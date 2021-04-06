Maryland shooting leaves 2 critical, alleged shooter, Navy corpsman, dead

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two men were shot and critically wounded in a Maryland commercial park on Tuesday in an incident that ended with the alleged gunman, identified as a Navy sailor, going to a nearby military base where he was shot dead, police said.

Authorities in Frederick, Maryland, 45 miles (72 km) northwest of Washington, were still trying to piece together the events shortly after they unfolded with an emergency call at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 GMT).

"As you can imagine, this is a very active scene right now," Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando told reporters on Tuesday morning.

"We have two different scenes," Lando said. "All I can tell you is that we have confirmed we have only one shooter. The public is safe."

After receiving the call, police found the two shooting victims, both men, at Riverside Tech Park, a suburban-style sprawling complex of two-story commercial businesses, Lando said.

Both were flown to the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Medical System in Baltimore, Lando said, adding that "at this time, the last update we have is that both of our victims are in critical condition.”

The alleged shooter then went to the nearby Fort Detrick Army base, about four miles (6 km) away, where was fatally shot by military personnel, Lando said.

The Navy said on Twitter that the unidentified shooter was a Navy hospital corpsman.

Lando said police would have a further update on Tuesday afternoon.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart in Washington and Peter Szekely in New YorkEditing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Maryland shooting: suspect killed and two victims in critical condition

    Shooting at Fort Detrick involved US navy sailors and the shooter was a hospital corpsman, US navy says An employee on the military base shot the 38-year-old suspect, Frederick police chief said. Photograph: Douglas Sacha/Getty Images A suspect in a shooting at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland, on Tuesday morning was shot and killed, officials said. The two victims in the shooting were in critical condition. The US navy said the shooting “involved US navy sailors. The shooter, a navy hospital corpsman, is deceased.” At a short press conference, the Frederick police chief, Jason Lando, said the victims and the suspect were all adult males. The medic shot two people at the Riverside Tech Park then drove 10 minutes to the base where he was shot and killed, Lando said. An employee on the military base shot the 38-year-old suspect, he added. “We have two different scenes,” Lando said. “All I can tell you is that we have confirmed there is only one shooter. The public is no longer at risk. Everyone is safe.” Both victims were airlifted to the Baltimore shock trauma center. Congressman Jamie Raskin, the Democrat who represents Frederick in the House, said he and his team were “closely monitoring” the situation, and thanked first responders.

  • Malaysia's former prime minister is appealing his conviction for his involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal

    Razak claims he was "misled" by his 1MDB partner Jho Low.

  • Leader of American ISIS publication translated material to English, feds say

    A Tennessee man has been indicted after he allegedly aided ISIS by translating the terror organization’s materials to English.

  • Trent's 3-pointer beats buzzer as Raptors rally past Wizards

    Gary Trent Jr. beat the buzzer with a long 3-pointer and the Toronto Raptors rallied from a 19-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Wizards 103-101 on Monday night. Pascal Siakam led Toronto with 22 points, and DeAndre Bembry and rookie Malachi Flynn led a fourth-quarter charge for the Raptors, who won consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 19-21. Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have lost four straight.

  • An Asian woman was stabbed to death in California but police aren't treating the attack as a hate crime

    Ke Chieh Meng, 64, was attacked while walking her dogs in Riverside, California on Saturday. She died in hospital from her injuries.

  • Nine ways to thwart the Georgia 'voting rights' boycott

    From the panic, you’d think the 1965 Voting Rights Act had been nullified. The hyperbole over Georgia reforms betrays a lack of historical knowledge.

  • Covid surge in South America as Brazil variant spreads

    Brazil has recorded more than 13m Covid cases, while Uruguay and Paraguay saw record daily deaths.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.

  • U.S. looks into reports of atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region

    The United States is looking into reports of human rights abuses and atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the U.S. State Department said on Monday. Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing that the United States is "gravely concerned" about accounts last week by CNN and the BBC of a massacre in the region by Ethiopian forces.

  • 10 things in tech you need to know today

    Google won a major legal battle, an NFT of a house just sold, and Tesla's stocks will soon soar: Here are 10 things in tech you need to know today.

  • Say cheese! Cyprus's halloumi gets EU protected status

    Cyprus is getting protected status for its prized halloumi, giving its producers the sole right to sell the rubbery cheese in the European Union. Later this month, the European Union is set to formally give halloumi, or "hellim" in Turkish, the protected designation of origin (PDO) status, which will come into effect from October, according to Cyprus' agriculture ministry. The move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years, said cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products which has about 25% of Cyprus' export market: that halloumi is Cypriot, with historical accounts suggesting production as early as around 1500.

  • Tokyo Olympics: North Korea to skip Games over Covid-19 fears

    The announcement puts an end to Seoul's hopes of using the Games to engage with Pyongyang.

  • 11 times women made history in 2021

    Youn Yuh-jung became the first Asian woman to win any individual motion picture category at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

  • Watchdog: Lebanon's vaccination of refugees, migrants lags

    Lebanon’s vaccination campaign has been slow and risks leaving behind some of the country’s most vulnerable people, including Palestinian and Syrian refugees, as well as migrant workers, a leading rights group said Tuesday. Human Rights Watch said only 18% of Palestinian refugees and 17% of Syrian refugees eligible for vaccines have gotten their shots, many citing either lack of information about vaccine access or fear of security measures as a reason for not registering to get the vaccine. “The entire vaccination campaign is slow and opaque, but refugees, migrant workers are lagging behind even more,” said Aya Majzoub, a Human Rights Watch researcher for Lebanon.

  • Authorities: Navy medic shoots 2, is shot and killed on base

    A Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park Tuesday, then fled to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed, police and U.S. Navy officials said. The man entered a business at the Riverside Tech Park, causing people inside to flee, but it was unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base personnel, Lando said at a news conference.

  • Despite the backlash, Pete Buttigieg's idea to tax drivers by the mile to help pay for infrastructure is actually a step in the right direction

    If we're going to sufficiently pay for infrastructure, we must find new ways to do so. A mileage tax could be a step in the right direction.

  • Father is Told to ‘Go Back to China’ in Front of His Daughter on TikTok

    The moment occurred while the Los Angeles based duo, known as Derek and Mimi (@derekandmimi) on TikTok, were discussing an upcoming dinner while preparing for a video last week. After asking the stranger to repeat himself, Derek stepped away from the frame, leaving Mimi visibly upset.

  • 2 NYC doormen accused of standing by as an Asian woman was attacked have reportedly been fired

    A 26-second video tweeted by the NYPD sparked outrage as it appeared the building's staff failed to intervene in the brutal attack.

  • Georgia Governor Blasts Stacey Abrams ‘Flip Flop’ on Voting Law Boycotts

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on Monday called Democrat Stacey Abrams the “biggest flip flop since John Kerry” over her recent statements asking people not to boycott the state over its new voter laws. Abrams has been critical of the new law, which opponents claim makes it more difficult for individuals, particularly black voters, to exercise their constitutional right to vote. However, just before Major League Baseball’s decision on Friday to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, which will reportedly cost the area $100 million in tourism revenue, she asked that people not boycott the Peach State. “Black, Latino, AAPI and Native American voters that are the most suppressed over [the new law] are the most likely to be hurt by potential boycotts of Georgia. To our friends, please do not boycott us. To my fellow Georgians, stay and fight, stay and vote,” Abrams said in a video on Wednesday. Kemp, a Republican who defeated Abrams in the state’s 2018 gubernatorial election, claimed she is “profiting millions off of this” politicking during an appearance on Fox News’ The Story. “People need to follow the money and see why they’re doing this and so effective and, quite honestly why they’re working so hard at this. It has nothing to do with the merits of the bill. It’s political pressure from a minority group of people, the cancel culture. They’re shaking people down for a long time,” he said. “You know, that is the biggest flip-flop since John Kerry I have ever seen,” he later added, referencing the 2004 presidential nominee who was accused of “flip flopping” on a number of major issues during the campaign. “For someone that has been pressuring these corporations, pressuring Major League Baseball to now come out after the fact and say don’t boycott? People are getting screwed in this.” On Friday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that after “thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance” he had decided that the “best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” Kemp said Manfred “doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about” in terms of the alleged racism and inequities of the new law. “You know, they’re referencing no specific points in the legislation. I’m glad to talk through any of those [CEO’s], by the way. You know, it’s the biggest lie that has been out there,” Kemp said. “Obviously [MLB] didn’t care what was said because they folded to the pressure,” he added. President Biden’s handlers couldn’t even get him a note card that told him what this bill did. Somebody is lying to you. It’s not me. You can read the bill and prove that out.” Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on election day voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. They have also argued that other states, including Biden’s native Delaware, have more restrictive voting regimes.

  • Jordan issues gag order as new audio backs prince's claims

    Jordan imposed a sweeping gag order on coverage of its palace feud Tuesday after a recording indicated that authorities tried to silence a former crown prince over his meetings with critics, a sign officials are increasingly nervous about how the rare public rift in the royal family is being perceived. The recording appears to capture Saturday’s explosive meeting between King Abdullah II’s half brother, Prince Hamzah, and the military chief of staff that set off the current political crisis. In the wake of that meeting, officials accused Hamzah of being part of a foreign plot to destabilize the kingdom — but no such conspiracy is referenced on the recording.