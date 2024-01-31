U.S. names Islamic Resistance in Iraq as militant group behind deadly Jordan attack

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Wednesday that the Islamic Resistance in Iraq militant group was behind a drone attack that killed three U.S. service members in Jordan Sunday. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has attributed Sunday's drone attack, which killed three U.S. service members in Jordan, to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq militant group.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday that the United States believes "the attack in Jordan was planned, resourced and facilitated by an Umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq."

According to Kirby, the organization "contains multiple groups, including Kataib Hezbollah."

The Biden administration has said it will retaliate for the attack, with Kirby saying, "We're focusing on a U.S. response."

On Tuesday, President Biden told reporters the United States did not want "a wider war in the Middle East."

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the Islamic Resistance in Iraq is an umbrella organization that includes the Kataib Hezbollah militant group. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

The U.S. government says the Kataib Hezbollah militant group has been involved in previous clashes with U.S. forces and suggested it was involved in the deadly attack Sunday.

On Tuesday, Pentagon Spokesperson Sbrina Singh said Sunday's attack had the "footprints of Kataib Hezbollah."

NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby participates in the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. The U.S. government has attributed previous attacks on U.S. forces to Kataib Hezbollah. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI