U.S. Navy strike group entered South China Sea on April 4: U.S. Navy

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy's Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) entered the South China Sea on April 4 to conduct routine operations, the U.S. Navy said on Tuesday.

It was the second time the TRCSG has entered the South China Sea during its 2021 deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy said.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

