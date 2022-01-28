U.S. Natural Gas Futures Surge 14% After Apparent Short Squeeze

(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures jumped as much as 14% on Friday in New York as a winter storm bears down on the U.S. Northeast, following a massive spike in prices.

The increase followed a historic advance of as much as 72% in the expiring February contract on Thursday, a sign of a classic short squeeze as traders exposed to wrong-way bets on lower prices rush to close out those positions.

Natural gas for March delivery was up 9.5% to $4.688 per million British thermal units at 10:15 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The price jump comes as a powerful winter storm tracks over the East Coast, which is expected to sharply increase demand for the heating and power plant fuel. As much as 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of snow could fall across New York City, while eastern Long Island and Boston could see 18 inches, said Rob Carolan, owner of Hometown Forecast Services, which provides outlooks for Bloomberg Radio.

“There’s intense demand right now, it shows that every time we do get any significant cold weather the pressure is on supply for sure,” said John Kilduff, co-founder of Again Capital LLC. “There is also some strengthening in the forecast for heating demand for next week now, so that’s all combining here to get prices aloft.”

