U.S. national security adviser speaks with Israeli counterpart for the first time
U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke on the phone Saturday with his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben Shabbat, Israeli officials tell Axios.
Why it matters: This is the first contact between the Biden White House and Israeli prime minister's office. During the transition, the Biden team refrained from speaking to foreign governments.
Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.
Driving the news: Israeli officials said the call was meant mainly as an introduction and to kick off the dialogue. They added that one of the issues discussed was Iran.
In recent days, Sullivan made calls to his counterparts in the U.K., France, Germany, Japan and South Korea.
The White House did not comment on the call with the Israeli national security adviser.
The big picture: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is concerned about President Biden's stated goal of trying to resume the nuclear deal with Iran. Such a move could result in tensions between the Biden administration and the Israeli government.
Secretary of State designate Tony Blinken said at his confirmation hearing this week that "there is a long way" until the Iran deal could be resumed.
He stressed that the U.S. will consult with Israel and the Gulf states before making any decisions
Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.