U.S. Navy fuel leak poisons Hawaii drinking water

STORY: This fashion designer makes goods from plastic wasteNigerian designer Adejoke Lasisi collects discarded plastic itemsincluding polythene bags, water sachets and packagingThe plastic is then driedshreddedand woven intricately into a traditional Yoruba fabric called 'aso-oke'Lasisi's garments are made from 90% plastic wasteand 10% textile waste(SOUNDBITE) (English) ENVIRONMENTALIST AND FASHION DESIGNER, ADEJOKE LASISI, SAYING:"In the community where I stay I realized that many people just dump their waste you know, to the extent of burning these and these have negative impacts on our environment and health. So I thought of how can I take care of these wastes with the skills that I already acquired from my mum which is the weaving skills, then I started using the waste that was the problem in the community and started creating opportunities from it in such a way that we now create products and at the same time create empowerment opportunities."