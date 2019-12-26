Is the U.S. Navy's Dream of a 355 Ship Fleet Dead?

It’s all but official. The U.S. Navy is giving up on its plan to grow its front-line fleet to 350 or 355 manned ships. Budget pressures have rendered the existing fleet plan unaffordable.

There’s just one realistic way forward for advocates of a much bigger fleet. Robots.

The Navy signaled its intention to abandon the current fleet expansion in a December 2019 memo to the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. The memo acknowledges what experts long have warned. That the 350-ship plan would cost far more than the Navy realistically could expect to get from Congress over the roughly 20-year duration of the expansion.

In the December 2019 memo, the Navy proposed to reduce the construction of Arleigh Burke-class destroyers between 2021 and 2025 from 13 ships to just nine. Over the same five-year span, the fleet would decommission early 13 of its 22 Ticonderoga-class cruisers. The moves would save more than $10 billion from an overall $100-billion, five-year shipbuilding scheme.

The net result of the construction slow-down and early retirements would be a reversal of the fleet’s slow expansion since the administration of former President Barack Obama. The Navy’s “battle force” would decline from 290 ships in 2019 to 287 in 2025.

The Navy long has wanted to decommission the aging cruisers, the youngest of which entered service in the early 1990s. The hard-working cruisers in recent years have suffered structural problems. But Congress repeatedly has balked at proposals to axe the cruisers, which with their roominess and extensive communications equipment perform a vital function as the lead air-defense ships for aircraft carrier battle groups.

Despite wanting to send the Ticos to the breakers, the Navy has never fully explained which ships would replace the cruisers as air-defense commanders. The latest Flight III Arleigh Burkes possess better radars than do earlier ships in the same class. With some modifications, the Flight IIIs potentially could function as air-defense commanders. But the same Navy memo that proposed to decommission cruisers also cuts back on the production of new Burkes.

Read the original article.