U.N. Security Council to hold emergency meeting about Russia-Ukraine crisis

Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
The United Nations logo.
The United Nations logo. Johannes Simon/Getty Images

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Monday night, following a request by Ukraine.

The meeting is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET, The Washington Post reports. Ukraine formally asked for the emergency meeting after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to two separatist regions in Ukraine.

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.N., had to make the request in a letter sent to Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's ambassador to the U.N., because Moscow now holds the Security Council presidency. In the letter, Kyslytsya accused Russia of endangering "international peace and security," the Post reports.

Ukraine's request for the meeting was supported by the United States, Britain, France, Ireland, Mexico, Norway, Brazil, and Albania, an official with knowledge of the situation told the Post.

You may also like

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

The right is finally ready to reform the CIA. Don't let hatred of Trump ruin it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden imposes sanctions over Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions

    President Biden is imposing sanctions on two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would recognize them as independent, the White House said on Monday.The big picture: The U.S. and EU denounced Putin's move, calling it a violation of international law. Many fear it could be a pretext for a larger Russian invasion, and the State Department was evacuating American personnel from Ukraine Monday. The UN Security Council was due to convene an urgent m

  • Russia's 'peacekeeping is nonsense' says Australia PM

    Russia should unconditionally move its troops behind its own borders and stop threatening its neighbours, Morrison said during a media briefing.Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area.

  • Stocks Drop, Treasuries Climb on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks declined Tuesday on intensifying tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine, a standoff that’s bolstering oil prices and leading investors to seek the relative safety of bonds.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPonzi Schemer Bernie Ma

  • Zelenskyy Says Russia's Actions are 'Violation' of Ukraine's Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday, February 21, that Russia’s actions in eastern Ukraine were a “violation” of the state’s “sovereignty and territorial integrity”.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier on Monday that he was formally recognizing two self-declared republics in east Ukraine, effectively pulling Russia out of the 2014 Minsk agreements that aimed to end conflict in the region.Shortly after the announcement, Putin said the Russian military would carry out “peace- keeping functions” in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR).In response, the United States announced sanctions on the DNR and LNR.The development came amid ongoing and unsubstantiated claims of Ukrainian attacks in the DNR and LNR, which Ukraine has emphatically denied.A week earlier, Russia’s lower chamber of parliament, the Duma, voted in favor of sending a resolution to Putin asking him to recognize the independence of the DNR and LNR. Credit: Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Storyful

  • Asia stocks fall as Ukraine-Russia tensions climb

    Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell almost 2%, while the Kospi in South Korea lost 1.4% in early trading.

  • Chicago's Ukrainian community anxious as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    The worsening situation in Ukraine is on the minds of many people in Chicago who live in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

  • UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting at request of Ukraine

    At the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries, the United Nations (U.N.) Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in New York on Monday evening after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to separatist regions of Ukraine.The Associated Press reported it is unclear if the meeting is open or closed. Citing a letter, the AP reported that Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's U.N. ambassador, said officials were calling...

  • Israel: Iran nuclear deal will result in 'more violent' Mideast

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the revived U.S.-Iran nuclear deal could result in more violence in the Middle East, Reuters reported. During a speech at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Sunday, Bennett said the deal could lead to more violence in the region if negotiations between both sides come through. The U.S. and Iran reached a landmark deal in 2015 which limited Iran's enrichment of...

  • Russia's recognition of Ukraine's separatist regions as independent states is a 'clear attack' on the country's sovereignty, says US Sec. of State Antony Blinken

    Russia's move demonstrates Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "flagrant disrespect for international law," said Blinken in a statement released Monday.

  • Should You Consider Taking Profits From Your Alibaba (BABA) Shares?

    Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the […]

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK to announce sanctions after Putin recognises breakaway regions

    Five Ukrainians killed in sabotage attack, claims Kremlin Downing Street warns Putin's invasion plans have 'already begun' Wallace: Europe a 'very dangerous place' if we can't trust Russia 'Vladimir Putin has embarrassed Emmanuel Macron - again' Putin 'has drawn up hitlist of Ukrainians to kill' after invasion Why Russia wants to invade and what could happen next

  • National Guard fills in as nursing assistants amid healthcare worker shortage

    Roughly with about one in five healthcare workers in the U.S. have quit since February 2020, according to a poll published in October. Now, National Guard troops are being trained in nursing to help combat the shortage.

  • Russia plans to target dissidents in Ukraine to be killed or sent to camps, U.S. says

    The U.S. has warned the United Nations that it believes Russia has plans to kill large numbers of critics, dissidents and "vulnerable populations" in Ukraine

  • Mysterious ‘Z’ Painted on Russian Tanks Closing in on Ukraine Border

    Rob Lee TwitterWhile the world continues to watch Russian troops mass and maneuver along Ukraine’s vast borders, an esoteric group of investigative journalists and military experts are focusing on an ominous “Z” that has started appearing on military hardware heading towards Ukraine.Video posted on social media has shown hundreds more tanks, communications vehicles and rocket launchers bearing down on the border. Many of those captured on camera have been painted with a “Z” inside a large white

  • Putin orders Russian troops to eastern Ukraine for 'peacekeeping' operation, a major escalation towards a war

    Putin made the order in a decree recognizing the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

  • The Next Affordable City Is Already Too Expensive

    SPOKANE, Wash. — Maybe it was the date night when he and his wife spent two hours driving 19 miles to dinner, or the homeless encampment down the street, or the fact that homes were so expensive that his children could never afford to live near him. Whatever the reasons, and there were many, Steve MacDonald decided he was done with Los Angeles. He wanted a city that was smaller and cheaper, big enough that he could find a decent restaurant but not so much that its problems felt unsolvable and ev

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Wage Wars at Apple; plus, Crypto's Trust Troubles

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology and MMANG stocks like Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, Google, Microsoft, Intel, Roblox and more.

  • Biden agrees to Ukraine summit with Putin

    The U.S. and Russia have tentatively agreed to a meeting over Ukraine, offering a possible path out of one of the most dangerous European crises in decades.The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe" to his American and Russian counterparts, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.The White House responded in a statement that Biden would accept the meeting “in principle,” but only if an invasion doesn’t happen.In that statement, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war."Neither the Kremlin nor the Ukrainian President responded to requests for comment.Macron’s proposal comes after a week of high tension sparked by Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders.U.S.-based satellite imagery shows multiple deployments of Russian units in forests, farms and industrial areas less than 10 miles from the border.Western countries say it’s a prelude to an imminent invasion, which Moscow denies.Details about the proposed summit are unclear, but Macron and the White House said it would be worked out by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during their meeting at the end of this month.It’s also uncertain what role Ukraine would play in the summit, if any.

  • European stock markets crash as Biden and Putin agree to Ukraine summit

    European stocks closed in the red as investors keep their focus on the intensifying situation in Ukraine.

  • Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions

    U.S. stock index futures tumbled on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, increasing concerns about a major war. Putin described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history, with eastern Ukraine made up of ancient Russian lands, and he was confident the Russian people would support his decision. Under treaties signed with the separatist leaders by Putin that were submitted for ratification by parliament, Russia has acquired the right to build military bases in Ukraine's two breakaway regions.