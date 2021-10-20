U.S. naval nuclear engineer, wife due in court on espionage charges

Jan Wolfe
·2 min read

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors on Wednesday are expected to ask a judge to jail a former U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife while they await trial on charges they attempted to sell secrets about nuclear submarines to a foreign power.

Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, Diana, were arrested on Oct. 9 in Jefferson County, West Virginia, following a yearlong sting operation by undercover FBI agents, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Currently in federal custody, they are scheduled to appear at a federal courthouse in Martinsburg, West Virginia for a detention hearing.

They have not yet been asked to enter a plea to the charges.

Nicholas Compton, a lawyer for Toebbe, declined to comment.

Toebbe, 42, a nuclear engineer with top-secret security clearance, is accused of sending Navy documents to an unnamed foreign entity in 2020, along with instructions on how to obtain additional information.

The Justice Department did not name the country involved.

Toebbe, with the aid of his 45-year-old wife, allegedly sold secrets to an undercover FBI agent posing as a foreign official over the course of several months, the Justice Department said.

At one point, Toebbe hid a digital memory card containing documents about submarine nuclear reactors in half a peanut butter sandwich at a "dead drop" location in West Virginia while his wife acted as lookout, the Justice Department said.

The memory card contained "militarily sensitive design elements, operating parameters and performance characteristics of Virginia-class submarine reactors," according to a federal court affidavit.

Another memory card was concealed in a chewing gum package, the Justice Department said.

Toebbe received separate cryptocurrency payments totaling $100,000, according to the Justice Department.

Officials said Toebbe and his wife, who are from Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested after placing another memory card at a drop site in West Virginia. They were charged with conspiracy and "communication of restricted data," according to a criminal complaint.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Navy nuclear engineer and wife indicted for allegedly trying to sell submarine secrets

    Jonathan and Diana Toebbe were formally charged Tuesday by a grand jury with one count of "Conspiracy to Communicate Restricted Data" and two counts of "Communication of Restricted Data."

  • Biden administration asks Supreme Court to pause Texas abortion law

    The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions while the fight over the measure's constitutionality plays out in the courts.

  • Derek Chauvin hires lawyer to represent him on appeal

    Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney to represent him as he appeals his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd, according to court documents made public Monday. Attorney William Mohrman filed a document with the court Friday saying he would represent Chauvin in his appeal. Chauvin was convicted in April on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s 2020 death.

  • US: Couple accused in submarine espionage case indicted

    A Maryland couple arrested earlier this month on charges of trying to sell information about nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country have been indicted, the Justice Department said Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say Jonathan and Diana Toebbe are each charged with one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data and two counts of communication of restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, is accused of trying to pass information about the design of submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

  • Humpback whales almost the size of boat spotted off coast of Oxnard

    Wow! Now this is what you call a sight to see!

  • Warriors claim guard Jeff Dowtin off waivers, convert to final two-way contract spot

    The Golden State Warriors filled their final two-way contract spot after claiming guard Jeff Dowtin off waivers.

  • Editorial: What you can do — and what you can't — to deal with California's driest year

    Having just concluded its driest year in a century, California can't put all the burden for dealing with dry times on individuals, or resort solely to usage limits.

  • NFL betting: Thursday night game seeing significant movement

    Bettors are attacking Week 7 before Week 6 has even finished.

  • California man aressted for murder of missing wife

    Law enforcement in Southern California have arrested the husband of a woman missing for more than nine months, according to a police statement. Larry Millete was arrested Tuesday for the murder of his wife May Millete, the statement said. (Oct. 19)

  • Prosecutors rest; Giuliani associate considers testifying

    An associate of Rudy Giuliani must decide by Wednesday morning whether to testify at his trial on charges that he illegally enabled a Russian financier to contribute to U.S. politicians. Attorney Joseph Bondy said after prosecutors finished presenting evidence Tuesday that Lev Parnas has not yet decided whether to testify. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken gave Parnas the night to decide.

  • Gabby Petito's parents speak out about Brian Laundrie

    In a heartbreaking new interview, Gabby Petito's parents say they thought their daughter was safe with Brian Laundrie and that her fiancé would take care of her for the rest of her life.

  • Granderson: Arbery case shows the worst chapter of Georgia's history is current events as well

    The defense for three white men relies on a Civil War-era law intended to let white citizens harass and kill Black Americans.

  • A police officer charged with murder, a secret hearing and a newspaper’s pitch to Virginia’s Supreme Court

    An attorney for the Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot told a three-justice panel of the Virginia Supreme Court on Tuesday that a trial judge got it wrong when she barred the media and public from a bond hearing for a Newport News police officer charged with murder. Brett Spain, the lawyer for both newspapers, contended that Circuit Court Judge Margaret Poles Spencer didn’t have justification ...

  • Suspect in killing of Sir David Amess allegedly made Islamist declaration after attack

    The man arrested on suspicion of murdering Sir David Amess is understood to have made an alleged Islamist declaration in the aftermath of the attack.

  • Lawmakers probe timeline of NatWest money laundering investigation

    British lawmakers have asked the Financial Conduct Authority why it took five years to prosecute NatWest for failing to prevent the laundering of nearly 400 million pounds ($551.28 million), after the lender pled guilty earlier this month. The bank on Oct. 7 admitted three criminal charges of not adequately monitoring customer accounts between 2012 and 2016, the first time a bank in Britain acknowledged it committed a criminal offence of this kind. "There are questions which remain to be answered, most notably why it has taken five years after the police raid in 2016 to bring this case to a successful conclusion," Mel Stride, chair of the cross-party Treasury Select Committee, said in a letter to the FCA published on Wednesday.

  • Does nuclear power have a place in a green-energy future?

    Environmentalists once treated nuclear power as enemy No. 1, but the urgency of climate change has led many to reconsider their opposition.

  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 10/19/2021

  • FBI raids homes linked to Russian oligarch

    FBI agents on Tuesday raided homes in Washington D.C. and New York City linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, a metals tycoon with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin... and to Paul Manafort, the one-time campaign manager for former U.S. President Donald Trump.Members of the FBI's Evidence Response Team carried boxes out of the D.C. mansion in one of Washington's wealthiest neighborhoods and towed away a vehicle.The FBI also confirmed "law enforcement activity" at the home in New York City's Greenwich Village neighborhood but declined further comment. The specific reason for sealing off and searching the homes was not immediately clear, and an FBI spokesperson did not provide details. A representative for Deripaska said the two homes belonged to relatives.The 53-year-old Russian billionaire has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018 along with several other influential Russians because of their ties to the Kremlin after alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Deripaska - who owns part of Rusal, one of the world’s largest aluminum conglomerates - sued to have the U.S. sanctions lifted but his case was dismissed in June.The U.S. Treasury Department also targeted several of his companies, including Rusal. Washington later dropped those sanctions but kept them on Deripaska.Deripaska once employed Paul Manafort, who was convicted in 2018 on tax evasion and bank fraud charges and was among the central figures scrutinized under investigations of alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.In December of 2020 - his last full month as president - Trump pardoned Manafort.

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be