U.N. working to expand, extend for a year Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a ship in a sea port before restarting grain export in Chornomorsk
Michelle Nichols
·2 min read

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his team are working to expand and extend for a year a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, which could expire in late November.

"We're trying to remove the uncertainty to ensure that people are publicly saying that 'yes, this will be extended a further year,' but we're not there yet," said U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric, adding that U.N. officials are also working to facilitate Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths and senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan are set to travel to Moscow in about a week to discuss both issues with senior Russian officials, Dujarric told reporters.

"The Secretary General and his team are engaged in intense contacts on these issues. Mr. Guterres and the team are working hard on having an expanded and extended Black Sea Grain Initiative," he said. "They're working actively to remove also the last obstacles to facilitate the export of Russian grain and fertilizer."

Facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer shipments is a central aspect of a package deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 that also restarted Ukraine's Black Sea grain and fertilizer shipments.

Russia has criticized the deal, complaining that its exports were still hindered. Moscow could object to extending the pact allowing Ukraine's exports beyond late November.

The deal included ammonia - a key ingredient in nitrate fertilizer. A pipeline transporting ammonia from Russia's Volga region to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Pivdennyi (Yuzhny) was shut down when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The United Nations is now trying to broker a resumption of those ammonia exports.

Ukraine and Russia are both key global grain and fertilizer exporters. The United Nations said the agreement on Russian and Ukrainian exports is needed to tackle a global food crisis that it said had been worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine, pushing some 47 million people into "acute hunger".

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Tim Ahmann and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Nobel Peace Prize awarded to political activists

    Human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose invasion of Ukraine has ruptured decades of nearly uninterrupted peace in Europe, and to the Belarusian president, his authoritarian ally.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says ally Trump would have averted war in Ukraine

    Far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in comments published on Friday that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if former U.S. President Donald Trump were still in office, but offered no explanation for how his close ally could have prevented the conflict. Bolsonaro told Veja that he had a good in-person meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in June. "Some think that the war in Ukraine would not have happened if he were still in power," Bolsonaro said.

  • Eastern Shipbuilding says it will go to court over cutter program

    Eastern Shipbuilding says it will go to court to obtain materials explaining why the Coast Guard gave the contract to Austal instead of the incumbent.

  • Head of German parliamentary defense committee calls for Germany to provide Ukraine with tanks

    Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chairwoman of the the German parliament’s defense committee, called on the German government to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, during a visit to Kyiv on Oct. 6.

  • azcentral on Instagram: Check out our work

    Welcome to azcentral from our Instagram page. You can find the stories from our latest posts here.

  • The Kardashians : Kim Kardashian Doesn't Know What a Tortellini Is

    On the Oct. 6 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian took her friends out for some "authentic Italian food" in Milan—only to be stumped by what's on the menu.

  • Chick-fil-A worker appears to spit in batter while another films it. Now they’re fired

    The operator of the Arkansas restaurant chain called the employees’ actions “completely unacceptable.”

  • Clandestine cooking oil caper: 2 men arrested in Palm Coast, accused of stealing oil

    The two men, one from St. Johns and another from Gainesville, were accused of stealing used cooking oil from a Woody's Bar-B-Que in Palm Coast.

  • Foxconn, Maker of iPhones, Reveals EV Hatchback to Be Built in Ohio

    Foxconn plans to assemble the Model B at its Lordstown, Ohio factory, which it purchased from EV startup Lordstown Motors last year.

  • Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumored to have at least 2 more

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, rarely if ever discussing his children or relationships.

  • $4M in Crypto Sent to Pro-Russia Militias in Ukraine: Report

    Cryptocurrency worth at least $4 million and counting has been sent to groups supporting Russia's military in Ukraine, according to a Wired report. The analyses involved separate findings from cryptocurrency-tracing firms Chainalysis, Elliptic, and TRM Labs, along with investigators at Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Finland PM Rejects 'Off-Ramp' for Putin, Says Russia Must Leave Ukraine

    Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Friday, October 7, rejected the idea of an “off-ramp” for Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to remarks made on Thursday by US President Joe Biden.In a Thursday evening speech to fellow Democrats in New York City, Biden said Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons presented the biggest nuclear risk to the world since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. He said his administration was “trying to figure out” the Russian leader’s “off-ramp” to avoid “the prospect of Armageddon.”Biden said: “Where — where does he get off? Where does he find a way out? Where does he find himself in a position that he does not not only lose face, but lose significant power within Russia?”Marin, speaking to press on Friday morning before a European Council meeting in the Czech Republic, was asked about Biden’s idea of an “off-ramp” for Putin to create “a way out of the conflict.”Marin replied: “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine. That’s the way out of the conflict.” Credit: European Union via Storyful

  • Bucs' Tom Brady shares blunt take about current parity in NFL

    Tom Brady doesn't seem very impressed with his Buccaneers or the NFL as a whole at the quarter mark of the season.

  • Since 1 October the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated more than 500 km2 in the Kherson region Zelenskyy

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 6 OCTOBER 2022, 22:57 Since 1 October the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated over 500 km2 of the territory and tens of settlements in the Kherson region alone. Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, in an evening address on 6 October Quote: "Since 1 Ocotber, in the Kherson region alone, over half a thousand square kilometres and tens of settlements were liberated from the Russian pseudo-referendum and stabilised.

  • Belarus opposition politician Latushko on Peace Prize

    STORY: The prize is a symbolic gesture not only for the jailed Byalyatski but "for all Belarusian people who are struggling for freedom, democracy, human rights," Latushko said.Byalyatski, will share the prize with Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties, amid a war in their region that is the worst conflict in Europe since World War Two.Latushko said he did not think the prize would move Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko to release Byalyatski and other political prisoners.But it is a sign to Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin that the world stood with pro-democracy movements in their countries, Latushko said.

  • White House says Russia not ‘imminently’ preparing to use nukes, after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ comment

    The Biden administration has no information that Russia is preparing to 'imminently' use nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, a spokeswoman says.

  • Representative Cori Bush Says Abortionist Went Through with Procedure Against Her Will

    In an interview with Margaret Hoover, Cori Bush told the story of her second abortion, which she says was performed against her will at the age of 19.

  • Coyote chases fifth grader walking her dog in Hingham

    A coyote followed and then chased a fifth grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning.

  • Maybe It's Time to Rethink Thursday Night Football

    As a rule, the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games are awful. Players are generally lethargic after playing just four days earlier in their usual Sunday slots. Coaches, also lacking the typical prep time, haven’t had enough bandwidth to install more than generic offensive or defensive schemes. What typically follows is what we got in last night’s 12-9 snoozer between the Indianpolis Colts and the Denver Broncos, where the most interesting part of the action came on the third play of the game. Th

  • Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

    Sergei Karpukhin/ReutersHot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted.