U.N. special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

Protest against the military coup, in Yangon
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Lewis
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Simon Lewis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a session of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that "a bloodbath is imminent" because of the military's intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters.

Schraner Burgener told a closed session of the 15-member council that the military that seized power in Myanmar on Feb. 1 was not capable of managing the country, and warned the situation on the ground would only worsen, according to comments shared with reporters.

"Consider all available tools to take collective action and do what is right, what the people of Myanmar deserve and prevent a multi-dimensional catastrophe in the heart of Asia," she said.

The council must consider "potentially significant action" to reverse the course of events as "a bloodbath is imminent," Schraner Burgener said.

Britain requested the meeting at the United Nations in New York in response to worsening violence in Myanmar.

At least 521 civilians have been killed in protests against the coup, 141 of them on Saturday, the bloodiest day of the unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

Fighting has also flared between the army and ethnic minority insurgents in frontier regions. Refugees fleeing the turmoil are seeking safety in neighboring countries.

"These violent actions by the military are completely unacceptable and require a strong message from the international community," Britain's Ambassador to the United Nations, Barbara Woodward, said in a virtual press briefing after the council session.

The Security Council "should play its part" in an international response, she added.

The council has so far issued two statements expressing concern and condemning violence against protesters, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Sam Holmes and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer hits March target to produce 120 million COVID-19 shots for U.S.

    Pfizer Inc on Wednesday said it has produced 120 million doses of its COVID-19 shot for the United States that have been cleared for use by regulators, in keeping with guidance it gave U.S. lawmakers in February. Pfizer has delivered about 103 million of those doses to locations around the United States, with the remainder ready to be shipped as soon as the federal government gives the order, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. The U.S. drugmaker remains on track to deliver 200 million doses by the end of May and 300 million by the end of July.

  • MVJ: Kiké Hernández's jersey outsells Mike Trout's

    Despite all the fanfare surrounding MVP Mike Trout, another Los Angeles baseball star, Kiké Hernández, now with the Boston Red Sox, passed him in MLB jersey sales.

  • U.S. SEC official warns Wall Street of risks associated with blank-check companies

    A U.S. markets watchdog official on Wednesday warned dealmakers in the frothy blank-check market to follow the regulatory demands associated with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, amid concerns over problems with the capital-raising scheme. The acting chief accountant at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Paul Munter, urged market participants to be wise in how they select and disclose details of their dealings with SPACs. "We encourage stakeholders to consider the risks, complexities, and challenges related to SPAC mergers, including careful consideration of whether the target company has a clear, comprehensive plan to be prepared to be a public company," he said in a statement.

  • Hannity: Biden, Harris try to hide border chaos with media blackout

    'Hannity' host calls out Biden administration for lack of transparency on the U.S.-Mexico border situation

  • UN Report: French Air Strike Killed 19 Civilian Wedding Party-Goers in Mali

    MINUSMAOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso—From above, the photographs show a stretch of charred land in the middle of the desert and a mass grave covered in dried tree branches, where people living around Bounti, a village in central Mali, said those who had been killed by French airstrikes were buried. On the ground were images of strewn flip-flops; an empty parka with one outstretched arm; a mangled metal teapot and pieces of shrapnel—some designated with serial numbers—placed next to bright yellow evidence markers and metal rulers.This is the photographic evidence contained in a just-released 36-page report from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as Minusma, who this week confirmed that French forces struck a wedding on Jan. 3, where 100 people were celebrating, killing 22 people—19 of whom died on the site, all males. The investigation found three of the dead were suspected of being affiliated with an Islamist militant group operating in the region, called Katiba Macina, and that three died on their way to seek medical help.Minusma is authorized by the UN Security Council to protect civilians in Mali’s continuing conflict, among other roles, and the peacekeeping mission is bound by a Security Council resolution to investigate and document allegations of human-rights violations and abuses committed throughout Mali. This includes all violations connected to international forces, including France’s Operation Barkhane, Minusma peacekeepers and the G5-Sahel force as well as national forces during cross-border military operations. All violations are supposed to be documented and made public in the quarterly reports of Secretary-General António Guterres. Releasing this new report soon after its publication, however, is unusual for the UN, particularly because it relates directly to France, a permanent member of the Security Council.“The majority of those hit in the strike were civilians who are protected from such attacks by international humanitarian law,” said the report, which recommended that the French and Malian authorities “profoundly examine the processes and precautions they take in preparation for such strikes” to “conduct investigations into possible violations of international humanitarian law and human rights” and compensate the victims.The French Ministry of Armed Forces, who are in charge of Barkhane, a 5,000-strong anti-insurgency campaign in the Sahel region and based in Chad, maintain that the airstrike targeted only militants. Moreover, the French raised concerns about the “methodology” and findings of the Minusma report and its use of “unverifiable” local witness testimony, according to a statement on the ministry’s website released the same day the report was made public.“The only concrete sources on which this report is based come from local testimonies,” the statement read. “They are never transcribed, the identity of the witnesses is never specified as the conditions under with these testimonies were taken. It is therefore impossible to distinguish credible sources from possible terrorist sympathizers and individuals under the influence (including the threat) of jihadist groups.” It added that the bombing respected the laws of armed conflict.The investigation into the airstrikes that took place on Jan. 3 was done over nearly three months by the Human Rights Protection Division in Minusma. The team is comprised of 15 experts from the department and two forensic police from the mission, who visited the site in late February. The report states that the team conducted 115 interviews with individuals and spoke with at least 200 more people in groups and analyzed 150 publications, official communiqués and official declarations and photographic evidence.Among those interviewed were seven male civilians injured in the attack on the village, whose residents are Fulani, a pastoralist ethnic group who live throughout the Sahel. The wedding unfolded in a semiforested area, beneath a jagged stretch of red cliffs that are part of the spectacular landscape in the Mopti region that once drew thousands of foreign tourists. The Fulani have complained of ethnic profiling in counterterrorism operations in the Sahel region, especially because they have been targeted by Malian security forces; and Dozo ethnic militias are accused of committing large-scale massacres against the Fulani in central Mali.A Jan. 6 report by Sahelien.com, an independent regional news site, quoted a villager in Bounti saying of the French attack: “There were no women among the victims, as this is a zone held by the jihadists. They do not allow men to gather with women for weddings. So the group of women celebrated 300 meters away. The villagers respect the instructions of the jihadists to avoid reprisals. It was only a group of men and teenagers who were targeted, but the groom is alive.”The strike infuriated the villagers and prompted calls by local and international groups for investigations, including from the local representative working for the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights and the nongovernmental organization Human Rights Watch.“The UN investigation of the French airstrike on Bounti raises serious concerns that the attack was unlawfully disproportionate—that the loss of civilian life, which was considerable and could have been far higher, exceeded the military gain of the attack,” Jonathan Pedneault, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, told PassBlue in an email.The report underlined the growing number of terrorist attacks attributed to jihadist groups such as the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) and the Islamic State in the greater Sahel, near Douentza, where Bounti is situated, which targeted Minusma forces and killed Malian and French troops at the end of last year. The French bombings in Bounti were part of a joint counterterrorism operation called Eclipse, conducted from Jan. 2 to 20 by Barkhane, the G5 Sahel forces and the Malian military. The Jan. 3 bombing came days after five French soldiers died in Mali.The findings of the UN investigation were released just days after media reports that Malian officials accused French forces of killing six civilians in an airstrike in Gao, in northeastern Mali. The alleged and confirmed attacks this year by France have occurred after the release of a 336-page report by the UN International Commission of Inquiry, documenting abuses by all sides of the Malian conflict, since it began in 2012. That is when jihadists groups allied with Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb linked up with local Tuareg groups to occupy cities in northern Mali, like Timbuktu.The commission, mandated by the 2015 Algiers peace agreement for Mali, documented abuses by all actors in the conflict and found that widespread human-rights abuses had been committed by the Malian military and that French forces had killed civilians in airstrikes. The report also raised questions about the participation of French forces in counterterrorism operations with Malian forces, who have been accused of committing grave human-rights violations and French cooperation with armed militias accused of committing such abuses as recruiting child soldiers.The commission report was confidentially submitted to the 15-member Security Council in mid-December 2020 and made public a few months later. But the Council has yet to act on the recommendations, such as setting up a tribunal, as some Council members say it is waiting for a response from the Malian government, which UN investigators have identified as major rights abusers. Apparently, only one country in the Council, an elected member, has raised the issue this year regarding accountability on the report’s findings.While M. Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the head of Minusma, welcomed the report, the mission and other significant global bodies, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, have remained largely silent about the number of civilian casualties that have allegedly arisen from French airstrikes in Mali over many years.France refused to answer questions related to the UN Commission of Inquiry report about the French military’s cooperation with Malian armed groups in 2017 and 2018 and the nature of its joint operations with Malian troops, particularly during Operation Serval in 2013. In February, when PassBlue asked the Ministry of Armed Forces whether it keeps records of civilians killed during airstrikes in the Sahel, a spokesperson wrote in an email:“Even though such incidents rarely occur, every civilian victim is declared to the International Committee of the Red Cross but we are not in a position to give you any more information about this. In order to ensure transparency, we leave it to the recognized international authorities to declare the number of civilian victims.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • North Korea's Kim renews call for rapid housing construction - KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid his second visit in a week to one of the sites of his ambitious project to build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang, and called for a renewed push on housing development, state media reported on Thursday. Kim's focus on domestic economic affairs comes just a week after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, underscoring progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States. The leader broke ground for 10,000 new apartments in the capital city of Pyongyang last week, despite economic crises that have left other signature construction projects stalled.

  • A mysterious brain disorder that causes hallucinations and tooth-shattering has infected dozens of Canadians, and experts aren't sure why

    Researchers believe five people died among the 43 Canadians who have developed a brain disorder that causes hallucinations, memory loss, and spasms.

  • The Rosebud Motel from 'Schitt's Creek' is selling for $1.6 million, and it's ready for a real-life Johnny Rose to renovate it

    The real-life Rosebud Motel from "Schitt's Creek" is a 10-room, renovation-ready motel in the woods about an hour outside of Toronto.

  • Mozambique: Dozens dead after militant assault on Palma

    Witnesses say civilians with boats are evacuating survivors of a violent raid on the town of Palma.

  • Egypt has opened a formal investigation into how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    A Suez Canal Authority advisor told Reuters that authorities plan to focus on the state of the ship and the captain's actions before the grounding.

  • A new 'Game of Thrones' Broadway play might finally show fans how Jon Snow's parents fell in love

    The Tourney of Harrenhal is a legendary event where Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark supposedly met for the first time.

  • Some Marylanders experience delays in receiving SSA benefits

    A former educator said he applied for disability benefits to survive and pay bills, but the Social Security Administration has taken more than a year to make a decision.

  • VW won't rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' after all, reports say

    The brand previously said its electric vehicles would come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging. Now it's reportedly walking back the announcement.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Shipment of COVID Vaccine after Factory Mistake Ruins 15 Million Doses

    Johnson & Johnson has paused shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates a factory mixup that ruined roughly 15 million doses of the vaccine. Workers at a Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, reportedly mixed up the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, according to the New York Times. The mistake will not affect the doses that are being delivered and used nationwide, as those doses were produced in the Netherlands. However, all future shipments of the vaccine — some tens of millions of doses in the next month — were set to come from the Baltimore plant. Nonetheless, federal officials expect to have enough doses to meet President Biden’s goal of securing enough vaccine to immunize every American adult by the end of May as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are delivering vaccines on or ahead of schedule.

  • A 27-year-old woman developed a mysterious cannabis-related syndrome that left her vomiting and caused her to fall asleep while showering

    The patient was diagnosed with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, linked to marijuana use. She tried to soothe the pain by showering and was burned.

  • Study: Michigan stands out in academics-based NCAA brackets

    Michigan fell short of the Final Four, but the Wolverines stood out in a study that seeded the NCAA Tournament fields based on academics and diversity. Michigan was the only school to claim a No. 1 seed in both the men’s and women’s brackets released Wednesday by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports at Central Florida, with the study crowning the Juwan Howard's Wolverines the men’s national champion for the second straight year. On the women’s side, Gonzaga was named national champion and nearly joined Michigan as the only school with a No. 1 seed in both of the brackets.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler declined Oscars membership in 2016 because he doesn't 'buy into' awards

    Ryan Coogler is nominated for an Academy Award this year as a producer on "Judas and The Black Messiah" but still remains a nonmember.

  • 'The one who causes fear:' Newly discovered species of dinosaur was a terrifying beast

    A newly discovered species of dinosaur in Argentina has been named the "one who causes fear" by the scientists who found a well-preserved skull.