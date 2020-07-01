U.S. News Announces the Best 4th of July Car Deals











WASHINGTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled 2020's Best 4th of July Car Deals. The list includes 10 vehicles, including a full-size truck, two sports cars and multiple family-friendly SUVs. These models are all offered with excellent financing, cash back or lease incentives.

"Automakers are rolling out some really impressive lease deals for Independence Day, the best of which include no money down and monthly payments of less than $300," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "You'll also find interest-free financing and generous cash back offers on a number of our top-ranked vehicles."

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Infiniti, Lincoln, Volvo, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through July 6, 2020, according to manufacturers' sites.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

