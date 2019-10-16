U.N. Security Council concerned by situation in northeast Syria

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council said on Wednesday it was concerned by the risks of a deterioration in the humanitarian situation in northeast Syria and the escape of Islamic State fighters, but made no reference to a Turkish assault on Syrian Kurdish militia in the area that began a week ago.

The 15-member council agreed the brief statement after meeting for the second time behind closed doors since the Turkish operation began, forcing tens of thousands of civilians to flee and raising doubt about the fate of thousands of Islamic State fighters in Kurdish jails. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)