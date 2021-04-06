U.N. warns Tanzania not to reject people fleeing Mozambique violence

·2 min read

JOHANNESBURG, April 6 (Reuters) - United Nations teams have received "worrying" reports that Tanzania has rejected over 1,000 people seeking refuge from an Islamic State-claimed attack on a town in northern Mozambique, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Tuesday.

The March 24 attack on the town of Palma, adjacent to gas developments worth $60 billion, sent the town's residents scattering in all directions, with some fleeing into dense forest while others escaped by boat.

Some headed north towards Tanzania, aid workers said.

"UNHCR teams... have received worrying reports from displaced populations that over 1,000 people fleeing Mozambique and trying to enter Tanzania were not allowed to cross the border to seek asylum," the U.N. agency said in statement.

"UNHCR calls on Mozambique's neighbours to provide access to territory and asylum procedures for those escaping violence and seeking protection," it said. Palma lies near Mozambique's northern border with Tanzania.

The UNHCR had earlier told Reuters it does not have access to the border or affected areas, without giving a reason. Tanzanian authorities could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last week a boat with 45 fleeing Mozambicans on board docked in Tanzania, where a local community leader said they had been given food and shelter.

The UNHCR said the attack on Palma had forced at least 11,000 people out of the area, with thousands more reported to be trapped there still. Civilians have been arriving in areas of relative safety further south by foot, plane, road and boat.

The military said on Sunday that Palma was now "completely safe", while local media that visited the town said some citizens had started to return.

However the full extent of the casualties and displacement from the attack remains unclear. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Recommended Stories

  • Is Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?

    Capital Bancorp (CBNK) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • In his first travel abroad, new Italian PM visits Libya

    Italy's prime minister on a visit Tuesday to the Libyan capital of Tripoli — his first trip abroad since taking office — lauded the North African country's efforts to curb the flow of migrants to Europe. Following in the footsteps of other European leaders who recently met with Libya's new interim government, Premier Mario Draghi held talks with Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Libya's interim government, which took power last month, is meant to bring together a country that has bee torn apart by civil war for nearly a decade.

  • Vaccine passports must be proportionate, legal, EU privacy watchdogs say

    Plans by European Union countries to issue certificates showing that citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should have a legal basis to ensure that they are necessary and proportionate, the bloc's privacy watchdogs said on Tuesday. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) also warned against using data in such travel documents to create a central EU database. Tourism-reliant countries such as Greece, Spain and Portugal are hoping that vaccine certificates will revive international travel and save this summer's holiday season.

  • Safe haven plays still popular amid rotation into cyclical stocks, March fund flows show

    Investors are not abandoning safe haven plays that have worked in the stock market during the coronavirus pandemic, even as they make a long-awaited rotation into assets most likely to benefit from the economic recovery, according to a report on March fund flows.

  • Biden to speed up eligibility for vaccine as U.S. hits milestone

    President Joe Biden will announce on Tuesday that the U.S. delivered 150 million vaccines since he took office and move up by nearly two weeks a deadline to make doses widely available, according to a person familiar with the matter. Biden will direct states to widen distribution of vaccines to all eligible American adults by April 19, two weeks earlier than the May 1 deadline he announced before. On Tuesday, the president is scheduled to tour a vaccination site at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia, before making the announcement at the White House.

  • Dow Jones Today, Futures Slack As Europe Rallies; Microsoft, Masco, GreenBox In Buy Ranges; Cara Joins S&P 600

    GreenBox, Masco and Illumina rose as stock futures drifted sideways Monday. Microsoft and Intel led the blue chips in buy ranges on the Dow.

  • South Korea's LG becomes first major smartphone brand to withdraw from market

    South Korea's LG Electronics Inc will wind down its loss-making mobile division after failing to find a buyer, a move that is set to make it the first major smartphone brand to completely withdraw from the market. Its decision to pull out will leave its 10% share in North America, where it is the No. 3 brand, to be gobbled up by Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc with its domestic rival expected to have the edge. "In the United States, LG has targeted mid-priced - if not ultra-low - models and that means Samsung, which has more mid-priced product lines than Apple, will be better able to attract LG users," said Ko Eui-young, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.

  • 'The Walking Dead' showrunner says they've been trying to do a 'Here's Negan' episode for years

    "TWD" showrunner Angela Kang speaks with Insider about Hilarie Burton's casting and wanting to do this episode since the graphic novel debuted.

  • Grant scores 21 vs. former team as Pistons dominate Thunder

    Jerami Grant scored 21 points against his former team, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-108 on Monday night. Grant played three seasons for the Thunder, and then was traded after the 2018-19 season. Josh Jackson and Sekou Doumbouya scored 14 points apiece for Detroit, which was coming off a 125-81 home loss to the New York Knicks on Saturday — the franchise’s worst defeat since a 44-point loss in 1994.

  • Facebook leak: Irish regulator probes 'old' data dump

    The Irish regulator is checking that an "old" leak of 500 million users' data is what Facebook says.

  • Remote working: Is Big Tech going off work from home?

    After much hype about working from home, some tech companies are getting cold feet.

  • Truck driver expresses his 'deepest apologies' for Taiwan train derailment that left 48 dead

    A train in Taiwan derailed on Friday when it struck a truck that slid down onto the tracks from a nearby construction site.

  • Bucs' Carlton Davis apologizes after using anti-Asian slur he thought meant 'lame'

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis tweeted a word used as an anti-Asian slur. He said it has a different meaning in South Florida.

  • ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong discusses ONE on TNT, which follows AEW in April

    Chatri Sityodtong’s One Championship MMA is huge in the East, and now it’s expanding to the West. Cable TV channel TNT will showcase it each Wednesday in April, after AEW Dynamite.

  • Minneapolis police chief testifies Chauvin violated policy in George Floyd arrest

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -Derek Chauvin violated Minneapolis Police Department rules and its ethics code on respecting the "sanctity of life" during the deadly arrest of George Floyd last May, the city's police chief testified at the former officer's murder trial on Monday. "It's not part of our training, and it is certainly not part of our ethics and our values," said Chief Medaria Arradondo, referring to how Chauvin, who is white, held his knee on the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, for more than nine minutes. A bystander's video of Floyd's dying moments sparked global protests against police brutality.

  • Clear link between AZ vaccine and rare blood clots in brain, EMA official tells paper

    There is a link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and very rare blood clots in the brain but the possible causes are still unknown, a senior official for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in an interview published on Tuesday. Cavaleri added that the EMA would say there is a link although the regulator would not likely be in a position this week to give an indication regarding the age of individuals to whom the AstraZeneca shot should be given.

  • Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. They Don’t.

    Caroline BrehmanWhen it first came out last week that Rep. Matt Gaetz was under investigation for his sexual involvement with a 17-year-old, the Florida Republican said his travel records would exonerate him.“It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News a week ago. “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”What Gaetz knew—or should have known—is that there are no such public records, at least not when it comes to his private life.There are, however, campaign filings. Among all the Matt Gaetz revelations last week was the news that the Justice Department is looking into the Florida Republican’s potential use of campaign funds for personal expenses. And the reality of those campaign finance reports is that they raise more questions than they answer about these alleged scandals.“The spending surrounding the Gaetz campaign simply doesn’t say what he wants it to say,” Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a campaign-finance watchdog, told The Daily Beast. “One, the reports don’t offer specific information; and two, it’s not clear whether he’s even saying that his campaign filings will exonerate him. If he’s paying out of pocket, we won’t know the answers without a subpoena.”As Gaetz knows, his campaign filings don’t have any sort of information that would prove he never participated in a sex ring or paid for the travel of an underage minor. What his filings do show, though, is that Gaetz had a close relationship with Joel Greenberg—the Seminole County tax collector indicted on sex trafficking charges.The Daily Beast reported last week that on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, Greenberg asked one of his tax office employees to make an emergency replacement driver's license for Gaetz, who Greenberg said had lost his ID the night before.“Amy- is there anyway to assist one of our Congressmen in getting an emergency replacement ID or DL by Tuesday 2pm?” Greenberg wrote in the text.But Gaetz isn’t a Seminole County resident. The first information on the county’s drivers license website says the office “will process only ‘Seminole County Residents’ for ALL Driver License or ID Card services. No exceptions will be made.” The site tells applicants that if they can’t produce proof of residency, “a ticket for driver license or ID card services will NOT be serviced.”The website also makes clear that the county office “is NOT directly affiliated with the local Florida State Driver License Office” and serves only “to perform very limited license issuance functions.”Seminole County is centrally located, on the outskirts of Orlando, several hours from Gaetz’s panhandle district. Monday was Labor Day, and the congressman was catching that Tuesday flight to return to D.C. after campaigning across his home district for re-election that November.But the campaign’s FEC filings for August and September reveal only one expense to an Orlando vendor: a $439.91 charge to the upscale Rosen Centre Hotel, paid Sept. 28 as part of the campaign’s monthly credit card bill. The exact date of the stay cannot be known without Gaetz producing receipts—or without the DOJ producing a subpoena.Libowitz said the hotel expense is “a tough one to pull off” under campaign finance laws that prohibit the conversion of funds to personal use.“It makes sense if he had to pick up the ID,” Libowitz said. “But I don’t know why a sitting congressman wouldn’t be able to do that on his own, in his own county, and why he’d have to get a friend to do it for him.”As Libowitz noted to The Daily Beast, the filings don’t tell the full story. “You can only use campaign funds for efforts that go towards an election. So under the theory that he went to Orlando to get a license unlawfully, he would have a tough case to make—that it’s appropriate to use your campaign to get around state law,” he said. “And that would be a stretch.”According to The Daily Beast’s review, the Gaetz campaign committee—Friends of Matt Gaetz—has over the last four years spent about $57,000 on airfares, $57,000 on lodging, $9,000 on miscellaneous travel, $40,000 on gifts, and about $24,000 on meals.It’s possible all of those expenses are legitimate. The Gaetz campaign did not reply to the The Daily Beast's questions about the expenditures. But with the DOJ looking at his campaign spending reports, a number of the charges could be difficult to explain.Perhaps the most mysterious is one of his smallest—a parking fee.Throughout his August 2018 recess, it appears Gaetz’s car was parked at an airport. On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, Gaetz paid $382 to check out of the Republic Parking garage at Pensacola International Airport, in his home district. The highest rate at the time was $11 a day, indicating a car had been parked there for more than a month. (A manager at the garage in question told The Daily Beast that their system could only do one car at a time on a ticket, so it would not have been multiple vehicles.)The filing indicates that the payment came from Gaetz himself, and that he was reimbursed later that day.Notably, in four years of finance records, the Gaetz campaign has not paid for parking anywhere else, at any other time.“That is a strange one,” Libowitz said. “Presumably he’d have someone drop him off or take a shuttle or Uber. And if someone else picked up the car, then why would Gaetz be reimbursed? This one needs an explanation.”The Gaetz campaign has also dropped a total of about $3,000 at the four-star Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, FEC filings show, beginning in July 2018. Gaetz himself paid up front for the first visit, and was subsequently reimbursed by the campaign. However, the only public report of a campaign-related Gaetz sighting in the area is from Oct. 26, 2020, when he addressed the Freedom Forum in Newport Beach. FEC filings reflect a payment to the resort of $475 three weeks later.Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at government watchdog the Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast that the FEC wants campaigns to make the initial transaction dates clear—not just the date that the bill was paid. Gaetz cannot use public records to clear himself if they don’t disclose the specific dates and spenders.“This is something the FEC should catch,” Fischer said. “It’s tough to tell on the face who was traveling and for what purpose. So it can be really hard just from a public report to tell the difference between a legit expense and personal use of funds.”Fischer said these aberrations are “the kind of thing prosecutors are going to be looking at,” because they could indicate personal use of campaign funds, which federal law prohibits.“If the DOJ is investigating his campaign’s spending, they’re very likely going to be looking for documentation to support his own expenses and reimbursements,” Fischer said. “It’s permissible to use campaign funds to pay for travel and office expenses, but it’s not permissible to use them for a ‘sugar daddy’ slush fund.”One spending item that has ramped up recently is legal fees. The month after Greenberg was first indicted—June 2020—Gaetz paid the law firm Venable LLP, $38,000, nearly four times the amount it paid to law firms over the previous five years. In all, the campaign has shelled out at least $64,400 to Venable for legal work since Greenberg was charged.Salon reported in October that the Trump Organization appeared to have cut Gaetz an illegal sweetheart deal on lodging at the Trump International Hotel. Gaetz later told the Florida Phoenix, “I don’t believe I stayed there,” and that the four separate charges—between $216.20 and $261.47, part of an Aug. 27 credit card bill and specifically designated for lodging—might have been “associated with food and beverage for political meetings that I was doing.”The campaign quickly filed an amended report that changed the dates of the payments to three consecutive days from July 27-29, and another on Aug. 1. The report also swapped “lodging” for “meals.” A since-deleted Instagram photo showed Gaetz in the hotel lobby on Aug. 27, the original payment date, and he was also photographed on Aug. 27 arriving at the hotel with what appears to be a suit in hand.The campaign also picked up $14,000 in expenses for a Nov. 8, 2019, event for a Trump Jr. book signing at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Gaetz’s congressional office staffer Ali Thomas appears to have joined him for that trip, and was reimbursed nearly $1,000 in travel costs.Thomas started the year as an intern at $57 a day, and by Nov. 1 she was director of operations, at an $84,000 salary. She still holds the position. FEC reports show it was the only time the campaign reimbursed her.Again, there is nothing necessarily nefarious about any of Gaetz’s campaign filings. However, with the information that the DOJ is examining his campaign expenditures as part of its larger investigation, many of his most suspicious expenses may require additional explanation. But even if all of his filings are legitimate, they certainly do not exonerate him from allegations that he paid for a 17-year-old to travel for the purposes of an illegal sexual encounter, particularly when those expenses could have been paid privately.While these issues may be the least of Gaetz’s worries, they could still serve to be damning, even if they are hard to prove.Libowitz illustrated the difficulties of fact-checking Gaetz’s claims of innocence by pointing to the case of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was sentenced in January 2020 for diverting hundreds of thousands of campaign funds to his personal use—an investigation that his organization, CREW, kicked off with a campaign finance complaint.“The FBI and DOJ found more than twice as many things as we did, going back years before,” Libowitz said. “There’s a limit to what you can learn from finance documents, and I don’t think you’ll find a smoking gun in either direction without a subpoena or a clear explanation from him. But in my professional experience, members of Congress who do one thing bad tend to do a lot of things bad.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mitch McConnell now wants companies to 'stay out of politics'

    Republicans sound really angry about the criticism from some big private companies about Georgia's controversial new election law, especially Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in response. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned of unspecified "serious consequences" if corporations and other "parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government." Later in the day, McConnell told big businesses to "stay out of politics." Statements like this from McConnell and other prominent Republican officials have led to speculation about the durability of the GOP's long alliance with corporate America on lower corporate taxes, less regulation, and other policies. But McConnell has also been "among the most outspoken champions of the role of big money in elections, promoting the free-flow of undisclosed dollars to campaigns as a form of Constitution-protected free speech," The Associated Press reports. When McConnell celebrated the Supreme Court lifting political spending limits by "outside" groups in 2010's Citizens United, Politico's Bill Scher notes, he said, "For too long, some in this country have been deprived of full participation in the political process ... the Constitution protects their right to express themselves about political candidates and issues up until Election Day." And a ruling laying the groundwork for Citizens United actually bears McConnell's name, Slate's Mark Joseph Stern adds: I’m sure someone has already made this point. But the landmark 2003 Supreme Court case McConnell v. FEC had that name because Mitch McConnell himself filed a lawsuit against federal laws that limited corporations’ ability to spend money influencing elections. https://t.co/YCMozabjmx — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) April 6, 2021 Georgia GOP lawmakers have also threatened specific economic retaliation against Coca-Cola, Delta, and other companies that criticized their law. "The increasingly aggressive pushback against politically outspoken companies is the latest, and perhaps purest, illustration of a party at a philosophical crossroads," Politico reports. "During the 2017 GOP tax reform push, the party slashed the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent. In return, they have been bolstered with industry money and political support. Now, however, they're betting that they can win on a backlash to the idea that political correctness has entered the boardroom and is irreversibly damaging conservative causes." More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemNetanyahu gets first crack at forming a government in Israel, unenthusiastic president decidesThe GOP's cultural impotence

  • Six Killed in Texas Murder-Suicide Carried Out by Brothers, Police Say

    Allen Police DepartmentTexas police checking a home early Monday made a horrifying discovery: six members of a family, spread across three generations, shot to death.What they learned next was just as shocking: It was a murder-suicide carried out by two brothers, one of whom posted the plan on social media.“Hey everyone. I killed myself and my family,” Farhan Towhid, 19, reportedly wrote in the note, which bragged about how easy it was for him and his 21-year-old brother Tarvin to buy guns.“If I’m going to die, I might as well get some attention.”If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.The slayings in Allen sent shockwaves through the tight-knit Bangladeshi American community to which the family belonged.“The mom always talked about the boys, how they’re good in studies, how they’re getting into good schools with scholarships,” Sahnewaz Hossain told the Dallas Morning News. “Every time I would come home, I’d tell my kids how good they were doing. They were a fun-loving, simple family.”The victims were identified as Towhidul Islam, 54; his wife, Iren Islam, 56; grandmother Altafun Nessa, 77; and Farbin Towhid, the twin sister of Farhan.“It looks like two teenage sons entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them,” Allen Police Sgt. John Felty told local radio station KRLD.Farhan apparently wrote a suicide note in Google Docs and posted it to his Instagram, several news outlets reported. In it, he said he and his older brother—both former students at the University of Texas at Austin—suffered from severe depression.The note—which includes bizarre references to the TV show The Office—claimed that the brothers decided to kill the rest of the family because they believed any surviving relatives would be “miserable” if the brothers only took their own lives.Police said they believe the shootings happened Saturday and someone who saw the note contacted authorities to request a check on the family. There was no record of any previous disturbances at the home.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.