Would the U.S. Navy Lose a War to Russia or China?

The U.S. Navy has concentrated too much of its combat power in big, expensive ships that are too few in number to win in battle against Chinese or Russian forces. That’s the stark warning in a new report from the Washington, D.C. Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.

“The U.S. Navy has been slow to address the changing threat environment,” Bryan Clark and Timothy Walton wrote in the December 2019 report. ”As a result, today’s surface force lacks the size, resilience, and offensive capacity to effectively support the U.S. National Defense Strategy’s approach of deterring aggression by degrading, delaying, or defeating enemy attacks.”

“The surface fleet is weighted toward large combatants that are too expensive and manpower-intensive to achieve the numbers needed for distributed operations,” Clark and Walton continued. “They also rely on sensors that will likely be unavailable or create unacceptable vulnerabilities during combat against a great power like China.”

“Perhaps of most concern is the fact that the current fleet is fiscally unsustainable due to the escalating costs to crew, operate and maintain today’s highly integrated manned surface combatants,” the experts concluded.

The Navy as part of its ambition to expand from 290 front-line ships to 350 continues to build large numbers of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and by the mid-2020s could possess more than 80 of the nearly 10,000-ton-displacement vessels. Each costs around $2 billion.

The Burkes alongside 22 aging Ticonderoga-class cruisers and a new class of 20 small guided-missile frigates form the core of the Navy’s planned future fleet. Each ship packs scores of vertical-launch cells for anti-air, land-attack and anti-ship missiles as well as powerful radars.

