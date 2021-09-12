U.N. seeks $600 million to avert Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Farge
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations is convening an aid conference in Geneva on Monday in an effort to raise more than $600 million for Afghanistan, warning of a humanitarian crisis there following the Taliban takeover.

Even before the Taliban's seizure of Kabul last month, half the population - or 18 million people - was dependent on aid. That figure looks set to increase due to drought and shortages of cash and food, U.N. officials and aid groups warn.

An abrupt end to billions of dollars in foreign donations following the collapse of Afghanistan's Western-backed government and the ensuing victory of the Taliban has heaped more pressure on U.N. programmes.

Yet U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says his organisation is struggling financially: "At the present moment the U.N. is not even able to pay its salaries to its own workers," he told reporters on Friday.

The Geneva conference, due to begin on Monday afternoon, will be attended by top U.N. officials including Guterres, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer, as well as dozens of government representatives including German foreign minister Heiko Maas.

About a third of the $606 million being sought would be used by the U.N. World Food Programme which found that 93% of the 1,600 Afghans it surveyed in August and September were not consuming sufficient foods, mostly because they could not get access to cash to pay for it.

"It's now a race against time and the snow to deliver life-saving assistance to the Afghan people who need it most," said WFP deputy regional director Anthea Webb. "We are quite literally begging and borrowing to avoid food stocks running out."

The World Health Organization, another U.N. agency that's part of the appeal, is seeking to shore up hundreds of health facilities at risk of closure after donors backed out.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China, Pakistan offer aid to Taliban as West hesitates

    As Western nations debate how best to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan without enriching the Taliban, China and Pakistan have already sent planeloads of supplies to the country and are willing to send more, Reuters reports.Why it matters: Afghanistan is mired in a humanitarian and economic crisis, and China's and Pakistan's willingness to help could draw Afghanistan closer into those countries' orbits.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.State of play

  • Analysis-As West ponders aid for Afghanistan, China and Pakistan quick to provide relief

    As international donors gather in Geneva on Monday to discuss humanitarian relief for Afghanistan under Taliban rule, neighbours China and Pakistan have already reached out with aid and discussions of future assistance. Yet the United States and other Western nations are reluctant to provide the Taliban with funds until the Islamist militant movement provides assurances that it will uphold human rights, and in particular the rights of women. "The understandable purpose is to deny these funds to the de facto Taliban administration," Deborah Lyons, the U.N. Secretary General's special representative for Afghanistan, told the U.N. Security Council this week.

  • Prince Andrew served with suit alleging he abused teenager, her attorneys say

    The Duke of York was served Aug. 27 at his home, The Royal Lodge in Windsor, court documents said.

  • Death and suffering in Iraq a painful legacy of 9/11 attacks

    Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11. In their aftermath, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan, swiftly deposing the Taliban regime that had been sheltering Osama bin Laden, the leader of the al-Qaida terror network blamed for the attacks.

  • Don't play fetch, warn vets after dogs are impaled by sticks

    Don't play fetch with sticks, vets have warned dog owners after two pets were impaled during the game.

  • Knicks reportedly considered serious run at free agent DeMar DeRozan

    New York considered making a run at DeRozan but made the right call.

  • Extended highlights: Chelsea 3, Aston Villa 0

    Chelsea continued their excellent start to the season, riding Romelu Lukaku's double to an easy victory over Aston Villa.

  • Thousands were released from prison because of Covid. Will they have to return?

    About 4,500 people released to home confinement from prison are facing the possibility of being returned to prison once the Covid-19 pandemic recedes.

  • Studs and duds from the Panthers’ 19-14 win over the Jets

    The Panthers’ edge rushers were widely expected to be the team’s strongest position group in 2021, but they took it to another level Sunday.

  • What happens after someone can't get an abortion? The impacts can last a lifetime.

    One study found that people who were denied an abortion had almost four times greater odds of being below the federal poverty level.

  • Afghanistan: UN condemns Taliban's brutal crackdown on protests

    The United Nations says the Taliban used live ammunition, batons and whips on protesters, killing four.

  • Taliban tightens grip on Afghanistan as extremists cheer U.S. withdrawal

    CBS News' Charlie D'Agata reports from Pakistan as the Taliban solidifies control over neighboring Afghanistan.

  • US pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

    The U.S. has removed its most advanced missile defense system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, even as the kingdom faced continued air attacks from Yemen's Houthi rebels, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. The redeployment of the defenses from Prince Sultan Air Base outside of Riyadh came as America's Gulf Arab allies nervously watched the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, including their last-minute evacuations from Kabul's besieged international airport.

  • On 9/11 anniversary, Afghans blame departed US forces for their woes

    After a two-decade occupation, U.S. forces abruptly pulled out of Afghanistan last month, triggering the collapse of its Western-backed government and the Taliban's dramatic return to power. "The misfortunes we are currently experiencing are because of America," said Abdul Waris, a Kabul resident, as the white flags of the Taliban emblazoned with lines from the Koran hung from nearby lampposts.

  • Cracks in China’s Growth Put Risk-Market Rally on Shaky Ground

    (Bloomberg) -- Fissures in the Chinese recovery are replacing taper-tantrum jitters as the lurking threat to the emerging-market rally. Developing-nation currencies are increasingly vulnerable to signs of weakness in China, and the correlation between a JPMorgan Chase & Co. gauge and the yuan is now the strongest in half a decade. Factory and consumer data due from China this week may add to evidence that the recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy is faltering, stoking fears of contagion

  • Search in Mexico hill collapse slowed by fears of landslides

    Fears of new landslides slowed the search Saturday for more victims from the collapse of a hillside that brought tons of boulders down on a neighborhood outside Mexico City, killing at least one person. Authorities in Tlalnepantla, the municipality in Mexico state where the disaster took place Friday, reduced the number of missing people from 10 to three Saturday after seven of the missing were located, said Ricardo de la Cruz, undersecretary general of Mexico state. “You can still see cracks” in the hillside, De la Cruz said.

  • Missile Defense Agency successfully tests new booster for homeland missile defense system

    A new three-stage booster for the Ground-Based Homeland Defense System had a first successful flight on a mock-up Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle, the Missile Defense Agency announced.

  • Kabul streets on the 9/11 anniversary

    The anniversary comes shortly after the end of the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan, launched some 20 years ago to root out al Qaeda, which carried out the 9/11 attacks.

  • Man charged with first-degree murder, 3 counts of attempted murder in connection with fatal expressway shooting

    Exactly five months after 22-year-old Samuel Garrett was killed as he drove down the Eisenhower Expressway, Illinois State Police, tasked with locating his killer, announced an arrest and charges against the man investigators and prosecutors allege was responsible. Garrett, of the 700 block of North Central Park Avenue, was killed April 12 as he drove west on the offramp from Interstate 290 at ...

  • Last US airstrike in Afghanistan 'targeted aid worker' rather than Islamic State

    A video analysis shows the United States may have mistakenly targeted an aid worker rather than Islamic State fighters in its final strike in Afghanistan which killed 10 civilians.