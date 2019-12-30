The U.N. Tried to Save Hospitals in Syria. It Didn't Work.

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, a man is treated at a hospital, for injuries he received from a mine explosion, near the central town of Salamiyeh, Syria, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. The land mine left by the Islamic State group struck a van packed with workers in eastern Syria on Sunday, killing more than 20 of them, Syria’s state news agency said. (SANA via AP)

A United Nations system to prevent attacks on hospitals and other humanitarian sites in insurgent-held areas of Syria has been ignored by Russian and Syrian forces and marred by internal errors, a New York Times investigation has found.

The repeated bombing and shelling of these sites has led relief group leaders to openly criticize the United Nations over the system, which is meant to provide warring parties with the precise locations of humanitarian sites that under international law are exempt from attack. Some of these groups have described the system of identifying and sharing sites, known as the “humanitarian deconfliction mechanism,” as effectively useless.

A new offensive by Syrian and Russian forces that began in late December has devastated what remains of several towns in northwestern Syria and caused tens of thousands of civilians to flee.

U.N. officials only recently created a unit to verify locations provided by relief groups that managed the exempt sites, some of which had been submitted incorrectly, The Times found. Such instances of misinformation give credibility to Russian criticisms that the system cannot be trusted and is vulnerable to misuse.

“The level and scale of attacks has not really decreased,” said Dr. Mufaddal Hamadeh, the president of the Syrian American Medical Society, which supports more than 40 hospitals and other sites in insurgent-held areas of northwestern Syria. “We can say categorically that in terms of accountability, in terms of deterrence, that doesn’t work.”

The Times compiled a list of 182 no-strike sites by using data provided by five relief groups and compiling public statements from others. Of those facilities, 27 were damaged by Russian or Syrian attacks since April. All were hospitals or clinics. Such a list is likely to represent only a small portion of the exempt sites struck during the Syrian war, now almost nine years old.

Under international law, intentionally or recklessly bombing hospitals is a war crime.

The deconfliction system works by sharing the location of humanitarian sites with Russian, Turkish and U.S.-led coalition forces operating in Syria, on the understanding that they will not target those sites. The system is voluntary, but relief groups said they felt intense pressure from donors and U.N.officials to participate. The groups give locations of their own choosing to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the agency that runs the system.

A document prepared by the agency warned that participation in the system “does not guarantee” the safety of the sites or their personnel. The document also stated that the United Nations would not verify information provided by participating groups. The system also does not require the Russians, Turks or Americans to acknowledge receipt of no-strike locations.

Whether such an arrangement could ever be successful in the brutal Syria conflict, where laws of war are disregarded on a daily basis, is an open question.

The forces of President Bashar Assad of Syria, alongside their Russian allies, have acted as if the deconfliction system did not exist. Local journalists and relief groups have recorded at least 69 attacks on no-strike sites since the Russian military intervention to help Assad began in October 2015, all but a few of them most likely committed by Russian or Syrian forces.

Jan Egeland, a Norwegian diplomat who was an adviser to the United Nations on Syria from 2015 to 2018, said the United Nations had failed to impose sufficient repercussions on those responsible.

“In general, deconfliction can work if there is a very loud, very noisy, very reliable investigation follow-up, accountability-oriented mechanism around it,” Egeland said, “so that the men who sit with their finger on the trigger understand there will be consequences if they don’t check the list or if they even deliberately target deconflicted places.”

But Russia has repeatedly blocked action in the U.N. Security Council meant to strengthen accountability and humanitarian access in the Syria war, casting 14 vetoes since the conflict began, including for a resolution that would have referred Syria to the International Criminal Court. Russia’s latest veto, on Dec. 20, could halt deliveries of humanitarian aid into Syria from Turkey and Iraq starting next month.