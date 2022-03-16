U.N. seeks $4.3 billion for Yemen to avert mass starvation as funding dwindles

FILE PHOTO: Worker carries a sack of wheat flour provided by the local charity Mona Relief to beneficiaries at a camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of Sanaa
·2 min read

(Reuters) - The United Nations seeks to raise over $4 billion at a pledging event on Wednesday for war-torn Yemen where the humanitarian drive has seen funding dry up even before global attention turned to the crisis in Ukraine.

More than 17 million people in Yemen need food assistance and this could rise to 19 million in the second half of the year, U.N. bodies said.

"While Ukraine understandably and rightly requires our urgent attention and focus right now, we cannot drop the ball on other crises," said Swedish foreign ministry official Carl Skau.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told the same news briefing that aid agencies were already forced to cut back or stop food, health and other vital assistance in Yemen where the economy and basic services have collapsed in the seven-year war.

"This year's response needs nearly $4.3 billion," he said.

Food prices, which doubled last year due to a blockade imposed by a Saudi-led coalition battling Yemen's Houthi group, are set to rise further since a third of the country's wheat comes from Russia and Ukraine.

In Aden's Keraa camp, Abdo Yehya told Reuters they have seen no aid this year.

"We survive with the help of our son who collects empty plastic bottles and metal cans and sells them, and...the kindness of people," he said. "We are exhausted."

The U.N. received just over half the $3.4 billion needed in 2020 while last year, donors gave $2.3 billion.

The World Food Programme warned on Monday that without substantial new funding mass starvation and famine would follow.

Donor budgets were strained by the pandemic, the Afghanistan crisis and now Russia's invasion of Ukraine. There are also concerns over allegations of Houthi interference in aid flows.

The Houthis ousted the government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the coalition to intervene months later.

(Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous in Dubai and Yemen team; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Recommended Stories

  • UN urges world not to forget 19 million hungry Yemenis

    The U.N. humanitarian chief on Tuesday urged a world focused on Russia’s war in Ukraine not to forget the conflict in Yemen where “one of the world’s gravest global humanitarian catastrophes” has left 19 million people facing hunger this year, including 160,000 likely to face “famine-like conditions.” Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council that Yemen has become what humanitarian officials call a “chronic emergency" that often leads to inertia and donor fatigue. This must not happen, he said, to the Arab world’s poorest country, which has the world’s highest percentage of its population in need -- three out of every four Yemenis, or 23.4 million people.

  • Jury selection to start in Nebraska congressman's trial

    Jury selection begins Wednesday in the trial of a little-known Republican congressman from Nebraska who's accused of lying to federal authorities about illegal campaign contributions from a Nigerian billionaire. The trial of U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in Los Angeles will be the first of a sitting member of Congress in 21 years and could all but end the political career of a congressman seen as a reliable conservative who coasted to easy wins but isn't a familiar name outside of Nebraska. Fortenberry, who is running for reelection, took a big political hit when prosecutors announced the charges, and his indictment has already divided Nebraska Republicans who backed him for years.

  • Zelenskyy Pays Stirring Tribute To U.S. Filmmaker Killed By Russian Forces In Ukraine

    The Ukrainian president saluted Brent Renaud’s bravery and mourned his "tragic loss" in a letter to the journalist’s family.

  • Journalist killed in Mexico, eighth so far this year

    Another journalist was shot to death in Mexico on Tuesday, the eighth murdered so far this year in an unprecedented spate of killings that has made Mexico the most dangerous place in the world for the press. Reporters and photographers have been murdered this year in Mexico at the rate of almost one a week, despite claims from the government that the situation is under control. Prosecutors in the western state of Michoacan said reporter Armando Linares was shot to death at a home in the town of Zitacuaro.

  • Senate Republicans Promise 'Respectful' SCOTUS Nominee Hearings

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination hearings to the Supreme Court begin on March 21st. One Republican senator signals he may be a no vote. Another is not sure how her vote will go down. So far, all the Senate GOP collective has said is that they will keep things “fair” once the hearings begin, according to a report by Politico.

  • Ninety percent of Ukrainian population could face poverty in protracted war - UNDP

    Nine out of 10 Ukrainians could face poverty and extreme economic vulnerability if the war drags on over the next year, wiping out two decades of economic gains, the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) said on Wednesday. Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, said that his agency was working with the Kyiv government to avoid a worst case scenario of the economy collapsing. It aimed to provide cash transfers to families to buy food to survive and keep them from fleeing while propping up basic services.

  • 'Harrowing figures': Yemen report says 161K to face famine

    More than a dozen U.N. agencies and international aid groups said Monday that 161,000 people in war-torn Yemen are likely to experience famine over the second half of 2022 — a fivefold increase from the current figure. The stark warning came in a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, or IPC, ahead of an annual fund-raising conference that the United Nations is hosting on Wednesday. The IPC is a global partnership of 15 U.N. agencies and humanitarian organizations working in Yemen and funded by the European Union, the USAID and UKAID.

  • Abramovich jet lands in Moscow after brief stop in Istanbul

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A jet linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich landed in Moscow early on Tuesday, after taking off from Istanbul following a brief stop there, FLIGHTRADAR24 data shows. The jet linked to Abramovich, the owner of Britain's Chelsea soccer club, arrived in Istanbul from Israel on Monday, shortly after he was seen in Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport. Abramovich was among seven Russian billionaires added to a British sanctions list last week to try to isolate President Vladimir Putin over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • US Fed set to raise interest rates for first time since 2018 amid soaring inflation

    Federal Reserve expected to follow other central banks and raise rates by a quarter percentage point The Fed chair, Jerome Powell. Powell is expected to be asked about the central bank’s plans for future rate rises. Photograph: Reuters The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the first time since 2018 as it struggles with soaring US inflation, the impact of the war in Ukraine, and the continuing coronavirus crisis. The Fed has a dual mandate – to maximize employment and keep p

  • Ukrainian president Zelensky to address U.S. Congress

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. He has thanked President Joe Biden and "all the friends of Ukraine" for $13.6 billion in new support.

  • Rod Stewart fixes potholes on street to protect his Ferrari

    Rod Stewart doesn't want to talk about potholes. Over the weekend, the "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" singer shared a video to social media where he takes matters into his own hands to fix the potholes near his Essex home.

  • How the Duchess of Cambridge paid homage to Ukraine with her latest jewellery choice

    Whilst the royals are traditionally meant to stay politically neutral, it didn't stop the Duchess of Cambridge from showing solidarity with Ukraine via her jewellery choices.

  • COVID Finally Spins Out of Control in China as New Variant Takes Hold

    STRINGERChina appears to be losing the battle to contain COVID-19, but it’s not yet ready to admit defeat.Facing the worst national outbreak since the first wave of the pandemic, authorities have introduced lockdown restrictions in cities across the country, with production lines falling idle in the tech hub of Shenzhen and offices shuttered in the financial capital Shanghai.Under President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government has stuck to a strict zero-COVID policy since the virus emerged in Wuha

  • Donald Trump’s Unswerving Loyalty To Vladimir Putin On Full Display In CNN Explainer

    Jake Tapper dismantled a MAGA Republican talking point about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Jeanine Pirro Erupts At Geraldo Rivera For Suggesting Putin 'Was Playing' Trump

    The Russian leader "was a wuss when Trump was president," the Fox News host shouted at her colleague.

  • Republican Group Burns Trump Supporters In Mock PSA To Air On Fox News

    The spot warning about "Partisan Derangement Syndrome" is set to air on Trump's favorite show.

  • Ukrainian mayor, heralded by many, is ultranationalist

    When Artem Semenikhin, the mayor of Konotop, Ukraine, was praised for his bravery in standing up to Russian attackers, there was one thing missing: the fact that he is a member of the far-right, ultranationalist Ukrainian political party Svoboda.

  • Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov responded to Elon Musk's challenge to fight Putin, saying Musk would get destroyed

    Musk issued the surreal challenge several weeks into the Ukraine invasion, prompting a response from one of Putin's most bloodthirsty allies.

  • Retired Lt. General: Russia May Face Trouble In Ukraine ‘Within The Next 10 Days’

    “They don’t have the time, they don’t have the manpower and I don’t think they have the ammunition," retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges said.

  • Video shows Ukrainian amphibious vehicle's cannon destroying Russian armor in besieged Mariupol

    The video appears to show a Ukrainian BTR-4, an armored personal carrier, damaging a Russian tank and destroying another fighting vehicle.