustainability-linked bonds. Total issuance of green debt has exploded to over $1 trillion yet there’s still a patchwork of rules for spending on projects.Investors will be hoping that the EU framework at least brings clarity and potentially leads to a more joined-up global approach. U.S. President Joe Biden is expected this week to pledge a target of reducing U.S. emissions of greenhouses by at least half by the end of the decade as it holds a summit on climate change with world leaders.“This is a big week for green investing,” said Lewis Grant, a senior portfolio manager for global equities at Federated Hermes. “Investors in sustainable themes will be buoyed by these developments, although as ever the devil is in the detail.”The taxonomy will allow producers of rechargeable batteries, energy efficiency equipment, low-emission cars, plus wind and solar power plants to earn a formal green label. While their inclusion is little surprise, more heated was the debate around power from gas, nuclear energy and biofuels.A last-minute push by pro-gas politicians from Germany, Poland and other member states that are trying to reduce their reliance on coal appeared unsuccessful. While the first set of criteria excludes gas, certain activities in the sector could be included in another measure later this year, as well as separately to address the transition away from coal, said EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis.Such gas projects would need to meet very strict criteria, including a provision that there must be no technologically feasible low-carbon alternatives, according to Dombrovskis.Ronald van Steenweghen, a money manager at Degroof Petercam Asset Management, said he would be reluctant to buy the EU’s green bonds if there was the potential for natural gas to be included later on. Raising green debt to fund gas projects would be weaker than current norms.“I would assume that it would be made clear prior to the issuance to the market, especially if the commotion around the topic increases even further,” he said.The taxonomy will include energy from burning wood. It won’t stop industrial-scale logging, in a capitulation to the Nordic lobby to weaken the rules, according to Sebastien Godinot, an economist at the WWF’s policy office in Brussels. The criteria may get tightened but for forestry it’s an “uphill battle,” said Bas Eickhout, a Dutch Green member of the European parliament.“The idea was to build a so-called gold standard,” said Sebastian Mack, a policy fellow at Jacques Delors Centre, a think tank based in Berlin. “The longer it takes, the more politicized it will get and in the end, we’ll always see that the ambition is watered down.”(Updates with publication throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street set for lower open as Netflix slides, cases rise

    Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report, while concerns about a surge in global coronavirus cases hit demand for equities. The streaming service provider tumbled 9.2% in premarket trading after its report showed slower production of TV shows and movies during the pandemic hurt subscriber growth in the first quarter. Shares of mega-cap firms, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Tesla Inc, fell between 0.4% and 0.7%.

  • Stephen Colbert Says ‘There Is More Work to Be Done’ After Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict

    During Stephen Colbert’s opening monologue for Tuesday night’s “Late Show,” the host delivered a statement reflecting on former police officer Derek Chauvin’s three-count conviction in the murder of George Floyd. “Just before the taping of our show today, the verdict was announced in the trial of Derek Chauvin. He was found guilty on all three […]

  • Federal ethics agency won’t certify Kanye West’s financial disclosures from failed presidential campaign

    ‘Birthday Party’ candidate claims exemption from listing Kim Kardashian’s assets, citing ‘no knowledge’ of them

  • Crowd Cheers Outside Minneapolis Courthouse After Derek Chauvin Found Guilty

    Crowds were seen cheering outside the downtown Minneapolis courthouse where former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges over the death of George Floyd on Tuesday, April 20.Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the killing of Floyd. The verdict was announced just after 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon at the Hennepin County Government Center.This footage, captured by Grace Morgan, shows crowds cheering outside the heavily fortified downtown courthouse. Credit: Grace Morgan via Storyful

  • Opinion: One reason tuition keeps soaring? Colleges' unhealthy obsession with 'yield'

    Yield — the percentage of students accepted to a college who ultimately decide to go there — is a crucial factor in higher education finance.

  • Biden, Harris call George Floyd’s family after Chauvin guilty verdict

    Attorney Ben Crump shared video footage to Twitter of President Joe Biden in conversation with the family of George Floyd after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in Floyd’s murder. The president said he was “feeling better now,” after a family member asked how he was doing.

  • Greg Gutfeld's Ugly Take On Derek Chauvin Verdict Noticeably Stuns Fox News Hosts

    "I’m glad that [Chauvin] was found guilty of all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges," he said, prompting audible groans from his colleagues.

  • Fort Lauderdale man ran a $30,000 scam on Universal Orlando. Next trip: federal prison

    A Fort Lauderdale husband, stepfather and convicted felon pulled a modern card-game scam on Universal Orlando Resort for money and free stays.

  • Pelosi under fire after thanking George Floyd for ‘sacrificing life for justice’

    Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is being called out for making insensitive statements about George Floyd just moments after his killer, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty. Pelosi, 81, stood in front of the Capitol on Tuesday with other political leaders and thanked Floyd for “sacrificing” his life for justice. “Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice … Because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice,” said Pelosi in a clip posted to Twitter.

  • Jury In Derek Chauvin Trial Reaches Verdict Over George Floyd Death

    Chauvin's trial has become the latest bellwether on efforts to address police brutality and systemic racism in America.

  • Netflix Drags Down Nasdaq Futures; Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq 100 futures led declines in U.S. stock futures, signaling the rotation away from pandemic favorites is gaining ground. Treasury yields halted a slide that had taken them to a five-week low.Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq were paced by a decline of 8.5% in Netflix Inc. in premarket trading after the company reported its worst first quarter in eight years. S&P 500 contracts drifted lower after the U.S. benchmark this week staged an abrupt reversal from recent peaks.Stocks near record highs are coming under pressure from the threat of new lockdowns, sapping optimism that growth is set to roar back from pandemic-induced recessions. Japan is moving towards declaring a state of emergency while the virus tears through the developing world.Read: Stumble in Stocks Lacks Easy Explanation for Wall Street Pundits“Markets remain very much caught between the rock of improving macroeconomic conditions and the treacherous waters of geopolitical risks and alarming Covid-19 case growth in some corners of the world,” according to ING Groep NV strategists including Padhraic Garvey in a note to clients.In Europe, tech firms fueled a gain in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index after an upbeat 2021 sales forecast from Dutch chip-equipment maker ASML Holding NV.The dollar rose for a second day, the longest streak since March. Treasuries paused a rally that sent the 10-year yield to its lowest level in more than five weeks and within reach of 1.5%.Here are some key events to watch this week:EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales data Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index decreased 0.2% as of 8:21 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.3%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 1.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro dipped 0.2% to $1.2008.The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.392.The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.497 per dollar.The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.08 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.57%.The yield on two-year Treasuries was unchanged at 0.15%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped less than one basis point to -0.26%.Japan’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to 0.08%.Britain’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.737%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.1% to $61.33 a barrel.Brent crude declined 1.9% to $65.33 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.2% to $1,783.10 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.