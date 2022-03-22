U.S. national security adviser Sullivan to detail Biden's Brussels trip goals

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday will lay out details about President Joe Biden's trip to Belgium and Poland this week to underscore a show of unity between the United States and Europe after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will travel with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Brussels, where NATO and the European Union are based, on Wednesday for meetings on Thursday with fellow leaders. Then he plans to travel to Warsaw in a show of support for an ally that shares a border with Ukraine.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan will brief reporters on the trip on Tuesday from the White House.

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday that the trip would produce specific "deliverables" or results but declined to give further details.

Sullivan will take questions from reporters about the trip and the situation in Ukraine at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT.)

The United States and its allies have implemented sweeping sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine and supplied billions of dollars in weapons and aid. Biden has pledged not to send U.S. soldiers into Ukraine, but promised to keep its commitment to defend NATO members if they faced attack.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Heather Timmons and Alistair Bell)