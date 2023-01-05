U.N. Security Council members stress Al Aqsa mosque status quo

Michelle Nichols
·2 min read

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Security Council members voiced concern on Thursday and stressed the need to maintain a status quo at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, days after Israel's new far-right security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited the site.

The decades-old status quo allows only Muslim worship at the compound, a site also revered by Jews, who call it the Temple Mount. An Israeli official said Ben-Gvir complied with the arrangement that allows non-Muslims to visit but not pray.

Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour pushed for the Security Council to take action - a move that was unlikely given the United States traditionally shields Israel. The United States, Russia, China, France and Britain are all council veto powers.

"What red line does Israel need to cross for the Security Council to finally say, enough is enough," Mansour told the 15-member council, accusing Israel of showing "absolute contempt."

Senior U.N. political affairs official, Khaled Khiari, told the council it was the first visit to the site by an Israeli cabinet minister since 2017.

"While the visit was not accompanied or followed by violence, it is seen as particularly inflammatory given Mr. Ben-Gvir's past advocacy for changes to the status quo," he said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for all parties to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around the holy sites.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan told reporters ahead of the meeting: "Jews are permitted to visit the holiest site in Judaism. It is the right of every Jew, every Jew. Israel has not harmed the status quo and has no plans to do so."

Ben-Gvir once called for ending the ban on Jewish prayer at the site, but has been non-committal on the issue since aligning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Other members of Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party still advocate such a move.

The United States is committed to a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians and was "concerned by any unilateral acts that exacerbate tensions or undermine the viability of a two-state solution," U.S. Deputy U.N. Ambassador Robert Wood told the council.

"We note that Prime Minister Netanyahu's governing platform calls for preservation of the status quo with relation to the holy places. We expect the Government of Israel to follow through on that commitment," Wood said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • Religious dissent in Israel at Ben-Gvir's Al Aqsa compound visit

    Leading ultra-Orthodox Jewish figures supporting Israel's coalition government on Wednesday criticised a visit by a far-right minister to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem, adding internal religious dissent to a cascade of foreign censure. One lawmaker accused National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir of "goading the entire world". Ben-Gvir's tour on Tuesday of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, which Jews revere as the Temple Mount, stirred protests from across the Arab world and Western concern about long-standing understandings on non-Muslim access.

  • Israel's new far-right government draws an early rebuke from the U.S.

    Several countries voiced frustration after security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who was once convicted on racism charges, visited a site holy to both Jews and Arabs.

  • UN to hold emergency meeting on Israeli visit to holy site

    The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting Thursday at the request of the Palestinians and other Islamic and non-Islamic nations to protest the visit of an ultranationalist Israeli Cabinet minister to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site and demand an end to Israeli extremist provocations and respect for the historic status quo at the site revered by Muslims and Jews. Tuesday’s visit by Israel’s new National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a West Bank settler leader who draws inspiration from a racist rabbi, to the site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, Arabic for the Noble Sanctuary, drew fierce condemnation from across the Muslim world, a strong rebuke from the United States, and fueled fears of unrest as Palestinian militant groups threatened to act in response.

  • Free event Saturday to help with Affordable Care signup

    A free event on Jan. 7 can help with signups for the Affordable Care Act health insurance before the Jan. 15 deadline.

  • How a metro Detroit finance consultant built a cookie company

    Entrepreneur Rebecca Abel Buick didn't even have a baking sheet when she started D'VINE Cookies. She just knew she wanted to sell something.

  • What To Do If You’ve Borrowed Money and Can’t Pay It Back

    In "Hamlet," Polonius gives his son Laertes this advice: "Neither a borrower nor a lender be. For loan oft loses both itself and friend." Money had a knack for destroying friendships, family bonds,...

  • Is Smart Parking Limited (ASX:SPZ) Potentially Undervalued?

    Smart Parking Limited ( ASX:SPZ ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of...

  • Venezuela’s Wager to Oust Maduro With Parallel Government Ends

    President outlasts U.S.-backed interim leader Juan Guaidó, as opposition moves to oversee foreign assets and negotiate free and fair elections.

  • UN Palestinian ambassador on Israeli minister’s Al-Aqsa visit

    STORY: "It is the international community that decides the fate of defending and protecting the historic status quo in Jerusalem, in the defense of the Islamic and the Christian sites in Jerusalem," said Riyad Mansour, Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations."The attack is not only against our holy sites on Al-Aqsa mosque and Haram al-Sharif. There are, because of this environment of extremism, that this Israeli extreme government, the extremists in the history of Israel, is leading to additional aggression against our Christian sites, Christian graveyards," he added.Israel's new far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir briefly visited Al Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Tuesday, a site also revered by Jews, angering the Palestinians and drawing a slew of condemnations."The international community has to speak with one voice in rejecting this extremism and rejecting those terrorists and those elements of fascists in the Israeli government," Mansour said.Al-Aqsa compound, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, is Islam's third holiest site. It is also Judaism's most sacred site.It is also a symbol for Palestinian hopes of securing a state, a goal that looks ever bleaker with Ben-Gvir and other far-right allies now in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.It is located in East Jerusalem, among areas Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war and where Palestinians seek statehood. Israel deems all of Jerusalem its indivisible capital - a status not recognized internationally.

  • A Record Number of Buyers Are Spending Over $1000 on Monthly Car Payments

    New data from Edmunds shows a nearly 50-percent year-over-year increase in the percentage of buyers with four-figure payments.

  • Chevron deepens RNG footprint with fueling station network deal

    California-based Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX), which has a major presence in Houston, is deepening its footprint in renewable natural gas. Chevron USA closed an acquisition of Beyond6 LLC and its network of 55 compressed natural gas fueling stations in the U.S., the company said Jan. 3. Chevron acquired Beyond6 from the company's co-owners, a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Trading and Beyond6 CEO Andrew West.

  • Marketmind: Fed up? Square up

    If Asian markets take their cue on Friday from Wall Street's slump on Thursday, they will likely succumb to a bout of profit-taking on what has been a fairly positive start to the year. December's non-farm payrolls report on Friday comes at the end of a week in which surprisingly strong U.S. labor market data have pushed up Fed rate expectations, even though economic activity continues to scream slowdown if not recession. The Fed's implied terminal rate, according to 'SOFR' rates futures, is back above 5% for the first time in a month, and the amount of rate cuts priced in by the end of the year has fallen to a two-month low of 33 basis points.

  • OnPolitics: As House speaker vote drags on, what can be done?

    After nine rounds of voting, Rep. Kevin McCarthy still doesn't have the votes for House speaker. What happens now?

  • Silvergate stock crashes 40% premarket after crypto deposits plummet

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the plunge in stock for Silvergate after crypto desposits plummet.

  • Turkey orders ULAQ naval drone from shipyard Ares

    Ares has signed a contract with the Turkish government to provide the Navy’s first armed unmanned surface vehicle.

  • Abortion rights bill fast-tracked in Minnesota to become law

    A bill to strengthen abortion rights in Minnesota is on the fast track to becoming law as it passed its first test Thursday. Backers hope to put the bill on Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's desk for his signature by the end of the month. As lawmakers across the country reconvene, they're getting their first chances to take up key abortion proposals in the six months since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade — and left the question of whether abortion is legal to the states to determine.

  • Sean Hannity, Lauren Boebert Let Interruptions Fly In Out-Of-Control Interview

    “Is this a game show?” the Fox News host asked after he interrupted Boebert.

  • Intercepted call of occupier to his wife: "There will be no Ukrainians soon, wait a bit more"

    The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published an intercepted phone call between a Russian occupier and his wife. Source: Press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Quote: " - Babe, these are just Khokhols (a Russian derogatory term for Ukrainians - ed.

  • Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war

    The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.

  • Katie Hobbs outsmarted Kari Lake, again, with her private swearing-in ceremony

    Arizona's new governor was criticized for not taking her oath of office in public, but Katie Hobbs outfoxed the minions of a disgruntled Kari Lake.