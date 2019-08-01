Whitney Tipton

U.S. Navy Super Hornet Jet Crashes Near Death Valley, Injuring 7. Pilot Still Missing

The U.S. Navy is conducting a search-and-rescue operation for the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet jet that crashed near Death Valley on Wednesday, injuring seven.

The pilot was flying in “Star Wars” Canyon, a chasm in Death Valley National Park where tourists go to observe aviation training exercises, according to park officials, CNN reported.

“The cause of the crash is currently under investigation,” Lt. Cmdr. Lydia Bock, a spokesperson for the Navy’s Joint Strike Fighter Wing, said in a statement.

“Search and rescue personnel are on scene and the status of the pilot is currently unknown,” Bock added.

Seven visitors sustained minor injuries after the accident, Death Valley National Park spokesman Patrick Taylor told CNN.

