U.S. names Islamic Resistance in Iraq as militant group behind deadly Jordan attack
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has attributed Sunday's drone attack, which killed three U.S. service members in Jordan, to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq militant group.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday that the United States believes "the attack in Jordan was planned, resourced and facilitated by an Umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq."
According to Kirby, the organization "contains multiple groups, including Kataib Hezbollah."
The Biden administration has said it will retaliate for the attack, with Kirby saying, "We're focusing on a U.S. response."
On Tuesday, President Biden told reporters the United States did not want "a wider war in the Middle East."
The U.S. government says the Kataib Hezbollah militant group has been involved in previous clashes with U.S. forces and suggested it was involved in the deadly attack Sunday.
On Tuesday, Pentagon Spokesperson Sbrina Singh said Sunday's attack had the "footprints of Kataib Hezbollah."