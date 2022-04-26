U.S. News Rankings Place Hall, Conard Among The Top CT High Schools

WEST HARTFORD, CT — Hall and Conard high schools both cracked the top 15 in Connecticut in the latest rankings of public high schools by U.S. News and World Report.

In the state, West Hartford high schools stood out. Hall was rated 12th and Conard 14th. Nationally, the two were ranked 533rd and 566th, respectively.

The annual rankings released by U.S. News are meant to evaluate schools based on graduation rates, academic performance and more.

The 2022 rankings of best high schools are also intended to show how well the nation's public schools serve all students — regardless of achievement level — by teaching them basic skills and preparing them for college-level work, according to a news release from U.S. News.



Darien High School is the top public school in Connecticut, according to the U.S. News rankings. This year's list of best high schools evaluated more than 17,800 schools nationwide, including 165 in Connecticut. Darien is ranked No. 191 nationally.



Here are the top 10 schools in this year's national Best High Schools ranking:

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology - Alexandria, Virginia Academic Magnet High School - North Charleston, South Carolina Signature School - Evansville, Indiana School for Advanced Studies - Miami, Florida Payton College Preparatory High School - Chicago, Illinois The Davidson Academy of Nevada - Reno, Nevada Central Magnet School - Murfreesboro, Tennessee The School for the Talented and Gifted - Dallas, Texas Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology - Lawrenceville, Georgia Julia R. Masterman Secondary School - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

This year's schools were ranked on six measures: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment performance, state assessment proficiency, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance and graduation rates.

The data used in this year's ranking is from the 2019-20 academic school year. U.S. News adjusted its calculation of these measures to account for the impact COVID-19 had on schools in the 2019-20 school year.

Since most states closed schools for in-person instruction starting in March 2020 — typically just before most states conduct assessments — the U.S. Department of Education granted waivers allowing all states to forgo state testing for the 2019-20 school year.

To account for this, U.S. News relied on past assessment data from thethree prior ranking years. Researchers also incorporated state science assessment data from the 2018-19 school year.

Read more about the Best High Schools methodology.





