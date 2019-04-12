U.N. rights office says Assange must get fair trial

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van after was arrested by British police outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office on Friday urged judicial authorities to ensure that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, currently in British custody and the subject of an extradition request from United States, gets a fair trial.

Assange was arrested on Thursday in London when Ecuador revoked his diplomatic asylum after seven years of being holed up its embassy.

"We expect all the relevant authorities to ensure Mr Assange's right to a fair trial is upheld by authorities, including in any extradition proceedings that may take place," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva news briefing.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey)