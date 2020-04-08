The U.S. needs masks to fight coronavirus. But supplies from China fell as demand rose

As Americans rushed to buy face masks amid the early but growing threat of coronavirus, U.S. February imports of the product from its biggest supplier — China — plummeted to its lowest level in years, a USA TODAY analysis of trade data found.

Combined with a sky-high increase in U.S. mask exports to China the same month, the trade data suggest a double whammy: fewer masks coming in and more masks going out, just as U.S. medical workers were about to need as many as they could get.

The U.S. imported $203.1 million in protective masks from China in February, a more than 20% drop from the $261 million worth of masks in the same month last year, according to a USA TODAY analysis on Census trade data.

It was the lowest February import of Chinese masks since 2015.

At the same time, U.S. exports of masks to China surged to $15.8 million, their highest February levels in a decade, the data show.

The analysis examines a trade category that includes the tight-fitting N95 respirator masks, as well as the looser-fitting, disposable surgical masks and other textile-based masks. The World Customs Organization identifies the code group as one of several different medical supply categories needed for handling COVID-19.

China is the world’s biggest exporter of medical face masks. It produced about half of the world’s $11.7 billion supply in 2018 alone, the United Nations’ latest trade data shows. And the U.S. has long been its biggest customer.

The import drop happened as COVID-19 raged through China, and the country implemented export restrictions on its masks and other medical equipment to treat tens of thousands of infected residents. It also shut down much of its economy, including mask manufacturing plants, to stop the spread of the virus.

“Suppliers may not have been able to supply as much as was demanded because they needed to provide it to the local economy, and the Chinese factories were simply not operating,” said Mary Lovely, an economics professor at Syracuse University. “Workers were not at work. They were at home. They were quarantined.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. was still imposing 15% tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment from China through March 17 as part of the trade war.

“Not surprisingly, we got less of those things. Imports fell,” said Chad Bown, a senior researcher with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Downplaying the risks

Even though U.S. intelligence agencies and people within his own administration warned the coronavirus would soon wreak havoc on American soil, U.S. President Donald Trump was still downplaying its risk to the public.

“We think we have it very well under control,” Trump said on Jan. 30. “We have very little problem in this country at this moment — five. And those people are all recuperating successfully.”

The flawed assurances — along with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation that healthy people not wear masks — lessened the demand for masks when the country should have been trying to obtain them, experts said.

Even U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams weighed in.

“Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” Adams tweeted from the office’s official Twitter account in February. “They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

As a result, Lovely said, the U.S. demand for masks was “not really coming on strong until the beginning of March.” She predicted that when the March trade data is released, it will show an increase.

The CDC revised its position in April and now recommends all people wear face masks when in public. Adams even posted a video showing how to make a face mask with common household items.

But many frightened Americans didn’t listen to the government in January and February and stocked up on masks anyway.

U.S. retailers began selling out in late January. Two of the nation’s largest drugstore chains — Walgreens and CVS — saw depletions of their stock in stores across the country within days of the first reported U.S. coronavirus case. People reported shortages in New York, Los Angeles and Phoenix, among other cities.