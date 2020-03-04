U.S. Navy Nightmare: All Russian Warships Armed With Hypersonic Missiles

Here’s a scenario the U.S. Navy would rather not contemplate: every Russian surface warship armed with hypersonic anti-ship missiles.

But two interesting things have happened over the last few months. First, in January 2020, Russia conducted its first launch of a Zircon missile from a surface ship. The Admiral Gorshkov, the first of the new Project 22350-class frigates, fired the missile from the Barents Sea against a ground target, according to a TASS report.

"In accordance with the program of the Zircon’s state trials, the Admiral Gorshkov test-launched this missile from the Barents Sea against a ground target at one of military testing ranges of the Northern Urals in early January," an unnamed defense source told TASS. The missile reportedly flew more than 500 kilometers (311 miles).

The next step is to launch Zircons from nuclear submarines, TASS said.

But a month before the Zircon test, in December 2019, the head of Russia’s top shipbuilder claimed that all new Russian warships will be capable of firing hypersonic missiles (missiles that travel faster than Mach 5).

Alexei Rakhmanov, president of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation, was asked whether all Russian warships could be rearmed with Zircon hypersonic anti-ship missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles. “All the new projects of ships we are building are universal for a whole family of missiles from the standpoint of launchers, including those which you mentioned,’" Rakhmanov replied, according to Russian news agency TASS.

Read the original article.