U.S. Navy officer facing 3 years in jail for deadly car crash in Japan

CBSNews
·3 min read

Tokyo — The family of a U.S. Navy officer sentenced to three years in prison in Japan for a deadly car crash is shattered. For months, they'd hoped a judge at an appeals court would suspend Lt. Ridge Alkonis' three year sentence for what they insist was an innocent accident.

He was convicted of killing two pedestrians in May 2021 after blacking out at the wheel of the family car.

In an exclusive interview, Alkonis' wife told CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer that she hadn't understood the verdict when it was read out in court. But her husband understands Japanese, and he did.

"When I saw his face, I knew that we had lost," she said. "I was heartbroken, and the first thought that came to my mind is I have to drive home and tell my kids that they're not going to see their father for three years."

The high court judge did not accept that Alkonis had lost consciousness due to altitude sickness, which was the assessment of the U.S. Navy. Instead, in the judge's opinion, the Navy officer had dozed off behind the wheel.  If he was tired, she said, he should have pulled off of the road.

A family photo shows U.S. Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis with his wife Brittany. / Credit: Courtesy of the Alkonis family
A family photo shows U.S. Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis with his wife Brittany. / Credit: Courtesy of the Alkonis family

"But he wasn't tired," Brittany Alkonis told CBS News. "He was fine and alert. He had even noticed that I was at risk of getting car sick and told me to be careful."

No one will ever know for sure why Alkonis passed out. Neither the Japanese police nor the U.S. Navy conducted a full medical exam during the 26 days he was in detention before he was charged.

"I'm really angry," Brittany told CBS News. "We've been told that this is the most egregious action against a service member in 60 years."The U.S. Navy told the "Stars and Stripes" newspaper that it was "disappointed with the result, which we believe is uncommonly disproportionate." But this tragic story is playing out against a long history of resentment in Japan against U.S. military personnel. The popular perception is that they're shielded by the military from facing justice for crimes they commit in Japan.

"I've heard that argument, and I won't deny some truth to it," Brittany told Palmer. But she added: "That has definitely changed over the past two to three decades."

Alkonis' sentence is not as harsh as it might have been. Conviction on the charge of negligent driving causing death can be punished by seven years imprisonment in Japan. But the family had hoped there were enough mitigating circumstances that the jail sentence could be dropped.

Alkonis, who is full of remorse, has apologized. He's also followed Japanese custom by offering restitution to the victims' families — $1.65 million. It's a huge sum for the family, and far beyond their means.

Brittany's eyes fill with tears when she describes how generously friends and relatives have responded to a GoFundMe campaign to help pay the family's expenses.

"We don't know millionaires," she told Palmer. "This was many, many hard-working, ordinary people who gave what they could. It didn't do what we'd hoped, but honestly, I have never felt so loved." The family is now hoping for an 11th hour political intervention to keep Alkonis out of jail.

"Just a phone call from President Biden; He could call and say, 'he's coming home.' The other would be for the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Ambassador Emanuel — he could request clemency on his behalf."The U.S. Embassy has said only that it is watching the case.

For the moment, Alkonis is at home with Brittany and their three children in the cosy house they share near the Yokosuka naval base. But the deadline for him to leave is approaching, with grim inevitability.

He's expected to report to prison at 1 p.m. on July 25, Brittany said.

"So, I'm grateful.  He'll be home for my daughter's birthday before he goes," she said, breaking down in tears. Family time has never felt so precious.

Two massive mama pythons, dozens of hatched and unhatched eggs discovered in Florida

Italy faces historic drought

Health Watch: U.S. baby formula shortage still impacting families

Recommended Stories

  • Missing Arizona teen found in Mexico; kidnappers arrested

    A 15-year-old is back with her family after missing for more than a week. She was found in Tijuana, Mexico.

  • LA sheriff’s office settles suit over Kobe Bryant death photos; terms kept secret

    Lawyers representing a Los Angeles County sheriff deputies union has reached a settlement with the county sheriff and others over […] The post LA sheriff’s office settles suit over Kobe Bryant death photos; terms kept secret appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Mom sparks debate after sharing her son’s major financial punishment: ‘He accused me of stealing’

    She had the last straw with him. The post Mom sparks debate after sharing her son’s major financial punishment: ‘He accused me of stealing’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Bay woman charged with attempted murder after purposely striking motorcyclist in hit-and-run

    Investigators say Harley Hawthorne had two children in her car when she was arrested.

  • Nicholas Alahverdian faces second rape charge in Utah

    Alahverdian remains in Scotland, where prosecutors have accused him of attempting to delay extradition proceedings.

  • N.Macedonia lawmakers may vote on divisive EU talks deal this weekend

    Lawmakers in North Macedonia may vote this weekend on a French-brokered deal aimed at settling disputes with Bulgaria and clearing the way to long-due European Union membership talks, a parliamentary official said on Friday. The official spoke to Reuters on the second day of bitter debate in parliament marked by jeering and horn-blowing by opposition deputies, and protesters outside the chamber, during speeches by ruling party lawmakers in support of the deal. The deal proposes that North Macedonia's constitution be amended to recognise a Bulgarian minority, while the remaining issues would be discussed between Skopje and Sofia.

  • AP reporter discusses Uvalde school shooting video

    AP reporter discusses the release of surveillance footage showing police in the hallway of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, while a gunman carried out a massacre inside. (July 13)

  • American men’s health fares worse than in other high-income countries

    Story at a glance The United States health care system is plagued with issues ranging from staffing shortages to high costs of care. New research from the Commonwealth Fund shows American men’s health is suffering due in large part to care barriers. Compared with 11 other higher income countries, U.S. men were more likely to…

  • Now is the Last Chance To Get Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 for Under $20

    At 72 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked […]

  • Prince Harry's Memoir Has "Explosive Truth Bombs" That Should "Make His Family Nervous"

    Prince Harry's memoir reportedly contains "explosive truth bombs" about the royal family and they should be "nervous."

  • Sri Lanka's president resigns hours after fleeing

    STORY: Celebrations broke out on the streets of Colombo - after the resignation of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.Protesters had massed outside the presidential secretariat, defying a city-wide curfew.According to a spokesperson, Rajapaksa submitted his resignation by email late on Thursday - hours after he fled to Singapore following mass protests over an economic meltdown.It would be official on Friday - once the document is legally verified.Protests against the economic crisis have simmered for months and came to a head last weekend when hundreds of thousands of people took over government buildings in Colombo.They blame the Rajapaksa family and allies for runaway inflation, shortages of basic goods, and corruption.Rajapaksa had promised to resign by Wednesday, stirring renewed uncertainty in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as the deadline passed.And his decision on Wednesday to make his ally Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe the acting president sparked more unrest, with demonstrators storming parliament and the premier's office demanding that he quit too.Protesters say they'd have no problem with an elected president."But if it is going to be Ranil Wickremesinghe who is elected, we would love to know who in parliament votes for a man whose party got only 225,000 votes and yet he is going to control 22 million people. We will have to question if parliament is a place where the views of the people are taken into consideration. It means that members do not understand the demand of the people for change and that the people are suffering."Parliament is expected to name a new full-time president on July 20.A top ruling party source told Reuters that Wickremesinghe was the party's first choice, although no decision has been taken yet.

  • Enlisting in the Air Force could land you almost $60,000 in bonus pay

    The Air Force is betting that the way to new recruits' hearts is through their wallet.

  • Biden met with Israel's controversial former prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Who is he?

    Though US President Joe Biden and Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu are politically polar opposites, the two leaders' relationship goes back decades.

  • Doping sleuths keep sunscreen from burning track stars

    Shortly after last year's Olympics, the urine samples of more than six dozen athletes who competed in Tokyo came back with traces of a banned stimulant. The scientists discovered the stimulant could be found in an ingredient present in an over-the-counter sunscreen.

  • New York shark attack off Long Island marks fifth in 2 weeks

    A second shark attack was reported late Wednesday off the coast of Long Island, New York. A morning attack had forced officials to temporarily close another beach.

  • Why do dogs eat poop and how you can get your pet to stop

    Catching your dog eating poop is gross and can cause concern. However, the reason why your pup is doing so may not be, such as having anxiety.

  • ‘The Bear’ Creator Reveals How All That [Redacted] Got in Those [Redacted], and What Carmy Will Use It for in Season 2

    IndieWire grilled "The Bear" creator Christoper Storer with our burning questions after the Season 1 finale. We got some surprisingly candid answers.

  • Shanghai's Web3 support draws industry scepticism, but also 'cautious optimism' in country that banned cryptocurrencies

    The Shanghai government has pledged support for Web3 development for the first time as part of its 14th five-year plan, but entrepreneurs are sceptical about whether it will bring big changes in a country that shuns cryptocurrencies and decentralisation. Shanghai will explore the development of "key Web3 technologies" as part of the city's efforts to improve its "new digital infrastructure", the municipal government said in the document published on Wednesday, which outlines the city's plans for

  • Smaller cities set to lose service as airlines pull back

    Rising fuel costs and pilot salaries mean that 50-seat regional jets are no longer profitable for airlines to fly — and smaller airports are on the chopping block.

  • Becky Hammon says WNBA team travel on commercial flights needs 'to be changed immediately'

    The first-year WNBA head coach has a unique perspective given her previous role as an assistant coach for the NBA's San Antonio Spurs.