U.S. Navy: We're Gonna Need a Bigger Budget (and More Boats)

The Acting Secretary of the U.S. Navy believes the U.S. Navy can hit its goal of 355 ships.

Reaching the goal will be difficult, and it probably won't happen by the original target date of 2030.

The Navy could eventually reach the magic 355 number, but there are a number of factors at play, any one of which could throw a spanner in the works.

The Navy thinks the sea service can hit President Donald Trump's target goal of 355 ships—but it won't be easy. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly told Defense News that the fleet can grow to that size, but it will require a larger share of the Pentagon's budget. Modly's remarks underscore the constant dilemma of how to allocate defense dollars, but even if Congress and the President deliver, can the Navy spend the money wisely and grow the fleet the right way?





As the acting secretary points out, building more ships doesn’t just require buying new ships—it also requires recruiting more sailors, allocating more money for maintenance, and more money for operational costs. Not doing so could result in a so-called “hollow force,” a Navy that looks good on paper but is unable to accomplish the missions the nation asks it to fulfill.

The U.S. Navy today consists of 293 ships , including 11 aircraft carriers, almost seventy destroyers, and nearly 70 nuclear submarines. The Navy thinks the fleet is overstretched, a result of it being assigned too many missions around the globe. Shortly after the election of President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a promise to increase the fleet to 350 ships, the U.S. Navy announced a goal of 355 ships.

The Navy probably won’t make it. If the Navy froze the fleet for the next 10 years, not retiring any warships, it would need another 62 new ships to reach that goal. Aircraft carriers, cruisers, destroyers, frigates, amphibious ships, all would count toward the goal. Theoretically, six ships a year would get the Navy to 355 in just ten years.

The problem is freezing the fleet isn’t possible—maintaining a fleet is a "three steps forward, two steps back" problem. For every three ships you build, you might need to retire one or two simply because the ships are worn out. A fixed goal like 355 is a moving target, complicated by problems such as the difficulty of introducing new technology, shipyard delays, and rising or shrinking defense budgets.

Another problem is the Navy has had a lot of problems in recent years fielding new ships. The aircraft carrier USS Ford began construction in 2009 and was commissioned in 2017, but technical problems could force the new ship’s first operational cruise back to 2024. The carrier also cost an eye-watering $13 billion—a pricetag that doesn't even include the airplanes. The USS Zumwalt-class destroyers also suffered from technical problems and rising costs, the two Littoral Combat Ship classes are missing key equipment in development for more than a decade, and the service’s early San Antonio-class amphibious ships suffered for years from technical and construction problems. The Navy has already expressed that it prefers updating trusted designs than building entirely new warships.