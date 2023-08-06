U.S. Navy encounters 11 Russian and Chinese military vessels operating off Alaskan coast

The USS John S. McCain tracked Chinese and Russian military vessels along with the USS John Finn and USS Chung-Hoon near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last week. File Photo by Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Four U.S. Navy destroyers encountered 11 Russian and Chinese military vessels near Alaska's Aleutian Islands last week.

Alaskan Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan said they have been briefed on the incident, alleging that the vessels were operating in U.S. waters. In a statement Saturday, Sullivan called the incident an "incursion."

"The incursion by 11 Chinese and Russian warships operating together - off the coast of Alaska - is yet another reminder that we have entered a new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators in Beijing and Moscow," he said.

"In recognition of this reality and our state's unrivaled strategic location, for years, I've been pressing the Navy and each successive administration to commit to a greater Naval, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps presence in Alaska, more Arctic-capable vessels, and more infrastructure to host these assets, like the deep-water port of Nome."

While the senators claim the vessels were in U.S. waters, the U.S. Northern Command told the Wall Street Journal the activity remained in international waters."

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the United States said in a statement that the Chinese and Russian militaries were conducting joint maritime patrols in "relevant waters" in the western and northern Pacific Ocean. They clarified that the operation was "not targeted at any third party."

"This is a stark reminder of Alaska's proximity to both China and Russia, as well as the essential role our state plays in our national defense and territorial sovereignty," Murkowski said in a statement.

"Incursions like this are why we are working so hard to secure funding and resources to expand our military's capacity and capabilities in Alaska, and why our colleagues must join us in supporting those investments."