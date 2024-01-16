U.N. secretary-general calls for 'immediate' cease-fire in Gaza

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza as he warned of escalating tensions along Lebanon’s border with Israel, saying "We cannot see in Lebanon what we are seeing in Gaza." File photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- As Israel's war with Hamas stretches 100 days, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza as he warned of escalating tensions along Lebanon's border with Israel, saying "We cannot see in Lebanon what we are seeing in Gaza."

"We need an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. To ensure sufficient aid gets to where it is needed. To facilitate the release of the hostages. To tamp down the flames of wider war because the longer the conflict in Gaza continues, the greater the risk of escalation and miscalculation," Guterres warned at a news conference Monday at U.N. Headquarters in New York.

"More than 100 days have passed since the horrific Oct. 7 attacks by Hamas that claimed the lives of more than 1,000 Israelis and others, and resulted in the brutal seizing of hostages," Guterres told reporters.

"Every day I think of the anguish of the families I met. I once again demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. The accounts of sexual violence committed by Hamas and others on Oct. 7, must be rigorously investigated and prosecuted," he added.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, nearly 23,000 people have been killed, with nearly 2 million people displaced, since Israel's war on Hamas began.

Israel's mission to destroy Hamas' military framework in northern Gaza has been criticized as an attack on civilian infrastructure, as others warn that the war could escalate.

"I have serious concerns about daily exchanges of fire across the Blue Line. This risks triggering a broader escalation between Israel and Lebanon and profoundly affecting regional stability," Guterres said.

The Blue Line separates Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights.

"I am profoundly worried by what is unfolding. It is my duty to convey this simple and direct message to all sides: stop playing with fire across the Blue Line, de-escalate and bring hostilities to an end in accordance with Security Council Resolution 1701," Guterres said.

Security Council Resolution 1701 calls for the full cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River. It also calls for the deployment of Lebanese forces to Southern Lebanon and the parallel withdrawal of Israeli forces behind the Blue Line.

As Guterres listed his concerns Monday over escalation into Lebanon, he offered an immediate humanitarian cease-fire as the "one solution."

"We cannot see in Lebanon what we are seeing in Gaza. And we cannot allow what has been happening in Gaza to continue."