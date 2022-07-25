U.N. rights expert calls for sanctions against Myanmar's junta after executions

People protest in the wake of executions, in Yangon
·2 min read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A United Nations human rights expert on Monday called on countries to take steps against Myanmar's junta through economic sanctions and an arms embargo following the execution of four democracy activists.

Myanmar's ruling military announced on Monday it had executed four democracy activists accused of aiding "terror acts", sparking widespread condemnation of the country's first executions in decades.

Asked in an interview what should be done in response, U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews said: "There are a number of options and what we need to see is the international community start to seize them."

"The first option, the best option, is for the U.N. Security Council to convene to pass a strong resolution of not only condemnation, but clear strategic action, sanctions, economic sanctions and arms embargo" and refer the case to the International Criminal Court, he added in the same interview from Washington.

He called for more support for the humanitarian response, which was just 10% funded, and more coordinated engagement with the shadow government in Myanmar the National Unity Government (NUG), which is leading efforts to undermine the junta.

Officials at Myanmar's embassy in Washington and its diplomatic mission in Geneva did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Andrews' remarks. The junta has previously defended the death sentences as justified and used in many countries.

Andrews also voiced concerns about further executions, saying "at least 140 people" had been sentenced to death.

"And so there is every indication that the military junta intends to continue to carry out executions of those on death row, as it continues to bomb villages and detain innocent people throughout the country," he said.

Myanmar's authorities have previously said they only use force when necessary to counter national security threats.

Sentenced to death in secretive trials in January and April, the four men executed were accused of helping a civilian resistance movement that has fought the military since last year's coup and bloody crackdown on nationwide protests.

"I think it's a demonstration to all of us that there are no limits to the depths of depravity of this military junta," Andrews said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Writing by Michael Shields; editing by Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Anger as Myanmar executes four political prisoners

    Anger as Myanmar executes four political prisoners

  • Chinese man executed for setting ex-wife on fire during livestream

    A man convicted of killing his ex-wife by setting her ablaze during a livestream has been executed in China’s Sichuan province. Lamu would share snippets of their simple rural life with more than 75,000 followers on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok. The 30-year-old vlogger was in the middle of a livestream on Sept. 14, 2020, when Tang stormed into her father’s kitchen, doused her in petrol and set her on fire.

  • Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

    Myanmar's government confirmed Monday it had carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country's military takeover last year. The executions, first announced in the state-run Mirror Daily newspaper, were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four men, including from United Nations experts and Cambodia, which holds the rotating chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step."

  • Myanmar junta executes 4 democracy activists

    Myanmar junta executes 4 democracy activists

  • Minneapolis activists deliver 'fist' to Akron to help with call for justice for Jayland Walker

    Minneapolis activists delivered a fist statue to Akron to help in the fight for justice for Jayland Walker, who was shot and killed by officers.

  • Myanmar junta executes four democracy activists

    STORY: Myanmar's military authorities have executed four democracy activists, according to state media on Monday.The four men were sentenced to death in a closed trial in January.They were accused of helping carry out “terror acts” against the army that seized power in a coup and unleashed a bloody crackdown on its opponents last year.The four included democracy figure “Jimmy” Kyaw Min Yu, and former lawmaker Phyo Zeya Thaw, who was also an ally of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Both lost their appeals against their sentences in June.The two others executed were Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw.State newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar said the punishment for the four was carried out according to prison procedure, without giving details.Previous executions in Myanmar have been by hanging.The country’s last judicial executions were in the late 1980s, according to a Burmese political prisoner activist group. A military spokesman did not immediately respond to calls for comment.

  • Police: Woman opened fire in Dallas airport; cop shot her

    The woman fired several gunshots, apparently at the ceiling, inside of Dallas' Love Field Airport before an officer shot and wounded her, authorities said.

  • Tesla says it received June subpoena regarding its governance in wake of Musk's take-private tweet

    Tesla Inc. disclosed in its latest 10-Q filing Monday that it received a second subpoena from the the Securities and Exchange Commission asking the company to provide information on its "governance processes around compliance with the SEC settlement" related to Chief Executive Elon Musk's 2018 tweet about taking the company private at $420 a share. The June 13 subpoena follows a November 2021 subpoena that the company also received on the same topic. "The take-private investigation was resolved

  • Police report shootings of homeless people in Langley, B.C.

    Canadian police have reported multiple shootings of homeless people in a Vancouver suburb and said a suspect is in custody.

  • Ex-Myanmar reporter on executions: 'Our blood is boiling'

    STORY: "Our blood is boiling today," Aung Naing Soe, a self-exiled journalist from Myanmar, told Reuters.Sentenced to death in closed-door trials in January and April, the men had been accused of helping a resistance movement to fight the army that seized power in a coup last year and unleashed a bloody crackdown on its opponents.Despite the international calls for the junta to end prosecutions against activists, the move to execute them was deemed as a 'slap in the face' for the international community."I think that the junta's trying to make a chilling environment for activists, for pro-democracy activists, for human rights defenders inside Myanmar. But this won't stop the revolution," said Patrick Phongsathorn, Human Rights Advocacy Associate of Fortify Rights. "They will be more determined than ever to remove this brutal regime."Meanwhile, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch Phil Robertson voiced concerns there could be more pro-democracy activists on death row."Now that the dam has broken and they've killed these four political prisoners that they will continue with others," he told Reuters.The junta spokesman last month defended the death penalty, saying it was justified and used in many countries.Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration outlawed by the ruling junta, condemned the executions and called for international action against the ruling military.

  • Moldova ‘very worried’ about Russia invasion: ‘nobody is safe’

    Moldova’s prime minister on Sunday said she is “very worried” about Russia invading her country next, as it makes advances in Ukraine’s east and south, near the Moldova-Ukraine border. “It’s a hypothetical scenario for now, but if the military actions move further into the southwestern part of Ukraine and toward Odessa, then of course we…

  • China leads world in public EV charging connectors

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses the chart of the day, showing the global breakdown of EV charging connectors by country, as Tesla is reportedly expanding its network to non-Tesla drivers.

  • A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

    "Look, it's not just me that is saying that Donald Trump is unfit for office. It's other entities owned by Rupert Murdoch," Cheney said

  • Fox News anchor Bret Baier slams Trump, saying January 6 hearings made him look 'horrific'

    Baier — not a Donald Trump loyalist — said the former president's inaction as an insurrection struck the US Capitol could do him real damage.

  • Trump is met with silence from GOP audience after complaining about being the most 'persecuted' person in American history

    "I didn't have time to think about getting persecuted because I was fighting persecution," he said at Turning Point USA in Florida on Saturday.

  • The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

    Russia's 'doom propaganda' is serving as 'rhetorical preparation for a power struggle after Putin falls,' he wrote.

  • China Getting ‘Seriously Prepared’ for Pelosi Visit to Taiwan

    (Bloomberg) -- China said it was getting “seriously prepared” for the possibility that Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan in the coming weeks, underscoring the risk of a showdown between Washington and Beijing over a trip by the US House speaker. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing

  • Judge rules Fulton DA can’t question lieutenant governor candidate in special grand jury

    A judge disqualified the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from questioning state Sen. Burt Jones as part of an investigation in potential interference with the November 2020 presidential election. A replacement district attorney’s office will be selected to question Jones.

  • Trump: ‘Fox & Friends’ has gone to the ‘dark side’

    Former President Trump tore into Fox News’s flagship morning program on Monday, lashing out at its hosts for their coverage of his polling as he eyes another run for president in 2024. “@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social, the social network platforming…

  • Why White Liberals Fail: how the Democrats lost the Deep South

    Why is the American South so politically conservative? It is poor; it needs reform. The basis exists for a class-based electorate, and yet, over a century on from the Civil War, things still split on race – to the Republican Party’s advantage.