U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

Gerson Freitas Jr
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Yet the gas market, once considered a yawn among traders because of its predictability, could be setting the stage for a even wilder rally over the next few months, triggering bets on prices that would have seemed unimaginably high just a few months ago.

"There's just too much uncertainty around trying to predict a price ceiling here -- and if there is even a ceiling,'' said Emily McClain, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy in Houston.

The rally has been supercharged by a surge in demand -- from an unusually chilly spring that stoked heating needs, to a spike in exports as Europe tries to ween itself off Russian gas amid the war in Ukraine. That’s cut U.S. inventories to almost 20% below typical levels. At the same time, traders are staring down forecasts for a hotter-than-normal summer that will almost certainly bolster demand for gas as air conditioners get cranked higher. But what’s really getting the bulls excited is that the market has lost much of its ability to curb consumption through higher prices.

In the past, when natural gas became too expensive, power-plant owners would just dial down some of their gas-fired generators and turn up those burning coal, effectively putting a ceiling on demand and preventing prices from skyrocketing. But a decline in coal inventories held by the electric sector amid a sustained push to move away from the dirtier fossil fuel has drastically reduced utilities’ capacity to switch away from gas, leaving the market more vulnerable to wild moves. “There is a path to some crazy prices,” said Paul Phillips, senior strategist at Uplift Energy Strategy in Denver.

Crazy prices will only add to the pain consumers are already suffering from annual inflation that reached 8.5% last month. Energy costs have climbed even faster: Electricity surged 11% over the past 12 months, largely because of increased costs for the gas used to generate power, while gas used to heat homes and for cooking jumped 22% in that span, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Those increases don’t reflect the 24% surge in gas futures just this month, which extended their advance this year to about 90% — the biggest gain among U.S.-traded commodities.''Natural gas prices are often the input to the economy at large'' said Eli Rubin, a senior energy analyst at EBW AnalyticsGroup. ''That's likely to carry over into higher prices for everything from fuel to food and power.''

The most-traded gas contracts reached $8.065 per million British thermal units this week, the highest level since 2008. While they’ve since dipped to $7.02 amid volatile trading, the more-than $3 run-up in prices this year is exceptional given that just a $1 increase would in the past have been enough to curb demand, according to John Freeman, an analyst at Raymond James & Associates. That hasn’t happened, and the options market is signaling the potential for much higher prices. On March 31, a trader purchased an unusually large number of contracts that allow the owner to buy roughly 313 billion cubic feet of gas -- equivalent to more than three weeks of U.S. liquefied natural gas exports — for $10 as early as by the end of July. Gas hasn’t traded that high in more than a decade.

After power plants, factories are the second-biggest consumer of gas in the U.S. Demand from manufacturers churning out consumer goods is unlikely to drop substantially unless there’s a recession, according to Dennis Kissler, a trader at Bok Financial Securities in Oklahoma City. He says prices above $10 are a possibility if extreme weather through summer and into winter requires so much fuel that suppliers can’t replenish stockpiles.

Another pressure point for prices — overseas demand — is also unlikely to cool anytime soon. American gas has become vital to alleviate a global shortage and help Europe move away from Russian imports as part of efforts to isolate Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine. Prices in Europe and Asia are now four times as high as the U.S., meaning there’s a huge incentive for domestic suppliers to export every molecule possible. American exports of liquefied natural gas rose 26% in the first quarter from a year earlier to a record.

With international prices at about $30 per mmbtu, U.S. gas would have to climb to roughly $20 to make exports less appealing once the cost of shipping is factored in, according to Gary Cunningham, a director at Tradition Energy.

"It's scary, but that's where we're at," Cunningham said.Higher production could provide some price relief, but so far the industry has held back after a decade of overspending sapped profits. Even if they did want to pump more, producers would face rising costs, labor shortages and limited pipeline capacity in gas-rich areas including Appalachia. Average daily output this year is about 94.4 billion cubic feet, only slightly above the level for the same period of 2020, before a pandemic-led decline in output, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Traders say an extra two or three billion cubic feet of gas may be needed to balance supply and demand this year. The Energy Information Administration expects production to average 97.4 billion cubic feet a day in 2022."All the signals are pointing to higher prices because of what we're seeing from a weather standpoint, what we're seeing from the storage inventories, and from the lag in supply and the increase in demand,'' said McClain, the senior analyst at Rystad. ''We have all of the alignment here.''

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dufry Explores Combining With Benettons’ Autogrill

    (Bloomberg) -- Dufry AG, the world’s biggest duty-free operator, and the Benetton family’s Autogrill SpA are exploring a potential combination that would create a new global leader in travel retail, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsTwitter Has

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin signed off on legal amendments on April 1

  • Chevron Says Oil Needs Calorie-Count Measure: BNEF Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy executives, government officials and financiers are converging in New York on Tuesday and Wednesday for the BNEF Summit, one of the premier conferences focused on the energy transition.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowThe event i

  • Stellantis suspends vehicle production in Russia

    MILAN (Reuters) -Carmaker Stellantis on Tuesday said it was suspending production at its Russian plant due to logistical difficulties and sanctions imposed on Moscow. The world's fourth-largest automaker, which produced and sold the Peugeot, Citroёn, Opel, Jeep, and Fiat brands in Russia, has just 1% of the country's car market. It runs a van-making plant in Kaluga, around 125 miles (201 kilometres) southeast of Moscow, co-owned with Japanese carmaker Mitsubishi, which halted production at the facility earlier this month.

  • ‘Zero-Day’ Hacks Hit Record in 2021, Google Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- After a year dominated by high-profile ransomware attacks and supply chain compromises, researchers from Alphabet Inc.’s Google have identified another ignominious cyber milepost for 2021: a record number of “zero-day” exploits.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsTwit

  • Nowadays puts its spin on plant-based nuggets

    The alternative protein space is hot, hot, hot as evidenced by both the number of companies developing products and the venture capital going into the space. Investment into alternative proteins, for example, plant-based meats and dairy substitutes was $5 billion in 2021, according to both the Good Food Institute and Crunchbase data. The latest company to attract venture capital is Nowadays, a company founded in San Francisco in 2020 as a Public Benefit Corporation by Max Elder and Dominik Grabinski.

  • U.S. Oil Economics Have Shifted. Here’s Who Benefits.

    When the era of “drill, baby, drill” ended in the U.S. a few years ago, it looked to be bad news for Halliburton which sells the equipment and the services to drill. From 2018 through 2020, that sense of doom was validated by weak stock performance and job cuts. Halliburton CEO said on Tuesday that the new era of oil—one characterized by less drilling but consistently higher prices—has set the company up for years of strong performance, low debt, and pricing power.

  • Continental restarts tyre making at Russian plant to protect workers

    German car parts supplier Continental AG has temporarily resumed tyre production for passenger cars at its Russian plant in Kaluga, it said on Tuesday, to protect local workers who could otherwise face criminal charges. Continental said the move was aimed at meeting local demand and in line with sanctions imposed on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation". "Our employees and managers in Russia face severe criminal consequences should we refrain from serving local demand," said Continental, adding that its products were made for civilian use as a matter of principle.

  • Halliburton Earnings Top As Oilfield Services Demand Booms; Biden OKs New Drilling

    Halliburton earnings beat views, as oilfield services demand soars with crude prices high and expected to stay that way. Biden has OK'd new drilling on public lands.

  • The Commodity Surge: Is It Too Late to Buy These Leading Oil and Gas Stocks?

    With crude prices continuing to move higher, investors would be wise to consider an allocation to these stocks.

  • Why Elon Musk wants Tesla to start mining lithium

    The prices of lithium, nickel, and cobalt are soaring. Electric battery manufacturers like Tesla, who need these metals and several more, are so worried about a supply crunch that they're wading into the mining industry.

  • Rivian Predicts a Shortage for EVs Far Bigger Than Chips

    The CEO of Rivian, R.J. Scaringe, said cell production is less than 10% of what will be needed in a decade.

  • Taylor Lorenz Wrote About Libs of TikTok — and Conservatives Won’t Shut Up About It

    Popular (and controversial) social media account plays into the right's growing homophobia and anti-trans agenda

  • Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Qualcomm (QCOM)

    Qualcomm (QCOM) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Do You Need to Mask Up on Public Transit? It Depends on Where You Are

    (Bloomberg) -- Some transit agencies across the U.S. are clambering to adjust their masking requirements, while others are keeping the rules in place after a federal judge struck down the mandate for such coverings on planes, trains and other modes of public transportation. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Do

  • How to Pay Taxes on Stocks

    If you sell stocks at a profit, you will owe taxes on those gains. Depending on how long you've owned the stock, you may owe at your regular income tax rate or at the capital gains rate, which is usually … Continue reading → The post How to Pay Taxes on Stocks appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ukraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s military targeted regions in Ukraine’s south and east overnight for shelling, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying Moscow has begun a new campaign to conquer the Donbas area in the east of the country. Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesl

  • I have a government job and a small pension. I’m planning to work a few more years. Should I file for Social Security now or wait?

    A recent reader email introduced the very common question: Should I file for Social Security now or wait? The way Social Security benefits are calculated, from a “total benefits over your expected lifetime” perspective, filing at any age (for a single person) will result in a similar outcome for you. Read: Financial Face Off: When is the best time to claim Social Security retirement benefits — sooner or later?

  • Stock Market Gains On Housing News, Lower Oil Prices; Positive Earnings Lift Stocks

    The stock market gained broadly Tuesday as housing news and lower oil prices lifted stocks, and as more earnings came in.

  • Tax Day is here for most Americans — but people in these states have extra time to file

    It’s coming down to the wire on taxes across the country, with Monday, April 18, marking the last day to file your income taxes — for most people, at least. Maine and Massachusetts have a federal and state deadline one day later, while five states have different deadlines for their state income taxes. Start with the basics: in most instances, Monday, April 18 is the last day to file federal income tax return and pay up any taxes owed.