U.N. warns of 'catastrophic' child malnutrition due to price hikes, Ukraine war

Jennifer Rigby
·1 min read

By Jennifer Rigby

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - The cost of life-saving treatment for the most severely malnourished children is set to jump by up to 16% due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pandemic disruptions, according to the United Nations' children's agency.

The raw ingredients of the ready-to-eat-therapeutic food have leapt in price amid the global food crisis sparked by the war and pandemic, UNICEF said.

Without further funding in the next six months, 600,000 more children may miss out on the essential treatment, which is a high-energy paste made of ingredients including peanuts, oil, sugar and added nutrients.

UNICEF did not specify how much increased spending would be needed to maintain the program. It said a carton of the specialized nutrition containing 150 packets - enough for 6 to 8 weeks to bring a severely malnourished child back to health - goes for about $41 on average.

Alongside the wider pressure on food security, including climate change, the price rise could lead to "catastrophic" levels of severe malnutrition, the children's agency warned in a statement.

"The world is rapidly becoming a virtual tinderbox of preventable child deaths and child suffering from wasting," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Severe wasting, when children are too thin for their height, affects 13.6 million children under 5 years old, and results in 1-in-5 deaths among this age group.

Even before the war and pandemic, 2-in-3 did not have access to the therapeutic food needed to save their lives, UNICEF said. (Reporting by Jennifer Rigby Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Clemens propels Morgan into district finals

    Malayni Clemens struck out 11 in a three-hitter and hit a two-run homer to lead Morgan past Maysville 4-0 in Monday's district semifinal.

  • TBS, Naver and Shine to Launch Webtoon Production Company Studio TooN

    Japan’s Tokyo Broadcasting System network is partnering with Naver Webtoon, South Korea’s leading digital comics platform, and Tokyo-based manga production house Shine Partners to launch a new webtoon company. Called Studio TooN and based in South Korea, the joint venture will plan and make webtoons with Japanese and Korean creators for the global market. One […]

  • Somalia: President Biden reverses Trump's withdrawal of US troops

    It reverses a decision by his predecessor Donald Trump to withdraw some 700 troops from the country.

  • There’s One Reason Kim Jong Un Is Loving North Korea’s COVID Outbreak

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettySEOUL—The spread of COVID-19 in North Korea is not all bad news for leader Kim Jong Un. By locking down the entire country, he can assert the power of his regime as never before. He has the authority to arrest anyone perceived to have broken the rules for any reason, whether in quest of food or the need to see a friend or to look for medicine.He can also blame the scourge on a network of health officials. Their survival is now in jeopard

  • Now that Russia's May 9th is behind us, what could happen next?

    Many of our fellow citizens, consciously or subconsciously, perceived the 9th of May as a certain Rubicon. After all, the Kremlin has repeatedly demonstrated its thirst for perverse symbolism.

  • N.Korea mobilises army, steps up tracing amid COVID wave

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has mobilised its military to distribute COVID medications and deployed more than 10,000 health workers to help trace potential patients as it fights a sweeping coronavirus wave, state media KCNA said on Tuesday. The state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters reported 269,510 more people with fever symptoms, bringing the total to 1,483,060, while the death toll grew to 56 as of Monday evening, KCNA said. "A powerful force" of the army's medical corps was immediately deployed to improve the supply of medicines in the capital Pyongyang, the centre of the epidemic, following an order by leader Kim Jong Un, KCNA reported.

  • Climate Change Threatens China With Yet Another Deadly Flood Season

    (Bloomberg) -- As China’s rainy season starts, National Climate Center forecasts show that flooding in the north and south of the country could be as bad as last summer when torrential rain killed hundreds. Cities that house millions of people have little time to prepare. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOmi

  • HHS to partner with National PTA to encourage child COVID-19 vaccination

    The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be partnering with the National PTA to host a town hall event on Wednesday in order to encourage COVID-19 vaccination among children. Part of HHS’s “We Can Do This” vaccination campaign, the event is aiming to increase shots among communities with low immunization rates. Health leaders…

  • OCSO investigating 'suspicious activity' after 11-year-old approached by man at Destin bus stop

    The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of suspicious activity near a school bus stop in Destin Monday morning.

  • Considering a Lump-Sum Pension Payout? Here’s What to Know, and Why to Act Soon.

    Companies might start offering pension buyouts to manage long-term costs, but they're not for everyone and rising rates mean you should act soon as the higher rates go, the lower the payoff.

  • This Major Airline Expects Hundreds of Cancellations Through June, CEO Warns

    There's no denying that air travel can sometimes be a stressful and unpredictable experience. But of all the unanticipated issues that can arise, arguably nothing is more disruptive than a suddenly delayed or canceled flight. Of course, most carriers go to great lengths to ensure their aircrafts take off and land as close to schedule as possible. But now, one major airline has announced it expects hundreds of flight cancellations in the coming weeks. Read on to see if your future travel plans co

  • Why aren't more movies made in Arizona? Valley 101 finds out

    Valley 101 finds out what movies were made in Arizona and why there aren't more big productions here.

  • Nations Aim to Secure Supply Chains by Turning Offshoring Into ‘Friend-Shoring’

    U.S. officials and allies around the world are looking to establish friendly supply routes for key goods amid a war and global pandemic.

  • UK rents soars to record 14-year high

    The average rental price was up 11% in the first quarter of 2022, as tenants come under pressure amid the cost of living squeeze.

  • Putin: Finland, Sweden joining NATO ‘does not pose a direct threat to Russia’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that Finland and Sweden potentially joining NATO “does not pose a direct threat to Russia,” in a seeming reversal of his former condemnation of NATO expansion. “As far as expansion goes, including new members Finland and Sweden, Russia has no problems with these states — none. And so in…

  • With old-school technology, can Novavax win over COVID vaccine skeptics?

    Newfangled COVID-19 vaccines have left many people yearning for an old-school alternative. The one from Novavax could fit that bill.

  • Kim Jong Un slams North Korean officials over COVID-19 response

    North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un criticized officials over slow delivery times for medicine, and instructed military personnel to aid in pandemic response as the coronavirus has infected 1.2 million people with fever and killed 50 in just days.

  • 20 times presidents and first ladies coordinated their outfits perfectly

    Presidents and first ladies often coordinate their outfits with matching colors and patterns for public appearances.

  • Violence erupts in Jerusalem following Palestinian funeral

    Israeli police fired tear gas and rubber bullets Monday as they tried to disperse crowds of stone-throwing Palestinian demonstrators following the funeral of a young Palestinian man who died from injuries sustained during confrontations with police last month. Hundreds of mourners joined the funeral procession for Waleed Shareef, who was pronounced dead Saturday. Shareef suffered a serious head injury April 22 as Israeli police fired rubber bullets at stone-throwing Palestinian demonstrators at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site.

  • Pope jokes 'a little tequila' would ease knee pain

    Pope Francis quips that a shot of tequila would help him with a painful knee that has forced the 85-year-old Argentinian to use a wheelchair. "You know what I need for my leg? A little tequila!" Francis jokes with a group of newly-ordained Mexican priests in a video that went viral on TikTok.